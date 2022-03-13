Community Briefs

Virtual public meetings
The city of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 18 and at 6:30 p.m. March 22 and 24 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for fiscal year 2022 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023). The meetings were originally scheduled for earlier in the month.
The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning needs in the community.
The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award for $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant for $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to provide residents, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
All interested residents are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.
To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public comments can also be submitted by calling 336-883-3349 and leaving a message; emailing publiccomment@highpointnc.gov; sending written comments to Thanena Wilson, City of High Point, 211 S. Hamilton St., Room 312, High Point, NC 27260; or faxing 336-883-3355.
Kiwanis Club meets Tuesday
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Jim Dodson, editor of O.Henry magazine, as guest speaker March 15.
The meeting will be at noon at the Starmount Forest Country Club, One Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
Guests are invited.
To make a reservation, call 336-337-7230 or 336-314-9295.
Piedmont Bird Club meets Thursday
The Piedmont Bird Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 17 at the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive in Greensboro.
Lynn Moseley and Ann Van Sant will present the program, “Land of Fire and Ice, Birds of Iceland.”
Also, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology will offer a webinar, “Preparing for Spring Birding — Ask An Ornithologist,” from noon to 1 p.m. March 15 over Zoom.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/3nupej38.
Black and Brown Women’s Community Dialogue on Thursday
A Black and Brown Women’s Community Dialogue, a joint St. James Presbyterian Church and Beloved Community Center event, is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 17 over Zoom.
Female leaders will share their thoughts on multiple concerns from the lens of diversity and inclusiveness.
Speakers include: Anita Earls, associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court; Dawn Hicks Tafari, associate professor and coordinator for birth to kindergarten education at Winston-Salem State University; Gladys Robinson, N.C. senator for the 28th District; Ana Ilarraza-Blackburn, tri-chairwoman of the NC Poor People’s Campaign; and Phanta Landsen, senior pastor at Saint James Presbyterian Church.
For information, call 336-230-0001 or email info@belovedcommunitycenter.org.
To register for the Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/2p9ar9ar.
Monthly community meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. March 16. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/96773126553#success, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.
The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. For information, call 336-373-2038.
Survey extension
GuilfordWorks is extending its Great Resignation survey at tinyurl.com/2p8ercpv to increase participation. The extension ends March 21. The survey seeks to better understand Guilford County residents and their concerns and motivations regarding rejoining the workforce.
Initially, the online survey ran Feb. 15-28. Thus far, the survey has collected more than 100 responses. Some preliminary findings from the survey include:
32% of respondents are not actively looking for work.
34% are unemployed, while another 6% work fewer hours or make less income.
19% of respondents feel they are unqualified or do not have the necessary training for many available positions.
With more than 50,000 job openings in Guilford County, GuilfordWorks plans to use the survey findings to provide insights and solutions for job seekers struggling to find work and local businesses seeking to hire.
Small Farms Week
The N.C. Cooperative Extension — Guilford County Center has announced that Small Farms Week is March 21-26.
This 36th annual event celebrates the importance of small farms and provides opportunities for farmers and researchers to share their knowledge and experience with others. This year’s events are available through Facebook Live.
Registration closes March 18. To register, visit tinyurl.com/58u527zr.
In honor of Small Farms Week, the extension will be hosting a nonperishable food drive through March 25 to benefit local families. All collected donations will be distributed to local pantries.
Bring donations to 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-641-2400.
Short-term rental information sessions
Greensboro’s planning department is hosting two virtual information sessions to hear from the public about proposed short-term rentals, which generally include the rental of private homes through services such as Airbnb and VRBO.
The sessions are 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 17 via Zoom. To register for either session, email mike.kirkman@greensboro-nc.gov indicating which session you want to attend. Check out the draft regulations at tinyurl.com/5et6ny83 for short-term rentals.
The planning department does not have a definition for this type of growing use of private property and regulates its use under the broader category of tourist homes (bed and breakfasts).
The city has been studying ways to address this type of rental use to encourage additional visitors and investment in Greensboro, while also limiting impacts on existing residential areas.
Read more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ShortTermRentals.
HerStory Series
At the Greensboro Public Library, Women’s History Month is a time to honor the achievements of accomplished women throughout history. The HerStory Series celebrates some notable women with local connections beginning March 18.
Hear from Mable Springfield Scott, author of the new memoir “38128 King’s Kids ... Nobody Said We Were Poor!” at 5 p.m. March 18 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Scott will share memories from her childhood and what it was like to grow up in the segregated South of the 1950s.
Felicia Brown, founder of Balance Day Spa and one of 19 authors featured in “Scars to Stars: Stories of Vulnerability, Resilience, and Overcoming Adversity” will be featured at 5 p.m. March 25 at Central Library. Scars to Stars was created to promote mental health awareness, to give hope to anyone who is struggling and to help prevent suicide.
Learn about North Carolina-born comedian Moms Mabley with historian Tara Green at 2 p.m. March 26 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. Mabley was an American stand-up comedian and actress. This event is also available on Zoom; to register, call 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.
Another memoir writer and the city’s chief equity and inclusion officer, Maria Hicks-Few will discuss her book, “From Cocoon to Butterfly: The Story of a Warrior” at 5 p.m. April 1 at Central Library. Considered by many who know her to be a “Superwoman,” Hicks-Few will share reflections on handling family and career and being a caretaker, warrior and breast cancer survivor.
All events are free. For information, visit www.greensborolibrary.org.
Additional Styrofoam recycling site
First Presbyterian Church is now an additional drop-off location for #6 polystyrene (Styrofoam).
There is a large trailer located on the upper parking deck on Fisher Avenue where clean, dry #6 polystyrene products can be deposited.
Items accepted include coolers, egg cartons, beverage and to-go containers, meat trays and foam packaging materials. This type of foam is the kind that snaps and breaks when bent.
Items not accepted include packing peanuts, flexible foam wrapping, tape and any foam product that bends instead of breaks.
The accepted items may also be dropped off at the main collection location, Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
The material gathered is densified and can be made into picture framing and moldings and may be useful in 3D printing.
Both locations are also drop-off sites for glass recycling.
Triad Foam Recycling Coalition is a collaboration of four partners: Tiny House, Greensboro Beautiful, Emerging Ecology and Environmental Stewardship Greensboro.
Visit www.recyclingfoam.com for information.
Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair
The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will offer a Love in Full Bloom Wedding Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. March 20.
The garden is at 216 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Visitors will meet local wedding vendors and tour the garden.
Tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door. Tickets must be purchased by 4 p.m. March 18.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org/events.
Photographing the Folly
Historic Körner’s Folly, at 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will present Photographing the Folly, a two-part program, from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. May 22. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, for amusement and to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertaining program focusing on the arts and culture of the Victorian era.
The morning section of the program is open to all levels (no photography experience needed) and will provide direct instruction and assistance for those with smartphone, point-and-shoot or other basic camera types. The afternoon session is geared toward more advanced photographers, with direct instruction in general architecture photography techniques as well as lighting demonstrations. This portion of the day is designed for amateur or advanced photographers with an interchangeable lens camera (DSLR or mirrorless), wide angle or ultra-wide-angle lens, and a tripod and flash.
Tickets are $35 for the morning session, $100 for the afternoon session. For information, call 336-996-7922 or visit www.kornersfolly.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.