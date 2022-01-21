Community Briefs

Children’s play
Creative Greensboro will present its annual production of “Short Tales for Children” at 2 p.m. Jan. 29-30 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5. Audience members must register in advance at www.creativegreensboro.com.
This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum and directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.
For information, email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2974.
Building competition
Residents from Greensboro and five other Triad cities are invited to compete in Bridging the Triad, a competition to see who can create the most efficient Popsicle stick bridge. Anyone 8 or older may compete. To participate, Greensboro residents can pick up free supplies at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road in Greensboro.
The Greensboro competition will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to the regional competition, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26, at Griffin Recreation Center.
Children ages 8 to 10 may also join the Young Builders program which is held at 2 p.m. Saturdays from Jan. 22-Feb. 12 at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, to get help building a bridge for the competition and try other engineering projects. Register at tinyurl.com/mwacnndf for this free program. For information, contact Shelli.Scott@greensboro-nc.gov.
Bridging the Triad is sponsored by Greensboro, High Point, Kernersville, Lexington and Winston-Salam parks and recreation departments. It is designed to introduce and engage people in STEM activities.
Participants will compete as individuals in four age groups. Bridges will be judged based on how much weight they will support, divided by the total mass of the structures. The top three most efficient bridges in each of the youth categories and the first place in the adult category will advance to the regional competition. There also will be a prize group for the most creative design.
For information, call 336-373-2928 or email Franklin.williams@greensboro-nc.gov.
Carousel festival postponed
Due to pandemic-related supply chain issues creating delays for the construction of the new Carousel House, The Burlington Carousel Festival is postponed until the fall of 2022. The festival celebrating Burlington’s Dentzel Carousel was previously scheduled for May 7-8.
This is an unprecedented time for the construction industry around the nation, and the Carousel House project is not immune to the impacts. Shortages in materials and labor and the ripple effect these setbacks cause in a complex construction project have resulted in extended delays. While there have been challenges to acquiring everything from caulk and façade stone to roof materials, the Carousel House requires some very specialized, custom components and finishings that are proving particularly difficult to guarantee delivery of. The manufacturer of the huge glass doors that can be open in warmer months and closed when it’s colder is significantly behind schedule.
Currently crews are onsite at City Park working to complete the roof, painting the interior spaces and beginning masonry work in the courtyard area. The carousel restoration is fully complete and the menagerie, restored organ and the machine parts are in storage waiting to be installed.
Cross-race challenge
In honor and celebration of the collaborative efforts of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Coast Guard Marathon, Air Force Marathon and Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler have launched a cross-race challenge for their 2022 events. Created by the teams behind the inaugural in-person Coast Guard Marathon and the Air Force Marathon, the SEA, AIR and SPACE Challenge offers runners the chance to earn a limited edition medal featuring aircraft used by each military branch. Participants can receive this medal by completing any distance race offered in person, virtually or a combination of the two at each of the three race events.
The Coast Guard Marathon will take place March 3-5 in Elizabeth City and will include a race expo, full marathon, half marathon, 5K, Semper Paratus Challenge and post-race celebration. The marathon is represented on the challenge medal with a C-130, an aircraft used to transport heavy cargo.
Set to take place Sept. 15-17, the 26th annual Air Force Marathon will be held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. The 2022 race weekend will have five distance races including a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, Tailwind Trot 1K Kids’ Run, as well as a three-person marathon relay and two Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series. The marathon is represented on the challenge medal with an AC-130J Ghostrider, a highly-advanced aircraft used for close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance.
An endurance event held at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler will take place Dec. 10. This inaugural event features a 10-mile race, health and fitness expo and finish line festival. The race is represented on the challenge medal with a RTV-G-4 Bumper Rocket, a sounding rocket used to study launch techniques.
Participants can register at runsignup.com/coastguardmarathon/store for the SEA, AIR and SPACE Challenge. Runners must also separately register for and participate in one race of any length at the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, Air Force Marathon and Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler. Virtual options are available for all races. Challenge medals will be shipped upon completion of all three of the 2022 events.
Arts council anniversary
The High Point Arts Council is celebrating its 60th anniversary from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Centennial Station Arts Center. In 1962, the council was founded and is even older than the North Carolina Arts Council. This is a tribute to the citizens and leadership of High Point.
In addition to hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, there will be performances by the High Point Ballet, High Point Community Concerts, High Point Community Theatre, Pullman Poet Society and Songwriter’s Circle.
This is a free community arts event but attendance is limited. Reserve tickets at www.HighPointArts.org/events, by email at programs@highpointarts.org or calling 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Teen production audition
Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will hold auditions for a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
Auditions must be scheduled in advance.
To make an appointment, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
For information, call 336-373-2974.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.