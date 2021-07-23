Community Briefs

Safety plan meeting
Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has called a town hall meeting for consideration of the Greensboro Safety Plan. The meeting is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Barber Park Event Center at 502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.
City staff will present a working proposal for the next phase of the safety plan. The meeting is open to the public.
For information, call 336-373-2397.
Commission on the Status of Women
The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ydt5yz63. The meeting ID is 868 9224 9073 and the password is 281168. To join the meeting by phone dial 929-205-6099.
Memorial ride
The Beyond the Call of Duty — End of Watch Ride to Remember will be riding into Greensboro at 8 a.m. today, July 23. They will be arriving at 502 W. Washington St. in honor of the late Guilford County Deputy Sheriff Rouse and Master Corporal Daye Jr.
For the 84 days between May 28 and Aug. 19, six riders will be traveling more than 22,300 miles across the country, visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to their communities in 2020. Not only do they honor the fallen, but they also honor the families — husbands and wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters — along with fellow officers.
End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from Washington State escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year.
For information, visit www.endofwatchride.com.
Vendors needed
Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, has extended the early bird rates for vendors through July 31.
The discount was originally scheduled to end July 15. Vendors can register at GreensboroPride.org/vendors.
Greensboro Pride is looking for vendors selling a variety of wares to line the streets at the 2021 Greensboro Pride Festival on Sept. 19.
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along South Elm Street in downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro Pride has closed out registration for food vendors as they are full.
This year’s event will celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
Entry to the festival is free and open to the public.
Hiring event
NCWorks is hosting an open-air, multi-employer hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the NCWorks Career Center, 607 Idol St. in High Point. For event details, visit tinyurl.com/23waddst.
Available positions include assembly, fire fighter, city drivers, freight handlers and health care positions with pay ranges starting at $15 per hour. Job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, and hiring and interview processes.
Youth baseball league
Greensboro Parks and Recreation is accepting registration through July 30 for a new fall youth baseball league for children ages 5-15. Register online at tinyurl.com/2kr9zw7c. First-time Parks and Recreation youth sports participants must register in person at the Parks and Recreation Athletics office at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The cost is $30 for ages 5 to 8 and $40 for ages 9 to 15. The registration fee includes a game jersey and hat. Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30, 2022.
The youth baseball program is also recruiting volunteer coaches for all leagues. For information about youth baseball or to volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/baseball.
Museum events
The High Point Museum will host a Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Enjoy a picnic in the park, games, sidewalk chalk and ice pops and lemonade.
Glenn Chavis will resume his Washington Street Historic Walking Tours at 8 a.m. Aug. 14. The tour begins at Jackie’s Place, 607 E. Washington St.
Also, the museum will offer “A” is for Artifact Program: The Letter “M” at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Join staff for a 15-30 minute program themed around a letter of the alphabet and the artifact of the day. Due to COVID-19 safety, masks are required inside the Little Red Schoolhouse and there is a 15-person limit inside the building.
The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Job programs
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer its Women to Work — Job Search Strategies for Success Program from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Aug. 2-12.
The center is at 628 Summit Ave.
The program offers career assessments, resume information, budgeting tips, interviewing and more.
To register, contact Heather Schneck at 336-275-6090 or email Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Plastic Free July
Celebrate Plastic Free July with a stream clean-up from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Volunteers are needed to help clean up the College Branch stream on the Downtown Greenway between West Market Street and Guilford Avenue.
Parking is available at 501 Guilford Ave. in Greensboro.
To register, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Green space workshop
The workshop, Pollinating Possibility: Growing Green Spaces in Greensboro, is set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at The Terrace at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.
Park and enter by the playground at the back of the building.
Attend to learn, connect and engage with others who love nature and want to help sustain and extend green spaces in and around Greensboro.
The afternoon will begin with a series of short talks by speakers and then pivot to table conversations that enable everyone to share in small groups. Subsequent activities are being planned.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4anzhyb.
Creative program
Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for its Creative Activation Partners program. Creative Activation Partners receive low-cost access to spaces throughout the Greensboro Cultural Center for the preparation and presentation of creative programming. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.
For priority consideration, Guilford County-based individuals and organizations that plan to offer creative programming January to May 2022 should apply for space before Sept. 1. Requests for space through December 2021 are currently being accepted on a rolling basis.
Creative Greensboro is especially interested in partnering with programs that are different from what is already being offered at the center and that are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents or people who are disabled.
Rental rates for the CAP program start at $6 per 90-minute reservation. Creative Greensboro also provides a limited supply of typical setup equipment and marketing support of partner programs through its social media and newsletter channels. Available spaces include rehearsal studios, classrooms and meeting rooms.
For information, call 336-373-4371.
Online housing security workshops
The High Point Human Relations Commission is hosting a series of housing security workshops via Zoom to evaluate the feasibility of the city of High Point becoming a Fair Housing Assistance Program.
FHAPs, under oversight from the federal Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, implement federally equivalent fair housing laws to protect people from discrimination when renting or buying a home, securing a mortgage, seeking housing assistance or engaging in other housing-related activities. Additionally, FHAPs offer local access to fair housing resources, such as additional outreach, enforcement, education and training.
These workshops, led by subject experts, will bring together commissioners, realtors, landlords and local leaders to discuss all aspects of FHAP operation and certification, ultimately producing a recommendation to City Council.
The following workshops start at 5:30 p.m. and are open to the public virtually:
Thursday, July 29 — History of fair housing in High Point
Aug. 3 — Legal aspects of fair housing
Aug. 10 — Panel discussion of fair housing investigative process
Interested residents are encouraged to participate by registering at www.HighPointNc.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting. Archived recordings will be available on the city’s YouTube.
For information, call 336-883-3124 or email rase.mccray@highpointnc.gov.
Class reunion
The Greensboro Senior, Class of 1951, will have a class reunion at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Royce Reynolds Building, 1015 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
The invitations will be mailed Aug. 3.
For information, contact Jane Dabbs Cauble at 336-274-5664 or jdca@gmail.com.
