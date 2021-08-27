Community Briefs

For information, visit www.blackluxeco.com/expo.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The city of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary and honor the multitude of public safety personnel who died at the World Trade Center. Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We hate we weren’t able to have the stair climb last year during the pandemic, but honoring the 20th anniversary with this public event is a great tribute to all those who perished that day,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “What started out as a way for us to remember though has grown into an event that is much more than that. Our 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is now a very popular community event, fundraiser, and let’s be honest, it’s a great workout.”