Community Briefs

For information, visit www.linktransit.org or call 336-222-5465. Riders can also get real time information on when the bus is arriving at their bus stop by using the TransLoc app and select Link Transit.

Octoberfest Party

The High Point Arts Council is kicking off its fall Arts, Culture & Entertainment series at the Centennial Station Arts Center with an Octoberfest Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9.

The party will feature the North Carolina Polka Time Allstars. A food truck will be on-site and offering traditional German food with bratwurst, sauerkraut, potato salad and German marbled pound cake. There will be specialty beers at the bar and anyone wearing traditional German clothing (dirndl or lederhosen) will receive a token for a free beverage.

Due to COVID-19, only 150 patrons will be in attendance. In compliance with the Guilford County mandate, masks are required indoors except when actively eating and drinking.

Tickets are $15. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/yenf96ey or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 23.

Flag football registration