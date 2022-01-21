Community Briefs

This is an unprecedented time for the construction industry around the nation, and the Carousel House project is not immune to the impacts. Shortages in materials and labor and the ripple effect these setbacks cause in a complex construction project have resulted in extended delays. While there have been challenges to acquiring everything from caulk and façade stone to roof materials, the Carousel House requires some very specialized, custom components and finishings that are proving particularly difficult to guarantee delivery of. The manufacturer of the huge glass doors that can be open in warmer months and closed when it’s colder is significantly behind schedule.

Currently crews are onsite at City Park working to complete the roof, painting the interior spaces and beginning masonry work in the courtyard area. The carousel restoration is fully complete and the menagerie, restored organ and the machine parts are in storage waiting to be installed.

