Community Briefs

Speaker series

The Commission on the Status of Women will welcome Elon University School of Law associate professor Tiffany Atkins to its monthly online meeting Nov. 22. Atkins is the first presenter in the CSW’s LeadHERship Through Service Series, created for women leaders to share their professional journey and tips for a successful career.

Participants and the public may join the 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/3854c2sh using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Atkins is a 2011 graduate of Elon’s law school and has served on its faculty since 2019. She teaches first-year legal writing, upper-level writing courses, as well as doctrinal subjects — race and the law and family law.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Christmas party

A Christmas party for railroad retirees is set for 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Golden Corral on Landview Drive off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro.

Anyone who worked for Norfolk Southern Railway or Amtrak is invited. It is the first Christmas get-together since COVID-19.

For information, call 336-337-7373 or 336-339-7007.

Ice skating rink

Downtown Graham’s ice skating rink is open Nov. 25-Dec. 18 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St. in Graham.

The rink is suitable for ages 3 and older and it features an outdoor “synthetic” ice skating rink and multiple special events, including skate with the characters nights, theme nights, campfire nights and more. Real ice skates are used on synthetic ice.

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. Also, follow www.facebook.com/graham.recreation to stay current on ice rink events and inclement weather updates.

Tree removal

The city of High Point removed 14 trees on both sides of North Main Street between the railroad tracks and English Road on Nov. 8-10. The city will replace them with a variety of new trees in early December.

Most of the trees that were removed were maple trees that have been dying because of an insect known as Gloomy Scale, which causes gradual plant decline and branch dieback. This pest most commonly impacts red maples in urban settings, like those found on Main Street, where paved surfaces increase the temperature, making the trees more vulnerable to infestation.

In addition, crews removed a Bradford pear tree that suffered damage during the storms from Hurricane Ian. This tree species is notoriously weak-limbed and considered invasive, providing additional reasons to remove it.

Locally owned and operated tree service J.D. Mills Tree Expert Company was selected for the tree removal work, and the City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department will be planting the replacement trees from Piedmont Carolina Landscaping.

For information, call 336-883-3328.

Truthsgiving 2022

7 Directions of Service, a local indigenous-led nonprofit, will host Truthsgiving 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Haw River Ballroom Outdoor Amphitheater, 1711 Saxapahaw-Bethlehem Church Road in Graham.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

The educational and cultural event will include indigenous-centered storytelling and performance, drumming, creative arts, panel discussions and a buffet by Chef Emma Andrade from the La Jolla Band of Luiseño Indians, San Diego, and from the Lumbee tribe of Pembroke.

The motivation behind the event is “to uplift the untold historical truths of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, and amplify indigenous resistance to oppression and visions for the future.”

Registration is required for this free event; visit truthsgiving2022.eventbrite.com.

Holiday showcase, sale

The Center for Visual Artists’ fifth annual holiday showcase and sale of regionally created art and fine craft goods is set for Nov. 22-Dec. 22.

CVA is a visual art nonprofit in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. that supports emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities and community outreach.

Many of the artists participating in the showcase and sale will be leading brief creative workshops — mostly for adults — during November and December:

Painted Ornaments for the Family with Issis Kelly: 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 26

Turn Your Painting into Coasters with Debra Frederick: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 26

Mini-Masterpieces (acrylic on woodblocks) with Patti Hoyt: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 30

Wooden Christmas Ornaments (Linoleum Block Carving & Printing on Wood Slices) with Calvin Ulrich: 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4

Mini-Collages on Canvas with Sarah Pritchard: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Expressive Arts Workshop with Yolanda Grier: 3-5 p.m. Dec. 10

The Joy of Watercolors with Veronica Grossi (for ages 8-18): 1:30-5 p.m. Dec. 11

Creating Ornaments with Alcohol Inks with Issis Kelly: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Shoppers may have their photo taken with the Grinch on Dec. 10.

For information, visit mycvagreensboro.org.

