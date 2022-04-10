Community briefs

Monthly meeting online

Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 5 p.m. April 21. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p9bs3hs using the meeting ID 961 9238 7706 or dial in by phone at 929-205-6099.

This month’s meeting will feature guest speakers Brittany Welch, refugee outreach coordinator at Senior Resources of Guilford, and José Oliva, deputy chief of staff for Guilford County Schools, who will discuss services for immigrant and refugee seniors and how Guilford County Schools can be supported through bonds.

The IAC is an advisory committee of the Human Rights Commission and is comprised of individuals whose national origin is outside the United States and who represent Greensboro’s diverse international community. The IAC’s mission is to ensure the voice of the international community is heard, share its successes and present its concerns to the Human Rights Commission and City Council.

Job fair

Ontex in Stokesdale is holding its fourth job fair at the Stokesdale Plant location at 9300 N.C. 65 from 3 to 7 p.m. April 22.

Ontex is scheduled to commence its second shift in the weeks to come and intends to offer employment on the spot. The company makes personal care items.

Positions include, but are not limited to, maintenance technicians, machine operators, forklift operators and more.

If unable to attend, interested candidates should text the word “diaper” to 85000, call 336-280-0004 or email hr.usa@ontexglobal.com.

Spring art sale

A spring art sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at 1104 N. Rotary Drive in High Point.

The sale will feature art from Kathryn Cushwa Gerace, handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery and handmade, small batch polymer clay earrings by Red Clay & Co.

For information, call 828-817-3370.

Virtual author talk

The High Point Public Library will host a virtual discussion with Anna Lee Huber at 7 p.m. April 28 via Zoom and FacebookLive. This event will be a moderated discussion with Huber about her book, “A Perilous Perspective,” the 10th installment in the Lady Darby Mysteries.

Participants who wish to attend using Zoom can only receive the event link by registering beforehand at https://bit.ly/annaleehuberApril28. The event will also be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page, where the event can be watched without prior registration.

Sunrise Books of High Point will partner with the library and sell copies of the books. To order a copy in advance, visit https://sunrisebookshp.indielite.org.

For information about this free event, call 336-883-3093.

Historic tour

The New Garden/Guilford College Community Alliance will host a tour on May 28 featuring the historic African American community of Woodyside.

At 9 a.m., Max L. Carter, a retired professor of Quaker studies at Guilford College, will introduce the story of John, Mary and Waldo Woody at their graves in the New Garden Friends cemetery, 801 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

Their purchase of land beyond the railroad tracks south of the Guilford College campus in the late 1800s was for the purpose of making it available to Black residents who could not otherwise find landowners willing to sell to them. From the graveyard, people will drive to Woodyside on Hibler Road for a brief walking tour of the community before assembling at 11 a.m. at Persimmon Grove AME, 403 Dolley Madison Road in Greensboro, for a conversation with long-time residents of the Woodyside and Persimmon Grove communities — Theresa Meachum and Gertrude Upperman.

Also, Carter will lead a full tour of the historic people and events at 10 a.m. May 30 in the New Garden burial ground.

These events are part of ongoing programming commemorating the 350th anniversary of the first Quaker communities in North Carolina in 1672.

For information, email mcarter@guilford.edu.

Accepting proposals for arts residency

Creative Greensboro is accepting proposals from Greensboro-based artist leaders and organizations interested in working with the 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program.

Two artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected; one to partner with the Random Woods neighborhood and one to partner with the Mill District. Each will be contracted for a six-month arts residency beginning in June that includes community engagement, programming and a culminating visual arts installation in the neighborhood. Each partner will receive $22,500 to support residency activities, along with in-kind use of city facilities.

Proposals may be submitted at www.creativegreensboro.com by 5 p.m. May 2.

For more information about the program, contact Karen Archia at 336-433-7362 or karen.archia@greensboro-nc.gov. Also, visit tinyurl.com/mryb6fu4.