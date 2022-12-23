Community Briefs

Wedding show

Carolina Weddings Show has announced that The Wedding Fair, originally set for Jan. 8, has been cancelled.

The Carolina Weddings Shows are still on the schedule and will take place Jan. 21 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Complex and on Jan. 28 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For information, visit www.33bride.com or call 336-545-1970.

Live fire training

The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 702 & 704 Hyde Drive, on Dec. 28-30. These exercises will be for current firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation and search techniques. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude at approximately 5 p.m. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.

Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.

Sights of the season

The Triad and surrounding communities are enjoying the sights and sounds of the season at High Point University’s Annual Community Christmas Drive, which kicked off Dec. 19.

During the first night of this year’s Christmas Drive, HPU welcomed nearly 1,500 people to campus. More than 30,000 people total are expected to attend the drive this year. The drive is free and continues each night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Guests will enter campus at the University Parkway entrance and exit at Panther Drive onto Lexington Avenue by the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

During the drive, families will enjoy views of more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a life-size Nativity scene with more animals and shepherds than ever, 235 nutcrackers, ornaments that are 10 feet tall and other holiday decorations.

At the end of the route, families received a special gift that includes a book about HPU’s transformation, a coloring book and crayons for children, an HPU Christmas card and HPU basketball game information.

MLK Jr. breakfast sold out

Tickets for the City of Greensboro’s 37th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast have sold out. Hosted by the Human Rights Commission, the Jan. 16 event at the Koury Convention Center is themed “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Civil Rights Pioneers.”

The Commission’s MLK Planning Committee reduced the capacity of this year’s breakfast to 400 in-person participants in light of the high number of COVID-19, cold and flu-related illnesses this season.

Individuals and organizations may participate by watching the program online or by serving as an event sponsor. The Greensboro Television Network and the City’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. Names of event sponsors are displayed at the breakfast and recognized during the program. Contact Human Rights Technician Marion Davis at 336-373-2038 for sponsorship information.

Cone Health Chief Inclusion Officer Niketa Greene is the breakfast’s keynote speaker and the inaugural class of the city’s Every Day Champions of Human Rights will be honored.

Leaf collection has been extended

Greensboro’s loose leaf collection has been extended. The first round of collection, originally expected to end this week, will not be completed until Jan. 14. The second round of pickup will now run from Jan. 16 through Feb. 10.

This year, a large number of leaves fell within the first few weeks of the season, slowing the collection. The city has picked up more than 7,600 tons of leaves so far—2,800 more tons than were collected last year at this time. Wet weather and staffing issues have also slowed the program’s progress.

Womens’ workshops

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has planned the following workshops for women 18 and older:

My First Home: 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 5. Learn the process of buying a home, down payment assistance, finance options, overcoming credit hurdles and how to choose the right people.

Women’s Self-Defense: noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 10.

Women’s Job Club—Employer Spotlight Event: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11. Network with select employers and learn about what they have to offer. RSVP. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.

Breaking Up and Moving On: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 19. Learn about legal separation, how child custody and child support work, property division and more.

What’s Your 2023 Vision?- Vision Board Creations: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 19. A vision board is a collection of images and words that symbolize a person’s goals, dreams and visions of success for what they want to accomplish in the future. Registration required.

Women to Work Session: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 2. Must attend all classes. In-house, specialized job-search training program helps women navigate through a successful job search process. Contact Heather Schneck to determine if this program is a good fit. 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.

Health Insurance Enrollment: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 12. Open to everyone 18 and older. Walk-ins are available, appointments are preferred. Book an appointment at https://ncnavigator.net/get-help/ or call 855-733-3711.

Financial Tips to Help During Your Job Search: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 30. Financial advice and tips to help maintain good money habits, both when working and during job search. Lunch provided. Registration is required.

Register for workshops by calling 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your name, phone number and title of workshop.

Museum announces speaker series

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has announced plans for an inaugural speaker series that will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in February, Feb. 1-22, at the Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T.

Community members will have the opportunity to listen to legendary civic leaders and get their autographed works.

More details and tickets will be available soon.

Charity endurance event

The spring Trailblaze Challenge to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina will take place May 19-21 and June 9-11. The challenge is an endurance event where participants tackle 28.3 miles of the Foothills Trail in one day. This is a hike, not a race, and caters to all levels from novice to advanced outdoor enthusiasts.

Each Trailblazer will be asked to raise funds to cover their expenses and to help Make-A-Wish continue its mission of granting wishes of children who are diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Information sessions are virtual and will be offered multiple times, Jan. 10-Feb. 2.

To attend a session, visit https://wish.org/nc/trailblaze-challenge.

For information, contact Emily Gibson at events@nc.wish.org or 704-469-4663.

Travel guide available

“The Official 2023 North Carolina Travel Guide,” an 108-page armchair tour designed to inspire real-life trips across the state, is available. Drawing on authentic experiences found in all 100 counties, the new guide creates fresh ways to explore cities, towns and the outdoor wonderlands at the heart of 2023’s Year of the Trail celebration.

The guide is free. The print edition is available at the state’s nine Welcome Centers or by calling 800-847-4862. Readers can also link to VisitNC.com/travel-guides to request a copy, access the digital edition or download a PDF version.

In all, the guide features 175 towns and cities and highlights nearly 400 attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and events with more than 180 images capturing the state’s allure. A fold-out map, which is supported by a Town and City Index, expedites navigation as travelers chart getaways.