Community Briefs

Monthly online meeting

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. April 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p8z65zj, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Before the meeting, guest speakers Theo Chunn with TJC Motivations and Margarita Kerkado with UNCG Admissions will discuss how the pandemic has changed the college experience, what to consider during the application process, existing resources to help students with financial aid and more. The program is designed for high school students and their parents.

For information, call 336-373-2038 or email mary.lennon@greensboro-nc.gov.

Wheels on the Greenway

The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the city of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned Wheels on the Greenway, a biking event for all ages, to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 along the open sections of the Downtown Greenway. May 14 is the rain date.

Participants can ride on their non-vehicular wheels of choice, stopping at various tents stationed along the way. The event check-in tent will be located at Woven Works Park on the Downtown Greenway at the corner of the Murrow Boulevard and Lindsay Street.

More than 125 gently used bikes have been donated by the community as part of the Wheels on the Greenway event for children at Warnersville and Windsor recreation centers. Volunteers with Bikesboro, Bicycling in Greensboro and others have repaired bikes that will be donated on April 21 to kids at Warnersville Recreation Center and April 28 to kids at Windsor Recreation Center.

This year’s event will feature a variety of activities spaced out along the completed sections of the 4-mile route of the Downtown Greenway.

For information, visit http://downtowngreenway.org/events.

Cone family musical

A lively musical about one of North Carolina’s most well-known and successful families makes its Greensboro premiere May 12-16 at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $18 each and may be bought at www.ticketmetriad.com.

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” shares the history of the Cone dynasty and their home, Flat Top Manor in Blowing Rock. Audiences will meet brothers Moses and Ceasar, early entrepreneurs who made it big in textiles in Greensboro. They also get to know their sisters, Etta and Claribel, who amassed a world-famous collection of contemporary art.

Commissioned by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, this story was written by Janet Barton Speer with lyrics and music by John Thomas Oaks. It is based in part on the book, “A Mansion in the Mountains,” by Phil Noblitt.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 and 16, and also at 2 p.m. May 14-15.

