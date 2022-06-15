Community Briefs

Briefs headline here

Greensboro's Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. June 28. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

The mission of the Commission on the Status of Women is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-373-7955.

Briefs headline here

The Greensboro Human Rights Celebration and Morningside Awards will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro. This event is a celebration of the work of the Human Rights Commission, Commission on the Status of Women, Transgender Task Force, Ad hoc Committee on African American Disparity and International Advisory Committee.

Local human rights champions will be recognized along with the five Dudley High School senior recipients of the Morningside Homes Memorial Awards, given in memory of Cesar Cauce, James Waller, William Evan Sampson, Sandra Neely Smith and Michael Nathan, the five people killed in the Greensboro Massacre on Nov. 3, 1979. The Morningside Homes Memorial Awards recipients will receive checks in the amount of $1,979 for their commitment to furthering social justice work in their careers and/or education.

In-person space is limited so registration is required, and is first-come, first served. Register at www.eventbrite.com or email jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov. For those who are unable to attend in person, the event will be livestreamed and available for viewing on Greensboro Television Network and the City of Greensboro’s YouTube channel.