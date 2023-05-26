Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day ceremony

The Steve Millikin Black Cap Military Veterans Group hosts a Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 p.m. May 28 at the Guilford County Veterans’ Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.

No dogs are allowed inside of the memorial. General parking is available in the paved lot off Orman Road.

For information, call 336-423-8960.

Veteran’s committee to hold Memorial Day events

The Jamestown Veteran’s Committee has organized a variety events over several days to help commemorate Memorial Day 2023.

The committee members have again enlisted the help of Boy Scout Troop #17 to spend several hours placing small American flags at the grave of every U.S. military veteran interred at Guilford Memorial Park on Gate City Boulevard the morning of May 27.

The public is encouraged to attend on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. May 29 when the committee hosts its annual event at The Veterans Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park across from the Jamestown Town Hall. The event features a proclamation by Jamestown Mayor Lynn Montgomery, a wreath laying ceremony, flag raising, playing of “Taps,” and an address by keynote speaker, Steve Pressley.

Pressley is a retired minister of 40 years, most of which were spent at First Baptist Church in Greensboro.

For information, contact Bruce Dillon at 336-906-5362.

Violence-prevention program unveiled

Greensboro will unveil a new initiative making violence prevention a priority on June 2.

Called GSO Peace on Purpose, the initiative is part of the Office of Community Safety’s Violence Prevention Program.

The Peace on Purpose kickoff takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. June 2 at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Road in Greensboro. It is free and open to the public. June 2 is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day and will be recognized during this event as well.

City management team members will be on hand to talk about the violence prevention with residents.

Activities include free food, games, music, entertainment, community art projects and more. Several community organizations will be onsite to provide information about their offerings, such as mentoring programs, mental health services and after school and summer programs for youth.

OCS is sponsoring the event with supporting partners the Greensboro Police Department, Parks and Recreation Department and Creative Greensboro.

National Trails Day event at NC Zoo

Healthy Communities A3 has announced a NC Zoo Spring Trail Opening set for June 3, National Trails Day.

Meet at the North America entrance by 8:45 a.m. to take a shuttle to the ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a guided hike on the 1.7 mile spring trail. After the hike, take the shuttle to return to the North America entrance for refreshments including a trail mix bar and chance to win a Randolph County Year of the Trail T-shirt and backpack.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

Parisian Promenade makes a return

Greensboro Beautiful is bringing the Parisian Promenade back to the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden from noon to 5 p.m. June 4. Admission is free. A complimentary shuttle service will be available throughout the afternoon from the Signature Place parking lot at 805 Pembroke Road. Handicap parking will be available in the Bicentennial Garden parking lot.

This festive event highlights nature and artistry at their finest—complete with a brilliant display of the garden in full bloom and artists along the garden walkways. Local painters and photographers will exhibit and sell their works. There will be fencing duels, sword demonstrations, stilt walkers, a strolling accordion player and hula hoop artists wandering the sidewalks. Sabrina Woods, local aerial artist, will be swinging 20 feet above the ground in the Caldwell Park lawn area.

There will be food, children’s activities and more. For information, call 336-574-3574 or visit www.GreensboroBeautiful.org.

10-Minute Play Festival set for June 2-3

Winston-Salem Writers’ 2023 10-Minute Play Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at Mountcastle Forum at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem.

The six winning entries that will be performed include: “Alligator Toes” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal, Greensboro; “The Amazing Underpants,” by Emily Emerson, Winston-Salem; “Connection at the Coffee Shop” by Judie Holcomb-Pack and David Winship, Winston-Salem; “Ducks in a Row” by Cameron Carroll, Greensboro; “Thin Line” by Faye Cobb, Bermuda Run; and “We Want to Be the Cool Aliens” by Teddy Durgin, Wake Forest.

Tickets are $15 and purchasable at www.intothearts.org/campus-events/10-Min-Play.

Grief workshop to be held June 6

AuthoraCare Collective’s Grief Support and Counseling Center will hold Journaling Through Grief: An Expressive Arts Workshop for grieving adults from 6 to 7 p.m. June 6 on Zoom.

This hourlong workshop will feature different exercises from the included booklet and there will be opportunities to share as participants feel comfortable.

Registration is required and the deadline to register is May 30. To register and learn how to receive a booklet and Zoom link, call 336-621-5565 or email griefsupport@authoracare.org.