Community invited to event reception

The Guilford County Community Remembrance Project invites community members to the opening reception of Design Activism: Imagining Spaces for Social Justice, Peace and Reconciliation, set for 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The exhibit features UNCG students’ designs for spaces to commemorate Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s lone reported lynching among many others across the United States.

The project is a result of a creative collaboration between Guilford County Community Remembrance Project and UNCG’s departments of interior architecture and African American and African Diaspora Studies.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/29se3pyt.

The project is charged by the Equal Justice Initiative with stimulating community conversations that effectuate social justice, peace and reconciliation in the wake of slavery, racial terror and mass incarceration.

Library to celebrate autism awareness

An Autism Awareness Celebration is set for 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 1 at Glenn McNairy Branch, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro. April is Autism Awareness Month and this celebration is a part of the “All Abilities” programs, which are designed to make the library more accessible to young people with special needs.

The theme of this free celebration for families is vehicles. Children can “Touch a Truck” in the library’s parking lot with city vehicles, including the EcoBus, a recycling truck, a fire truck and a police car. There will also be sensory-friendly crafts and activities, including a toy “car wash” in the library’s fenced garden.

Representatives from local organizations and City of Greensboro departments will share information about autism resources in the community. Participating organizations include Allegro Music Therapy, Autism Unbound, Disability Advocacy Center, Guilford County Schools Exceptional Children Services, Greensboro Field Operations, Greensboro Fire Department, Greensboro Parks and Recreation and the Greensboro Police Department.

The Glenn McNairy Branch offers “All Abilities” programs for young people with special needs on a monthly basis. Programs include sensory storytime, outdoor water play, sensory movies, craft programs, Bingo and more.

For information, call 336-373-2015.

History museum offers fun, panel discussion

Guests can enjoy live jazz, adult beverages, fun and games, plus a virtual reality experience during Gerrymander Madness from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 6 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The evening will also feature political experts from across the state in a panel discussion on electoral redistricting.

Moderated by Judge Robby Hassell, the “Expert Takes” panel begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes: J. Michael Bitzer, chairman of political science at Catawba College, author of the book “Redistricting and Gerrymandering in North Carolina: Battle Lines in the Tar Heel State;” Tyler Daye, policy and civic engagement manager for Common Cause NC; and Jim Clotfelter, UNCG vice chancellor emeritus and professor of political science emeritus.

Gerrymander Madness is offered as programming support for NC Democracy: Eleven Elections, the current museum exhibition which explores choices and change across 11 elections between 1776 and 2010. The exhibit illustrates the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

Little Brother Brewing Co. will be selling beverages and there will be a live onstage game show. Guests can try the Gerrymander Madness VR game which allows players to make their own political map in a competitive challenge. Live jazz will be provided by the UNCG Miles Davis Jazz Studies program.

Gerrymander Madness is free; there is a charge for beverages. Tickets for a Premium Pre-Madness dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. are also available on a limited basis. Visit www.GreensboroHistory.org or call 336-373-2306 for dinner tickets or more information.

Annual report

Guilford Metro 9-1-1 has published its 2022 annual report and it can be viewed at tinyurl.com/3pzw76rm. The publication details the ways GM 911 served the community last year, from making technical upgrades to handling nearly 700,000 calls.

Read department quality assurance, staffing, call volume and other statistics, as well as awards and honors earned by the staff in the report.

High Point hosting international art exhibit

A new interactive art installation is popping up in High Point April 21 through May 11 on The Plaza connecting Stock + Grain Assembly and the entrance of Truist Point Stadium located at 301 N. Elm St.

The international exhibit, Roseaux, consists of multiple 15-foot-tall “reeds” that provide an immersive sensory experience for those who interact with the installation. Visitors can activate the base of the reeds by stepping on the sensors, creating a fun and exciting race to the top of the reeds, complete with a dynamic soundscape and vibrant light display.

Roseaux is a collaboration between 1ToMn (One Touch of Madness) and Init.

The tour produced by Creos brings the installation to cities around the world, making “Roseaux” accessible to audiences across the globe. This is the second Creos-sponsored exhibit to be displayed in High Point in the past year, following the debut of Impulse in April 2022.