Civil rights museum to screen ‘Loud Mouth’

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum will offer a free screening of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s “Loud Mouth” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the auditorium.

The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

The film is a definitive look at Sharpton’s life and battles, featuring President Barack Obama, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer.

The viewing is free.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

Artists’ exhibition in downtown Greensboro

The Center for Visual Artists’ new exhibition, Woven into Our Fibers, opens Feb. 3 with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

It showcases the artwork of 10 local and regional artists: Alexandria P. Clay, Taari Coleman, Sharron Parker, Durham; Barbara Campbell Thomas, Climax; Julio Gonzalez, Gordon Holliday, Beverly Y. Smith, Charlotte; Cassandra Liuzzo, Greensboro; Jennifer Reis, Martinsville, Va.; and Noelani Jones, Thurmont, Md.

Woven into Our Fibers runs Feb. 3-April 22, and the gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

CVA plans to host a virtual artist talk as well as panel discussions and workshops put on by the artists throughout the exhibition. For updates, visit www.mycvagreensboro.org or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Learn more about environmental analysis

Learn how new technologies are being used for environmental analysis at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 on Zoom. Narcisa Pricope, professor in the department of earth and ocean sciences, UNC-Wilmington, will share how she and her students have used a broad range of technology to conduct environmental analysis. Staff from the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch will also be in the Zoom meeting.

Discover how drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, GIS modeling and remote sensing devices are used to monitor environmental changes and the impacts of climate change on vulnerable populations. From the wetlands of North Carolina to the grasslands of Southern Africa, Pricope’s advanced global research in land-change science, water resources and climate change has led to a three-year appointment with the United Nations to advise the UN Convention to Combat Desertification Science-Policy Interface.

During the three-year term, Pricope will help UN policymakers make more informed and effective decisions for balancing the needs of the ecosystem with the needs of society. Desertification is a form of land degradation by which fertile land becomes desert.

To attend this live Zoom program, register in advance by emailing melanie.buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

Pop Up Art Show an in-home event

For the first time since the pandemic, The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will hold its popular Pop Up Art Show from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 9. It will be hosted by TAG Board President Stephanie Beaver and her husband, Michael, at their home.

This event will feature art from eight artists. Each will have 10 to 12 pieces available for purchase. Check or credit cards only will be accepted.

Local artists include:

Joe Craig—a High Point native and retired superior court judge will be showing his unique artistic style.

Beth Murray—an abstract painter based in Winston-Salem.

Lee Bass Nunn—local artist and dentist will have various pottery pieces on display.

Katie Podracky—oil painter and mixed-media artist living in Greensboro.

This in-home, art show and sale is for TAG members and their guests only. To register for this event, visit website at www.tagart.org/events.

Gather & Grow workshop on Feb. 12

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville is holding its first Gather & Grow workshop of the year from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

Attendees will choose a color palette and materials, then learn methods for conditioning flowers and greenery. They can select from roses, carnations, eucalyptus, dianthus, daisies, stock, Dutch iris and alstroemeria (subject to availability). Attendees may choose to supply their own vase or select one from options provided. The cost to attend is $40 for nonmembers, and $37 for members.

To register, call 336-996-7888.

Genealogy conference to be held Feb. 11

The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina will host the 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference on Feb. 11 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro. The North Carolina Chapters (Charlotte, Piedmont-Triad, Sandhills and Triangle) of AAHGS is the largest and only national organization dedicated to promoting research, study and publication of history and genealogy of Americans, with particular interest in persons of African descent.

North Carolina/Piedmont-Triad Chapter, the conference host and organizer, is chaired by Lamar DeLoatch and Steven Covington. The North Carolina Chapter was organized in 1998; it currently has more than 50 members. One of the objectives of the society is to enlighten and enrich self-worth and self-esteem of African and Native Americans through genealogical research and interest.

The conference will feature 16 workshop sessions, starting with an anniversary dinner on Friday night. The guest speaker will be Timothy N. Pinnick, independent scholar, lecturer, author and entrepreneur. Local and nationally known authors, scholars and historians will conduct workshops.

DeLoatch’s workshop topic will focus on “Locating Your Enslaved Ancestors.” For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

Pickleball courts back open for play

The fence repairs at the Smith Community Park pickleball courts are complete, and the courts are now open for play.

The park is at 2401 Fairview St. in Greensboro. It has six outdoor courts and is open dawn until dusk.

Visit www.greens boro-nc.gov/pickleball for Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department pickleball opportunities.

Celebrate NC trails by hiking or biking one

North Carolina’s Year of the Trail celebrates trails-paved greenways, hiking, biking and mountain biking trails, paddle trails and horse trails across North Carolina.

The website GreatTrailsNC.com helps residents find trails, and it serves as a portal to other trail websites and resources. The website’s calendar and social media promote trail events hosted by municipalities, tourism groups and outdoor advocates across the state.

The Year of the Trail is the largest celebration of outdoor recreation in the state’s history. North Carolina is the first state to celebrate trails of this magnitude.

