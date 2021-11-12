Community Briefs

Free webinar

Tribal Forest Resource Liaison Tommy Cabe will discuss how the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Nature Resource Office is collaborating with the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service to study traditional gathering practices and their impact on culturally significant plants, such as ramps and Sochan. The joint effort is to demonstrate how the traditional gathering methods have much less impact on plant populations. Once these methods have been observed through scientific standards and proven, the goal is to allow access on traditional lands and to change policy on how some plants are gathered.