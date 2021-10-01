Community Briefs

Friday Night Live returns
Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of Friday Night Live, set for 7 to 9 p.m. today, Oct. 1, on Battleground Avenue, between Lindsay and Smith streets, near Autotrends.
October’s concert, presented by First National Bank, will feature reggae rock group Signal Fire, a Wilmington-based band that has released three albums and collaborated with notable musicians from within the international reggae community.
Concertgoers can enjoy on-site beer sales from local breweries, as well as food trucks. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets.
For information, visit www.firstfridaygreensboro.org.
Jewish Food Festival
Temple Emanuel will host the Greensboro Jewish Food Festival on Oct. 24; the deadline to pre-order is Monday, Oct. 4. The temple is at 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro.
The food menu includes: brisket; challah; pastrami/corned beef sandwich kit, complete with one pound of meat, six slices of Jewish rye bread, mustard and sauerkraut; matzo ball soup; knishes; babka; and more.
Order at www.gsojfoodfest.org.
Also, bring food donations during the festival to honor the memory of David Frazier, a volunteer coordinator at Jewish Family Services.
For information, call 336-292-7899.
Song Circle
The High Point Arts Council is introducing a new arts education program for songwriters of varying experience to develop their craft. The Centennial Station Song Circle will meet on the first Tuesday of each month at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The first Song Circle will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 and registration is not required.
The CSSC will be led by Jack Gorham, a self-described semipro musician, with experience in bands, choirs, leading and participating in song circles, and the Nashville Songwriters Association.
Performing a song for other songwriters can be a pivotal part of the songwriting process. Song circles provide a group of attentive listeners who have an understanding of the process and can offer suggestions for improvement. For a beginning songwriter, or one just beginning to share their work, receiving constructive critiques on style, form, performance, word choice, and chord choice can lead the songwriter to the point where they gain the skill of self-editing, resulting in better developed music.
For information, contact Hope Barker at education@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
Art in the Arboretum
Art in the Arboretum will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Greensboro Arboretum, located within Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. Admission is free. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Forty fine art and craft artists from throughout the region will line the arboretum’s paved walkways. Featured art will include glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood fiber and more. In addition to these artists, the event will feature live music and two food courts, a beer and wine garden, practical gardening tips and wandering street performers. This year’s garden activity will be an “I Spy” game.
For information, call 336-373-2199.
Bus service added
Link Transit continues to make it easy to get around Burlington and Gibsonville, and to Alamance County offices and Alamance Community College. Starting on Saturday, Oct. 2, Link Transit will add Saturday service on all five bus routes and ADA paratransit service between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Buses will operate every 90 minutes, all departing from the transit hub in downtown Burlington on Worth Street.
The Burlington City Council approved Saturday service as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget due to the financial assistance from the Federal Transit Administration Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
For information, visit www.linktransit.org or call 336-222-5465. Riders can also get real time information on when the bus is arriving at their bus stop by using the TransLoc app and select Link Transit.
Octoberfest Party
The High Point Arts Council is kicking off its fall Arts, Culture & Entertainment series at the Centennial Station Arts Center with an Octoberfest Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9.
The party will feature the North Carolina Polka Time Allstars. A food truck will be on-site and offering traditional German food with bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and German marbled pound cake. There will be specialty beers at the bar and anyone wearing traditional German clothing (dirndl or lederhosen) will receive a token for a free beverage.
Due to COVID-19, only 150 patrons will be in attendance. In compliance with the Guilford County mandate, masks are required indoors except when actively eating and drinking.
Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yenf96ey or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.
Flag football registration
Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart Flag Football for children ages 3 to 5 at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. The cost is $55 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions. An adult must participate with the child. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.
Three sessions are available:
- Mondays, Oct. 11-Nov. 15
- Tuesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16
- Wednesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17
Start Smart teaches pre-school aged children the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development. For health and safety, all participants will practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
For information, call 336-373-3272.
Virtual food summit
Saint James Presbyterian Church, United Church of Christ and Bread for the World will present a fall virtual food summit — Creating a Food Justice Movement and Transforming Systemic Barriers of Exclusion from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15.
The focus is to provide a platform to discuss issues related to food justice and action steps to eradicate hunger in the community, state and nation.
Panelists include: The Rev. Heber Brown III, founder of Black Church Food Security Network; the Rev. Steve Allen, president of Greensboro Pulpit Forum; Jackie Fountain, co-owner of Fish, Wings and Things; the Rev. Sekinah Hamlin, minister for economic justice, United Church of Christ; Karen Jackson, faculty, N.C. A&T; Jan Jones, public policy and partnership manager, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C.; Rosa Saavedra, southeast regional organizer, Bread for the World; the Rev. Carl Vierling, executive director, Greater High Point Food Alliance; and Carl E. McClellan II, Off Da Branch Farms.
Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., is expected as well.
To register, visit www.stjamespresby.org.
For information, call 336-273-6658.
Master Gardener plant sale
The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are going forward with their fall plant sale this year.
It is set for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 9 at the Lexington Farmers Market at the Depot, 129 S. Railroad St. in Lexington. The proceeds from this event will help support community projects, educational exhibits, talks and conferences, as well as a scholarship program.
Scholarships are awarded to persons having interest in fields related to agriculture and horticulture. Some careers of past recipients are: Horticultural science researcher, forestry agent, veterinarian, greenhouse manager and high school agriculture teacher.
For information, call 336-407-2853.
Bluegrass music
The Friends of the Library’s Sunset Series returns at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro, with bluegrass musicians Dewey and Leslie Brown.
The event also will be livestreamed on the Sunset Theatre’s Facebook page.
The Browns perform original tunes such as “Dana,” “Ultimate Sacrifice” and “Bury Me on the Mountain.” The couple also owns and operates the Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty.
Backing the “bluegrass power couple” will be their band, the Carolina Gentlemen.
The event is free and open to the public.
Other series events include: 7 p.m. Nov. 6, actor/playwright Mike Wiley with his one-man show, “Breach of Peace: Stories of the Freedom Riders, 1961”; and 7 p.m. March 19, Tim Deck, a performance speed painter.
For information, call 800-626-2672.
Creative Greensboro report
The city of Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, Creative Greensboro, has released its first annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/6vfdjr6r.
Through a range of grants, artist contracts, programs and partnerships, Creative Greensboro worked with more than 140 Greensboro-based creative individuals, organizations and community partners during fiscal year 2020-2021. Creative Greensboro provided cash and in-kind investments of more than $990,000.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. For information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
