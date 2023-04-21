Farmers market ready to kick off season

The High Point Farmers Market will kick off the 2023 market season April 22 at its regular location at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St. The market will take place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. through Oct. 28. The market is sponsored by Bethany Medical and Lenny Peters Foundation for the third year.

Shoppers at the market will find fresh local produce such as strawberries, radishes, carrots, a variety of spring greens, hothouse tomatoes and squash, herbs, onions, cabbages and cauliflower. Beef, pork, poultry, eggs and honey are also available as well as baked goods, jams and jellies and coffee by the bag and by the cup. There are also several vendors with houseplants, bedding plants and vegetable plants.

The market has a variety of craft vendors participating this year, selling soaps, woodworking items, pottery, jewelry, rugs, candles and decorative items.

Friends of the Library will resume their popular “Mini-Market Book Sale,” offering a variety of adult and children’s books and DVDs, all for $1 or less.

Regular features of the 2023 market will be weekly health screenings provided by HPU’s School of Pharmacy, healthy cooking demonstrations, live music and a rotating schedule of food trucks. Different community partners will be present each week to share information about their organization.

The market’s opening day will feature live music by Evan Blackerby, Kitchenology cooking demonstrations, Munchies food truck and community partners, Keep High Point Beautiful and the City of High Point’s Stormwater Division.The High Point Farmers Market is a SNAP-certified market, and EBT cards are accepted at the farmers market table. The market also offers a “Double the Bucks” program, whereby SNAP customers receive twice the value of their EBT charge in farmers market tokens. “Double the Bucks” is made possible by a generous donation from Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation. Guilford Community Cares Network clients may use their orange cards at the market to receive $15 in fresh produce each Saturday.

For information, call 336-689-4463.

Panel discussion about city’s culinary connections

Learn about Greensboro’s culinary connections to the diverse cultures of North Africa and the Middle East at 2:30 p.m. April 22 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. There will be a panel discussion about how food connects people with family traditions with restauranteurs from some of Greensboro’s favorite dining spots and other community members with ties to that part of the world.

Greensboro Television Network will share new video spotlights featuring Jerusalem Market, the Rockin’ Moroccan food truck and Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill. The ZeeYum Kitchen food truck will have Turkish food for sale on site from noon to 4 p.m.

This is a free event organized by Greensboro Television Network and the City of Greensboro’s Culture Crew Employee Resource Group. Learn more at tinyurl.com/2p8ucwuz.

Recycling event set for April 22

The City of Greensboro will holds a Recycle Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Guilford Elementary School, 920 Stage Coach Trail. This free event is open to all Greensboro and Guilford County residents.

Items to bring:

Paper for shredding – Sensitive documents only, five-box limit per vehicle

Household Hazardous Waste – Batteries, paints, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizer, gasoline and similar items

Electronic waste – Phones, computers, hard drives, monitors, and televisions

Styrofoam – Foam from packaging, egg cartons, takeout containers, cups, coolers or plates. Must be free of tape or labels.

To determine if a household hazardous-waste or electronic item will be accepted, use the Waste Wizard in the GSO Collects app. Residents may find links to the app and other features at www.greensboro-nc.gov/recycling.

Library’s business program postponed

The High Point Public Library’s “Simple Steps” business program in partnership with SCORE Piedmont Triad has been postponed by one week due to unforeseen circumstances.

This five-week course, designed for individuals or business partners considering starting a business or buying a business and small business owners who want to enrich and grow their business profitably, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 25-May 30 at the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required; visit www.score.org/piedmonttriad/local-workshops.

Recreation center to hold Superhero Bash

Grab your favorite superhero costume and join the fun at Superhero Bash, set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.

This free event is open to families and kids of all ages. Enjoy superhero games, an obstacle course, a best pose contest, crafts and other activities. Prizes and refreshments will be available.

For information, visit www.gsoparksandrec.org.

Memorial Day ceremony to be held on May 29

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. May 29 at Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

Al Stewart will be the keynote speaker.

“Most of us know Al from his many years serving the public as a captain and assistant chief of the Greensboro Police Department,” stated Lieutenant Colonel Scott Matthews, USMC (Ret). “What you may not know is that he is also a decorated Vietnam veteran and served our country as an airborne-ranger sergeant and a gunner on a Night Hawk gunship. Since his retirement from the police force, Al has had multiple tours to Iraq, Afghanistan and Lebanon to train and advise soldiers.”

The ceremony will feature a color guard, the Jamestown Pipes and Drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities.

For information about this free, rain or shine event, visit the website at www.carolinafieldofhonor.org, also email scott@filtrationtechnology.com.

Applications sought for Homeowner Assistance Program

Greensboro accepting applications through June 15 for its Low-income Homeowner Assistance Program designed to assist those experiencing the rising cost of ownership.

Qualified households who paid a higher city home property tax in 2022 following Guilford County’s property revaluation than they paid in 2021 may qualify to receive a check for the difference. The minimum amount of assistance available is $50.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/PropertyTax to access the link to an online application system. This system, which allows users to select from dozens of languages such as Arabic and Khmer, will translate the application as needed.

For information, visit 336-373-2349.

Shepherd’s Center offering virtual classes

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has developed a roster of virtual classes for this semester. There are no in-person classes this spring.

Classes begin May 2 for the six-week session. There are new topics to select with returning and new teachers.

The classes are offered for the flat rate of $55 for the semester.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit www.shepctrg.org.

Survey to help city with business practices

Griffin & Strong is conducting a Disparity Study for Greensboro’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Office and has organized a survey to hear about residents’ experiences doing business or attempting to do business with the city.

Take this online survey at tinyurl.com/4en6hhdm. The survey is available in a variety of languages.

The Disparity Study gathers data to help the city analyze its procurement practices relative to minority, women and disadvantaged business enterprises, and inform policies, practices and procedures addressing the needs of the business community.

Survey responses will be kept confidential.

For information, email GreensboroStudy@GSPCLaw.com.

Gardening program for children available

Children ages 6 to 11 are invited to join “What’s Growing On,” a four-week gardening program. The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 4-25, at Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road. Cost is $5. Register online at tinyurl.com/4b7v4hw7.

Kids will work in the Brown community garden to learn gardening fundamentals and techniques.

Discover job opportunities at Women’s Resource Center

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome women and men job-seekers from 10 a.m. to noon May 3. Attendees will discover various job opportunities, speak to company representatives and learn how to apply.

The center is at 628 Summit Ave. For information, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 213, or email Hope@womenscentergso.org.

Brewery’s free concert series is back on

Steel Hands Brewing’s annual Nashville Nights concert series is back on stage this summer at both taproom locations in Greensboro and Cayce, S.C.

Nashville Nights features talented singer/songwriters traveling from Nashville, Tenn., for special live music performances on stage.

Nashville Nights, free to the public, will kick off in Greensboro, at 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 8-Aug. 10. Nashville Nights is hosted by Michael Haney, a Nashville singer/songwriter and originally from South Carolina.

For information, visit www.steelhandsbrewing.com/nashville-nights-greensboro/.

The brewery is at 1918 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.