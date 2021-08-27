Community Briefs

Survival skills course
Brookhaven Mill Farm at 1617 Brookhaven Mill Road in Greensboro is offering a two-day survival skills course taught by 30-year veteran Raven Pressley, local author, artist and wilderness expert.
The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept 25-26 and will be held on the farm’s grounds. The agenda includes teaching foraging, hunting, building shelter and fire, and more.
Tent camping will be allowed on the farm beginning Sept 24.
The workshop is limited to 16 attendees and is $179 per person.
For information, call 336-907-4122 or email brookhavenmillfarm@gmail.com.
Black Luxe Expo
Black Luxe and Company will present the second annual Black Luxe Expo from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the High Point Theatre, 200 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point.
Featuring more than 100 Black-owned businesses from across North Carolina and as far as Atlanta, Virginia and South Carolina, the event is a free indoor and outdoor annual trade show and community festival. This year, organizers anticipate more than 1,000 attendees. There will be a DJ, giveaways, food and more. There will be an array of Southern delicacies, street soul food, refreshments and plates served from private chefs and food trucks.
For information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
The city of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary and honor the multitude of public safety personnel who died at the World Trade Center. Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.
Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We hate we weren’t able to have the stair climb last year during the pandemic, but honoring the 20th anniversary with this public event is a great tribute to all those who perished that day,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “What started out as a way for us to remember though has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and let’s be honest, it’s a great workout.”
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Specially-designed event T-shirts will be available for $10 along with other merchandise. For information or to learn how to donate, contact Brett Combs at 336-574-4084.
Shop space available
Kimberly B. Mark, along with The Cutting Edge Shoppes and Reflectionz Eventz Center, have announced that lease space will soon be available specifically for minority-owned businesses at Four Seasons Town Centre, #250 (beside Vans, an action sports footwear company and lifestyle brand).
Entrepreneurs will enjoy being their own boss, a friendly atmosphere, mall traffic, motivation from other minority-owned business leaders, money and more.
There is a minimum six-month lease.
A grand opening is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
For information, call 336-707-1318 or email 2keepitmoving@gmail.com.
Panel discussion
The High Point Public Library will host a community leader panel at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in the Ann and Jim Morgan Community Room on the first floor of the library and livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page. The panel will discuss how “radical trust” impacts their decisions on social issues, tying in with this year’s community read book, “Trust First” by Bruce Deel.
Participating in the hourlong discussion will be High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford; Dan Hodgson, an ex-police officer heading a ministry that serves the unsheltered homeless; YWCA Latino Center Director Giselle Mansi and Jakki Davis; and the executive director of D-Up, a nonprofit providing health and fitness programming to youth. Carol Andrews Hughes, local author and station host at WXLV-TV, will moderate the discussion.
The event is open to the public; however, seating is limited to accommodate social distancing. Livestream viewers will have the opportunity to post questions to the panel.
“Trust First” tells the story of the creation of the City of Refuge in Atlanta, a one-stop-shop for housing, medical and mental healthcare, educational training, vocational training, a safe house for victims of sex trafficking, an auto repair training center and a host of other services to the disenfranchised and homeless. Deel’s mission is to bring light, hope and transformation to Atlanta and other cities, believing the best way to improve outcomes for the marginalized and impoverished is to extend them trust – even if that trust is violated multiple times.
The 2021 community read is a partnership between the Hayden-Harman Foundation, Resilience High Point and the High Point Public Library. The author will visit High Point on Sept. 14 and will speak at the High Point Museum at 7 p.m. There are limited copies of the book available for free from the High Point Public Library. Print copies, e-audiobooks and e-books are available to check out. For information, call 336-883-3638.
Boys choir auditions
The Gate City Spiritual Travelers Boys Choir will hold open call auditions at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Cultural Arts, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.
Rehearsals will be held at 5:45 p.m. Thursdays following the audition.
For information, contact Ron Tuck at 336-255-0207 or pearl57@twc.com.
Year of the Trail
North Carolina has declared 2023 as the Year of the Trail.
Year of the Trail will be an opportunity for North Carolina to showcase, promote and celebrate its trails. Throughout the year 2023, there will be special trail programs and events in each of the 100 counties, with a goal to increase awareness and educate the public about trails and boost local trail use and tourism.
Additionally, the Year of the Trail will be used to showcase the vital role of volunteers in building and maintaining much of the natural trail networks from trails in local parks to statewide trails.
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act.
The N.C. Trails System Act created North Carolina’s Trails Program which is housed in the Division of Parks and Recreation and is assisted by the North Carolina Trails Committee, a group of citizens representing users of different types of trails, including hiking, biking, paddling, horseback riding and off-road vehicles. The 1973 act also envisioned a State Trail System of long-distance state trails that would be units of the North Carolina Park System. That trail system now includes 11 state trails, with the Dan River State Trail and East Coast Greenway gaining state trail status last month.
For information, visit https://greattrailsnc.org/year-of-the-trail.
Recycle Rodeo
Greensboro and St. Paul Catholic Church will hold a Recycle Rodeo drop-off event for hard-to-recycle items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at the church’s parking lot, at 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road in Greensboro. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.
