Community Briefs

The city has been studying ways to address this type of rental use to encourage additional visitors and investment in Greensboro, while also limiting impacts on existing residential areas.

Read more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ShortTermRentals.

HerStory Series

At the Greensboro Public Library, Women’s History Month is a time to honor the achievements of accomplished women throughout history. The HerStory Series celebrates some notable women with local connections beginning March 18.

Hear from Mable Springfield Scott, author of the new memoir “38128 King’s Kids ... Nobody Said We Were Poor!” at 5 p.m. March 18 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Scott will share memories from her childhood and what it was like to grow up in the segregated South of the 1950s.

Felicia Brown, founder of Balance Day Spa and one of 19 authors featured in “Scars to Stars: Stories of Vulnerability, Resilience, and Overcoming Adversity” will be featured at 5 p.m. March 25 at Central Library. Scars to Stars was created to promote mental health awareness, to give hope to anyone who is struggling and to help prevent suicide.