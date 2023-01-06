Community Briefs

Lunch with the League

The next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad is set for noon Jan. 17 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

“From Vision to Reality: Task Force on Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Revisited” is the topic. North Carolina Supreme Court Justice and TREC Co-Chairwoman Anita Earls will discuss the current status of the 125 recommendations of the TREC report and task force plans for the coming year.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by Jan. 12; visit www.lwvpt.org, click "LWL." For information, call 855-695-9878.

Gardener course

The N.C. Cooperative Extension - Guilford County Center will offer the Guilford Gardener Course on Feb. 8, Feb. 22, March 1, March 15, March 29, April 5 and April 19.

The extension will also offer the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Program class in the fall on Sept. 13, Sept. 20, Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

Information sessions will be offered at the following dates and times and registration is required:

Participants must attend one information session to qualify for the Guilford Gardener Course and the Guilford County Extension Master Gardener program.

For information, call 336-641-2400 or email tejones5@ncsu.edu or rfgoodwi@ncsu.edu.