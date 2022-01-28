Community Briefs

Glenwood residents chose artist Turfle to lead their community’s residency program.

Greensboro’s planning department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures has been published and is now at tinyurl.com/bz6ymrvv. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report,” the document covers 2021 trends that show it was a great year for Greensboro’s economy and additional growth.

Key findings are:

In 2021, the value of construction was the highest it has been in the past decade — $817 million of construction approved through building permits.

Greensboro is growing. There are about 30,000 more residents living in the city now than in 2010.

The city’s land area is also growing. Greensboro is now 136.5 square miles. That’s an increase of 1.15 square miles after annexing 736 acres last year.

Greensboro’s population is more diverse than it was in 2010. The percent of residents identifying as two or more races has increased by 180%.