Sporting competition for those ages 50 and older

Registration is open for the 2023 Greater Greensboro Senior Games and SilverArts competition for Guilford County residents aged 50 and older. It costs $10 to participate, and the registration deadline is March 3. Additional registration fees apply for bowling, mini-golf, golf and three-on-three basketball competitors. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames.

The senior games include more than 50 Olympic-style athletic and recreational sports events, ranging from track and field to cornhole to bocce. Events will be held April 4 to May 5. Winners in each category qualify to compete at the statewide level in September.

The SilverArts competition includes a range of literary, visual, performing and heritage-arts contests, such as painting, writing, dancing, vocal performance and folk arts, such as weaving and woodcarving. The SilverArts Showcase will be held May 9-10.

Registration forms are available at Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St., or online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniorgames. For information, call 336-373-7564.

Wine and chocolate? This festival is for you

The Greensboro Wine and Chocolate Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum on Feb. 11. The festival features numerous regional wine and chocolate vendors, as well as other local businesses. Two sessions of the festival will be offered: An early session from 1 to 4 p.m., and a later session from 5 to 8 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to sip and sample their way through the festival. Advanced sale wine-lover tickets are $40. The wine-lover tickets include an etched wine glass with unlimited samples during the three-hour session. Designated driver tickets are $20 in advance and include a water at the entry and a wine glass at exit. Each attendee also receives a pass to the Chocolate Bar. Tickets can be purchase at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or online at www.wineandchocolatefestivals.com.

Burlington theater to celebrate anniversary

The Paramount Theater of Burlington will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the major 1998 renovation on Feb. 18.

The celebration begins with cocktails at 6 p.m. and will include special musical performances by local artists from theater groups, all drawn from previous productions at the Paramount. A brief video retrospective of past Paramount shows and national performers will be shown as well as a preview of the Paramount Event Center plans.

The theater is at 128 E. Front St. in Burlington.

Admission is free, but reservations are required and can be made at etix.com, by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office in person.

Art gallery finds a new space

Theatre Art Galleries is now known as The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards and will open to the public in its new home, 400 W. English Road, Suite 151 on Feb. 16.

The more than 11,000-square-foot gallery includes a large exhibit space, three state-of-the-art classrooms, a hands-on children’s area and a gift shop. Hands-on instruction in a wide variety of media will be offered, including acrylic and oil painting, watercolor, collage, drawing, ceramics, glass fusion and light metal working classes.

The grand opening celebration begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 with a ribbon cutting immediately followed by the opening of the annual High School Art Show, featuring artwork from 12 area high schools.

The excitement continues from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 with the grand opening reception for “Hide Tide in High Point: Environmental Works,” a photography exhibition and environmental installation by Bryant Holsenback and Barbara Tyroler. The exhibition will be open until March 24. Entertainment will be provided by Red Nucleus, featuring Michael Goy and David Cooper.

An open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18. This family-friendly event will feature tours, demonstrations and make-and-take crafts.

All grand opening activities are free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

For information on upcoming programs and classes, visit www.tagart.org.

Museum to host

Soap Box Derby exhibit

The High Point Museum has opened “The Need for Speed: Soap Box Derby Racing in High Point,” available through the end of March. The exhibition explores High Point’s soap box derbies in the 1950s with objects and photographs from the collection of the museum.

“The Need for Speed” includes photographs gifted to the High Point Historical Society by Balinda Davis Ferree in memory of her father, Gary C. Davis. As the owner and general manager of WHPE, Davis was one of the men who organized the first derbies in High Point. Ferree also gifted a racing helmet from 1951 that will be on display with a 1953 helmet from Henry Clyde Williams Jr.

Williams also donated his derby car from 1953, in which he won second place at the High Point derby, as well as his award from 1952, when he won “Best Constructed Car.” Both will be on display in the exhibition.

In conjunction with the exhibition and the National Day of Unplugging, the museum is planning a Pinewood Derby for High Point’s Cub Scouts on March 4. Scouts will be able to test out their cars before their official race on March 18, and visitors will be able to watch and cheer for the racers while learning more about High Point’s Cub Scout troops.

City’s economic report available for viewing

Greensboro’s Economic Development Office’s 2021-22 Year in Review is available online at tinyurl.com/mpawj7hx.

This annual report illustrates why 2021-22 was considered a banner year in economic development for Greensboro, with more than $4.4 billion in investments and 4,000+ jobs announced since December 2021. Colorado-based Boom Supersonic’s plan to build a manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport tops the list of investments. Boom expects to invest $500 million into the facility by 2030.

Summer day camp accepting registrations

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for Camp Joy, an inclusive summer day camp experience for individuals who are 5 years old or older of all abilities. The cost is $65 per week. View the full camper packet and registration form at www.greensboro-nc.gov/campjoy.

Camp Joy, provided by Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation section, is located at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden. In 2023, it will offer seven weeks of camp from June to August, with the July 10-14 session designed specifically for people with physical disabilities.

For information on Camp Joy and other AIR programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR or call 336-373-2626.