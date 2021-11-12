Community Briefs

Vaccination clinic
Dr. Brian Shackleford and New Jerusalem Cathedral will offer COVID-19 vaccinations from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1822 Sharpe Road in Greensboro.
Shackleford and his team of clinicians will administer vaccines to anyone 5 or older. They are prepared to offer up to 1,000 vaccinations.
New Jerusalem Cathedral seeks to serve the community with resources addressing health, education, economics, homelessness and food insecurity. All vaccines have been CDC certified and registered under Shackleford.
To register, call 336-370-8583 or scan the QR code on the flyer at https://bit.ly/3F9k3EQ.
Veterans podcast
To honor the role veterans have played in Greensboro’s history, the Greensboro History Museum held regular hours on Nov. 11. An online program will introduce viewers to museum collections related to Guilford County veterans at noon Nov. 12.
For nearly a century, the museum has been collecting objects associated with local veterans. At noon Nov. 12, the museum’s online talk show, “History Lunch Break,” takes a look at Preserving Veterans’ Stories as Curator of Collections Jon Zachman and Curator of Education Rodney Dawson highlight some of these collections and individuals. They will also discuss the continuing importance of veterans’ stories to Greensboro history.
History Lunch Break broadcasts live on Zoom. Register in advance at tinyurl.com/rynf9dzp.
Pond open to fishing
The Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond at Lake Higgins Park will be stocked with trout Nov. 12. The pond, at 4235 Hamburg Mill Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through February, or until supplies run out.
Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina. The fee is $2 to fish and $4 per pound of fish caught. A trout stamp is not required. All fish caught must be weighed and kept. This is not a catch and release fishing opportunity.
For information, call 336-373-3739 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
Christians in the Marketplace
The 12th annual Christians in the Marketplace Conference 2021 is set for Nov. 19-20 at Triad Christian Center, 4321 Barrow Road in High Point.
Hung Thach is the keynote speaker for the two-day event.
In 1975, Thach arrived in the United States at a young age as he and his family fled from war-torn South Vietnam. A church in Chattanooga, Tenn., sponsored he and his family.
Thach currently serves as a high school ministry team leader in Los Angeles, Calif., with Cru (also known as Campus Crusaders for Christ).
Registration is required for this free event; visit www.ChristiansInTheMarketplace.com. It will be livestreamed as well.
Festival of Lights
The 30th annual Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park opens Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 1. The show’s operating hours are 6 to 11 p.m.
The gift shop will be open each night and will close at 11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, with the exception of Dec. 31 when it will close at 10 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are taking extra safety precautions this season and will not be in attendance. Visit www.classicclaus.com to find out information about virtual visits.
To make a reservation for horse-drawn carriage rides and tractor-pulled hayrides, call 336-766-9540.
For information on pricing, discount nights and more, visit www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/ or call 336-703-6481.
Kersey Valley Christmas
Kersey Valley Attractions at 1615 Kersey Valley Road in Archdale is offering a new Kersey Valley Christmas experience, featuring 1 million lights, a train ride, Christmas wagon, bungee trampolines, magical sets, holiday characters, family activities, Santa and more.
Holiday and winter-themed activities will open on weekends beginning Nov. 26, then run daily Dec. 17-23.
Reservations are required.
For information, call 336-431-1700 or visit www.kerseyvalleychristmas.com.
Free webinar
The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is hosting a free 30-minute webinar, “Traditional Gathering Methods of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.
Tribal Forest Resource Liaison Tommy Cabe will discuss how the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Nature Resource Office is collaborating with the U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service to study traditional gathering practices and their impact on culturally significant plants, such as ramps and Sochan. The joint effort is to demonstrate how the traditional gathering methods have much less impact on plant populations. Once these methods have been observed through scientific standards and proven, the goal is to allow access on traditional lands and to change policy on how some plants are gathered.
Cabe is a tribal member from the Bird Town Community, and is a senior employee to the Agricultural and Natural Resource Department.
To register for the webinar, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.
Holiday Time at the Market
The High Point Public Library will host Holiday Time at the Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at 901 N. Main St.
The event will include live music performances, crafts vendors, fresh produce, food and beverages. All vendors will be located in the Farmer’s Market area of the parking lot and on the main plaza area in front of the library. Guests are also invited to have their photos taken with Santa’s sleigh.
This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
For information, call 336-883-3646.
Christmas parade
The 74th annual Burlington Christmas Parade will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 in downtown Burlington.
The parade will feature community businesses, organizations, dance groups, school marching bands and other festive floats that will make their way through the streets of downtown Burlington and a long stretch down Main Street towards Burlington City Park.
Kim Black, owner of Miss Kim’s Dance and founder of the Time to Shine nonprofit, is the grand marshal.
For information, call 336-222-5073.
Gallery opening reception
Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave. in High Point will hold an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Food and drink will be served. Face coverings are required.
The Main Gallery will feature the art of Greig Leach with an exhibit, “20/20.”
The Upstairs Gallery will feature the art of Lyudmila Tomova and Joseph Lahita in an exhibit, “Light Captured.”
Garden holiday events
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville will launch the holiday season Nov. 26 with a Black Friday sale and Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting.
The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a craft fair and sale at the garden gift shop.
Then, at 5:30 p.m., garden-goers will be treated to a lighting which will feature 4,500 tulips, 36 sunflowers, 350 foxglove flowers on five stalks, 49 magnolia blossoms, 24 lotus flowers, 136 daffodils and 1,500 miscellaneous blooms.
Following the opening Nov. 26, the blooms can be viewed from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays (weather permitting), through Dec. 30. Admission is $5 per person or 17 and younger are free.
For information, call 336-996-7888 or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.com.