Artist meet-and-greet

Greensboro native and artist James Raleigh Jr. has been chosen to design and install a mural at Peeler Recreation Center. He will host a community event from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 at McGirt-Horton Public Library, 2501 Phillips Ave.

Greensboro residents who use or live near Peeler Recreation Center are invited to meet Raleigh and participate in family-friendly art activities. He will ask community members to share stories, history or personal experiences related to the recreation center, and offer ideas for what they would like to see on the mural.

Raleigh has a B.A. in art and design from N.C. A&T. He has taught art at Smith High School, where he also coached football and basketball, and at GTCC’s Adult High School. He is the owner of Victorious Visions, offering custom art and apparel, mural and football field painting, and painting parties.

For information, call 336-433-7362.

Holiday Open House

The High Point Museum’s 50th annual Holiday Open House is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

This event has become a tradition with local families. Come for a day of special reenactments, music, demonstrations, refreshments and hands-on activities like candle dipping.

Also, the Scottish Faire will be from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Join the museum’s early North Carolina Scots families as they prepare to celebrate and enjoy festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season. Enjoy seeing traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Get ready for the end of year festivities by coming in costume.

Both events are free. The museum is at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

Christmas tree lighting

Graham’s Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at city hall, 201 S. Main St. Dec. 11 is the rain date.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks will follow the lighting).

The event includes shopping opportunities at Alamance Arts, food trucks and a visit from Santa.

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

Grand marshal announced

NBC News NOW anchor and Greensboro-native Morgan Radford will serve as the 2022 grand marshal for the Greensboro Holiday Parade on Dec. 3.

During her visit to Greensboro, Radford will receive a key to the city from Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

Following her graduation from Grimsley High School in 2005, Radford received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University, a master’s degree from Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and a Fulbright Fellowship from the United States State Department, where she spent one year teaching in Durban, South Africa.

Along with Radford, guests can also expect to see traditional favorites such as dance and drill teams, local high school and college bands, and 13 recognizable character balloons wind their way through downtown Greensboro from noon to 2 p.m.

Parade sign-ups are open for any organization that would like to participate; volunteers are wanted to assist with the parade setup and logistics. Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december for information.

Residency proposals

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office for arts and culture, is accepting new proposals from individuals and organizations to be in residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until 5 p.m. Dec. 15. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.

The Residency at the Hyers program provides a rent-free, four-week residency for dance, theater, music and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff, marketing of residency activities and a $1,200 stipend. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center and are focused on engaging communities of color, low-income residents, or people with disabilities. Previous residencies include a children’s drama production, dance presentations, music workshops and concerts.

Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours.

Report released

Greensboro’s human rights department recently released its annual report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The document, located at tinyurl.com/2p8dfedu, summarizes the department’s accomplishments from July 2021-June 2022 and looks forward to new initiatives.

The report details how the department added positions to facilitate public accommodations complaints and to help coordinate the five volunteer boards supported by the department. Other highlights include:

The certification of 29 bilingual employees to provide language services to city departments, which saved $3,600 in translation costs.

Certified city interpreters handled 5,570 interactions with community members, which saved approximately $37,020 in interpretation costs.

The city investigated 40 allegations of housing discrimination, resulting in $44,000 in damages awarded to complainants.

The department promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/human-rights or call 336-373-2038 for information.

Nominations sought

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, seeks online nominations for the Ruth Wicker Tribute to Women exhibition. The public is encouraged to submit the names of women who have shaped their communities and made meaningful contributions to the city.

Submissions should be made at https://form.jotform.com/222964586082061 through Jan. 2.

Created thanks to a donation from the estate of Ruth Wicker, the Tribute to Women was established in 2019 to honor the contributions and achievements of women. The free exhibit resides in the Barber Park Event Center at 1502 Barber Park Drive and is open weekdays. Learn more and see the list of the inaugural nominees on the city’s website at tinyurl.com/22hz6396.

CSW’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro. Learn about the commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/csw. Contact Commissions Administrator Liz Lennon in the city’s Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038 for information.