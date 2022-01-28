Community Briefs

Event to honor military
A farewell for the troops is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at The Pinnix Building, 101 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
There will be music and cider to enjoy while participants visit The Tree of Valor, a traveling pictorial exhibit honoring those in the military, past and present. The goal is never letting them be forgotten.
Lori Egerter, founder of The Tree of Valor, and Teresa Ramey Martin, author of “Sitting With A Soldier: God, Honor, Duty and Loyalty,” will also be on site.
For information, call 336-515-0595 or email thetreeofvalor@gmail.com.
Sorority event
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega, Eta Omicron Omega, Omicron Psi Omega and Sigma Kappa Omega Chapters will host the “Excellence Personified: 114 Years of Pearlfect Service to All Mankind” Joint Founders’ Day Program at 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Marriott Greensboro Downtown.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908. Some of the sorority’s most distinguished members include Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Maya Angelou and Kamala Harris.
The virtual keynote speaker is Glenda Glover, international president of the sorority. Glover, who is also the first female president of Tennessee State University, was most recently appointed by President Biden to serve as vice-chairwoman of the President’s Board of Advisors on historically Black colleges and universities. The Mid-Atlantic Region is looking forward to having Glover virtually join the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer King Congleton and more than 200 local sorority members for this event.
In addition to paying honor to the founders, this event will also highlight members who are celebrating 75, 65, 50 and 25 years of service to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Auditions for teen production
Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Auditions must be scheduled in advance.
To make an appointment, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Library ends overdue fines
Borrowers with late books, DVDs and other items checked out from the Randolph County Public Libraries can return them without penalty as overdue fines become a thing of the past.
The Randolph County Public Libraries Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Jan. 13 to abolish fines on overdue library materials except for loaned technology such as mobile hotspots. The libraries in Archdale, Asheboro, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove are part of the Randolph County Public Libraries system.
The change takes effect immediately: Overdue fines on items checked out will not accrue and past overdue fines are forgiven. Fees for replacement of lost library cards also were eliminated.
Some fees will remain in force and will be pursued by the libraries, including those for items lost by borrowers or declared lost after 45 days overdue, and damaged items. Fees for computer printouts, photocopies and faxes also will continue.
Due date will remain, and borrowers will continue to receive automated reminders when items are overdue.
For information, call 336-318-6801.
New concert series
The High Point Arts Council has launched a new concert series: Songwriters in the Round. These quarterly concerts will feature local singer-songwriter artists who frequent nearby stages and attend the High Point Songwriter’s Circle, led by Jack Gorham.
The council will offer a concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. Two local acts will be featured: Singer-songwriter, William Nesmith and the Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.HighPointArts.org/events.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
Celebrate mural
The community is invited to celebrate basketball court mural “Taking Flight” at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Steelman Park, 925 Highland Ave. This mural is one of three pieces created this past November during Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, a five monthslong community-engaged arts residency led by Glenwood resident and Artist-in-Residence Harry Turfle.
At this event, Turfle will hold a free-throw contest for youth and adults ages 7 and older. Prizes include T-shirts and basketballs.
Creative Greensboro launched the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program last June in three neighborhoods to broaden and diversify arts opportunities through artist-led and community-informed, participatory arts-related programming that occurs close to home. Residents from Kings Forest, Dudley Heights and Glenwood chose artists to lead the effort in their neighborhoods, which includes at least one major culminating visual art project.
Glenwood residents chose artist Turfle to lead their community’s residency program.
For information, call 336-373-7998.
View trend report
Greensboro’s planning department’s annual report on a variety of key economic measures has been published and is now at tinyurl.com/bz6ymrvv. Called the “Growth and Development Trends Report,” the document covers 2021 trends that show it was a great year for Greensboro’s economy and additional growth.
Key findings are:
In 2021, the value of construction was the highest it has been in the past decade — $817 million of construction approved through building permits.
Greensboro is growing. There are about 30,000 more residents living in the city now than in 2010.
The city’s land area is also growing. Greensboro is now 136.5 square miles. That’s an increase of 1.15 square miles after annexing 736 acres last year.
Greensboro’s population is more diverse than it was in 2010. The percent of residents identifying as two or more races has increased by 180%.
Some of the data normally used in these annual reports is still not available from the U.S. Census Bureau, but additional editions of the report will be published as the data is released.
This trends report and many others are available on the planning department’s Population and Statistics Web page at tinyurl.com/ya8km82w.
Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Workshop
NCWorks has partnered with BuildEd, a training provider specializing in entrepreneurship education, to host an Entrepreneurship Fundamentals Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Road, Room 273.