Items to bring include:
Paper for shredding – sensitive documents only (five-box limit)
Household hazardous waste – batteries, paints, cleansers, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline, etc.
Electronic waste – phones, computers, hard drives, monitors and televisions
Foam and styrofoam
Items will be recycled or properly and safely disposed. The city’s recycling education team will also be on site to provide information about recycling and waste reduction.
Wondering if something is household hazardous waste or an electronic item that will be accepted? Download the GSO Collects App at www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle to use the Waste Wizard to search virtually any item to find out if it should be trashed, recycled or disposed of in another way. You can also use the Waste Wizard and other features online.
Campaign kick-off
Downtown Greenway’s final mile campaign kick-off is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Cairn’s Course on the Downtown Greenway, 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. The rain date is Sept. 15.
Participants will enjoy snacks and a view of Cairn’s Course lit at night. To confirm attendance, call 336-387-8355 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3492kwb8.
Participants are asked to confirm attendance by Sept. 3.
Virtual events
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro is offering multiple virtual employment education events in September for men and women:
Networking Works: 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
Weathering A Financial Storm: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 16.
Not Your Mother’s Resume: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 21.
Interview To Success: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23.
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11 a.m. Sept. 28.
Self-Care and Building Confidence: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 29.
Professionalism and Setting Goals for Job Search: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 30.
For information or to register, call 336-275-6090 or visit www.womenscentergso.org.
Briefs headline here
The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. has announced the following free events:
Blacksmith demonstration in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays in September.
“A” is for Artifact — The Letter J in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 8. Join staff for a 15 minute program. Drop-in. Especially suitable for ages 3-5.
Washington Street Historic Walking Tours: 8 a.m. Sept. 11, begins at Jackie’s Place, 607 E. Washington St., High Point. Local historian Glenn Chavis offers his monthly guided tours of Historic Washington Street.
Corn Husk Doll Making: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11. Discover how Native Americans and early Quaker settlers used the natural environment to make toys. Drop-in.
Let’s Color! in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 16. Drop-in.
“Chasing Trane” documentary: 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Film includes commentary from Denzel Washington, Carlos Santana, Common, Cornell West, Bill Clinton and others.
Tools of the Trade: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Mini tradeshow will highlight blacksmithing, chair caning, wood working and shoemaking with costumed interpreters including special guests, Jerome Bias and Mike Fox.
Let’s Craft! Create your own Tool Kit in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 25.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Central Carolina Fair
The annual Central Carolina Fair is planned for Sept. 10-19 at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
It will feature rides, carnival food, games and attractions for all ages.
Fair hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For information, visit CentralCarolinFair.com.
Southern Guitar Festival
The Southern Guitar Festival, normally held in Columbia, S.C., will take place Sept. 25-26 at the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem.
The two-day guitar extravaganza includes concerts, workshops, lectures and top-level international guitar competitions. This year’s headline artist will be Jiji performing Sept. 25.
The event will host additional world-renowned guitarists this year. These include performances and workshop by the jazz-fusion group the Daniel Seriff trio; the winner of the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Solo Competition Xavier Jara; and acclaimed performing artists Joseph Pecoraro and Luke Payne.
The festival has featured artists from around the world, including Mexico, Canada, China, Brazil and more.
Tickets and schedule are available at www.SouthernGuitarFest.com.
Council seat applications
The Greensboro City Council will be accepting online applications through Sept. 9 for the vacant at-large seat which was vacated when Michelle Kennedy announced her resignation from council during its Aug. 17 meeting.
The council will follow section 3.02© of the Greensboro City Charter to fill the vacant seat.
All completed applications will be reviewed by council members, and each applicant may make a brief presentation during a special meeting Sept. 14, at which point a candidate will be selected to fill the seat.
For information, visit https://form.jotform.com/212298004807050.
Potters’ Pumpkin Patch
Potters’ Pumpkin Patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in October at the following Seagrove potteries:
Blue Hen Pottery, 247 W. Main St.
Seagrove Stoneware Pottery, 129 E. Main St.
The Triangle Studio, 1140 N.C. 705
Crystal King Pottery, 2475 N.C. 705
Thomas Pottery, 1295 W. N.C. 705.
Shop for ceramic pumpkins, gourds, fall-themed pottery and more.
The General Wine and Brew in Seagrove will have handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews to go with this monthlong event. Also, Hilltop Seafood will be set up at The General Wine and Brew from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
For information, visit https://potterspumpkinpatch.com.
Commission report
The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission has published its fiscal year 2020-21 annual report. Read it at https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/GCJAC-Annual-Report-2020-21.
The publication provides an introduction to the commission, which was established in August 2018 to provide impartial oversight of the Greensboro Police Department, increase transparency with the public and create sustainable partnerships throughout the community.
This annual report outlines the commission’s activities and achievements and GPD-related policy reviews and recommendations. Also included in the report is an overview of complaints filed against police officers by members of the public in calendar year 2020, which were provided by GPD for the commission’s review and analysis.