Hiring event set for Saturday

GuilfordWorks and Hub4Hope, along with community partners GTCC, Triad Goodwill, Guilford County Department of Social Services and NCWorks are hosting the Career-N-Gear Hiring Event and Resource Fair from noon to 4 p.m. March 25 at Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro. For event information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

There are more than 30 participating employers and 15 community partners and a food box giveaway (one per family, while supplies last).

In conjunction with the hiring event, there are employability workshops from noon to 4 p.m. March 24, at Evangel Fellowship Church. These workshops offer instruction on improving resumes, preparing for an interview, developing an elevator pitch and more. Free professional headshots are also available during the first hour.

Music academy offers free jazz jam session

The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer a free jazz jam session from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 25 at 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro.

No experience is necessary and all instruments are welcome.

The session is suitable for ages 12 and older though anyone who is interested is welcome.

For information, call 336-379-8748.

Want to get outdoors? Join up for this hike

Healthy Communities A3 has planned a hike for 2 p.m. March 26. Participants will hike at Slip Rock Mountain located at Camp Mundo Vista on the Camp Caraway Conference Center property, 3140 Camp Mundo Vista Trail, Sophia.

Hikers should meet at 2 p.m. at the parking lot of Camp Mundo Vista or at 1:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Farmers’ Market, 134 S. Church St., for directions and carpooling. The hike will take about two hours.

This is a difficult hike due to the steep climb up the trail to Slip Rock overlook. Also, this part of the trail is rocky with loose stones.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash at all times.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Come out and enjoy a night of theater

Creative Greensboro presents “Evening of Short Plays No. 41” at 7 p.m. March 30-April 1 and at 2 p.m. on April 2 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Friday night’s performance will feature a moderated talk back with the playwrights and directors. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

“Evening of Short Plays No. 41” will present nine new short plays, each written by a member of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The program, now in its 27th year, provides playwrights the opportunity to see their work go from page to stage. For information, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

This year’s lineup features:

“Crew 281” by Ian Hairston, directed by Lynne Elliot

“Don’t Bet Against Hope” by Shelley Segal, directed by Ian Hairston

“Eclipse Chaser” by Clinton Festa, directed by Andy Ralston Asumendi

“Falling Free” by Mike Brannon, directed by John Swain

“Here’s Fluffy” by Randy Morris, directed by Adrian Quarles

“That Day” by Jini Zlatniski, directed by Katie Scott

“The Best is Yet to Come” by Judy Dove, directed by Carl Grasso

“The Word of Our Father” by Andy Ralston Asumendi, directed by Randy Morris

“True Mirror” by Debra Kaufmann, directed by Mike Brannon

Safe boating course at Oak Hollow Lake

A Safe Boating Course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 at the Oak Hollow Lake Marina classroom at 3431 N. Centennial St. in High Point.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering this NASBLA approved certificate course, that when successfully completed, will award a safe boating certificate, good for life and accepted by all states requiring a boating safety certification. Many insurance companies offer a discount with certificate.

North Carolina boating regulations state “Vessel operators born after Jan. 1, 1988 must have successfully completed a boating safety education course to operate a vessel of 10 horsepower or greater on public waters in North Carolina.”

South Carolina states “Boaters under 16 years of age operating boat more than 15 horsepower must pass a boater education course.”

Virginia states “You need boating education if you are 14 years and older and operating a boat of 10 horsepower or more in Virginia waters.”

Course fee is $15 per person. Manuals may be purchased for $15.

To register, contact Flotilla Commander, Lloyd Dosser at 336-447-9920 or flotilla99cdr@gmail.com.

Pettyfest offers food, cars, The King, more

This year’s Pettyfest will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Petty’s Garage, 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.

There will be food trucks, fun, music and more. This event includes a cruise in and tours of the museum and garage.

Admission to the King’s Court, where car owners can show off their cars to Richard Petty, is $430.

For information or to register for the court, call 336-495-6643 or email shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.

Tennis clinics available at Latham Park

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Abilities Tennis Association of North Carolina and the Greater Greensboro Community Tennis Association, will host free tennis clinics for people 8 years old and older with intellectual disabilities. Registration is required at tinyurl.com/ycxf2fza.

The program will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Sundays, April 16 to June 11, at the Latham Park Tennis Courts, 905 Cridland Road in Greensboro. Parents or caregivers should stay on site during the clinic.

For information about adaptive and inclusive recreation programs offered by the city, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR or call 336-373-2626.