This workshop will deliver strategies and tools to increase a participant’s value in the workplace, gig economy or their own business. It will help participants build careers that endure and grow.
Participants who complete the one-day/six-hour workshop will receive a certificate of completion from the National Association of Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership.
To register, call 336-297-9444.
For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.
3rd session of series
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the third session of the “Let’s Talk Law” series, Probation, Paroles and Plea Bargains, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/467at846. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom, using Meeting ID 859 7874 7200 or by calling 301-715-8592.
Featured speakers are Sharon Dunmore, Triad Legal Group CEO, and FJ Carney, a United States probation officer specialist. They will answer questions such as: Are probation and parole the same thing? Why is it important to understand plea bargains?
This is the third session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement and more.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
OPUS Concert Series returns
The OPUS Concert Series returns Feb. 13 with six free concerts featuring local musical groups at various locations in Greensboro. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted. Face coverings are required at all venues.
In addition to performances by Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles — Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Concert Band and Greensboro Big Band — guest artists from Greensboro’s music community will be joining the lineup.
The spring 2022 Opus schedule is:
Greensboro Big Band, Valentine’s Day Swing Dance: 3 p.m. Feb. 13, Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Kimber & Kompany and Sweet Dreams: 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Van Dyke Performance Space
Greensboro Concert Band: 7 p.m. March 12, Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 710 Levi Coffin Drive.
Philharmonia of Greensboro: 7 p.m. April 9, Dana Auditorium.
Freeport Jazz and The Ladies Auxiliary: 7 p.m. April 24, Van Dyke Performance Space
The Choral Society of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. May 6, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road.
For information, call 336-373-2547.
Book Lovers Social
The Greensboro Public Library’s 13th annual Book Lovers Social is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The event will also be available on Zoom; register in advance at tinyurl.com/2p9h3mvn. The social is an opportunity to learn about local book clubs, meet authors and fellow book lovers, and hear about some of the new releases coming in 2022.
The social will feature three North Carolina authors: Jason Mott, Julia Ridley Smith and Jill McCorkle and it will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page.
The in-person event at the museum will be socially distanced and seating is limited. To attend, email Beth.Sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov by Feb. 11.
Research genealogy
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. will offer a virtual I Am Black History, a four-part series on researching genealogy, in February:
Beginner’s Luck: 11 a.m. Feb. 5. High Point Museum’s curator of education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.
A Snapshot of Color and Wealth: 11 a.m. Feb. 12. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in U.S. history, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County.
Using Social Media for Genealogy: 11 a.m. Feb. 19. What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores the options.
Black GENeX Genealogical Experience: 10 a.m. Feb. 26.
Attendees will be asked to register in advance for each program. Registration will begin Feb. 1 and can be found at highpointmuseum.org.
Also, the museum will offer “The Making of a Black Panther” at 1 p.m. Feb. 16. The High Point Historical Society will host Brad Lilley, an alumni of the Black Panthers and co-founder of the High Point Peacemakers, and Paul Ringel, an associate professor of history at High Point University, to discuss why a shootout between Black Panthers and law enforcement 50 years ago matters today.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
Apply to Camp Corral
Camp Corral has announced the dates of its annual summer camp programming, which has expanded to provide 40% more campers in 2022 with opportunities to gain respite, create peer connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills tailored to the unique challenges military children face.
The nonprofit’s free summer camp experiences empower children with similar backgrounds to form connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing and ziplining. Additionally, after a successful launch in 2021, Camp Corral is doubling the number of family camp programs it will host in 2022. These all-inclusive retreats provide each family member with experiences that help build connection within the family and create lifelong memories.
Camp Corral will begin accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs on Feb. 1. Applications will close once a session is full or one month before the first day of the camp. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 8 and 15 on the first day of camp. For a list of 2022 summer camp dates and locations, visit www.campcorral.org/camps.
For children unable to attend a camp in person, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the unique experiences of the nation’s most vulnerable military children. For additional information, visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.
Sheriff’s Citizen Academy
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Sheriff’s Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office internal processes.
The classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 17-April 7, over Zoom. The goal is to improve law enforcement/community relations through a formalized educational process.
For information, call 336-641-5313, email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov or visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com.
Winter tree identification class
Dallas Bretzman, a full-time lecturer of landscape architecture at N.C. A&T, will lead a winter tree identification class from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 10 on the Downtown Greenway.
To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent with parking and weather-related information.
Bretzman is dedicated to working with students and the community at large to create high performing sustainable landscapes for public open spaces. She is particularly focused on the artful use of landforms and plants as design elements.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.