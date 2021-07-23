Community Briefs

Safety plan meeting

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan has called a town hall meeting for consideration of the Greensboro Safety Plan. The meeting is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 26, at the Barber Park Event Center at 502 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro.

City staff will present a working proposal for the next phase of the safety plan. The meeting is open to the public.

For information, call 336-373-2397.

Commission on the Status of Women

The Commission on the Status of Women will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.

Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ydt5yz63. The meeting ID is 868 9224 9073 and the password is 281168. To join the meeting by phone dial 929-205-6099.

Memorial ride

The Beyond the Call of Duty — End of Watch Ride to Remember will be riding into Greensboro at 8 a.m. today, July 23. They will be arriving at 502 W. Washington St. in honor of the late Guilford County Deputy Sheriff Rouse and Master Corporal Daye Jr.