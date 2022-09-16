Community Briefs

History Lunch Break

The Greensboro History Museum will host Leilani Roughton, executive director of the New Arrivals Institute, for a History Lunch Break conversation at noon Sept. 16 at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. For over a decade the institute has been providing immigrants and refugees with language and job training. The organizations assists them with self-sufficiency and U.S. citizenship through education.

In 2014, after community conversations and specific recommendations developed by a committee of immigrant leaders, Greensboro City Council unanimously passed a resolution making Greensboro a Welcoming City. Roughton will talk with curator of community history Glenn Perkins about the institute, the people it serves and why Greensboro is a welcoming city for newcomers. This free event is open to everyone and guests are encouraged to bring their lunch.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Constitution Day at farmers market

The High Point Farmers Market, in partnership with the Alexander Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate Constitution Day with a commemoration at the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17.

DAR representatives will hand out bookmarks with the Constitution preamble and pocket-sized copies of the Constitution throughout the day. In addition, staff from the High Point Public Library’s Heritage Research Center will join the DAR and share information about the research center’s genealogy and local history resources.

The commemoration will kick off at 10 a.m. with the High Point Central High School ROTC Color Guard presenting the colors. Following this, Mayor Pro Tem Monica Peters will read a proclamation in honor of Constitution Day in High Point.

The market is located at 901 N. Main St. and operates every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., mid-April through October.

Online monthly meeting

The September 2022 General Monthly Meeting of the NAACP Greensboro Branch is scheduled online at 5 p.m. Sept. 18.

Branch President the Rev. C. Bradley Hunt II said the meeting will focus on the election of a nominating committee to name members for offices for election in November 2022.

The branch secretary will email the meeting’s online access information on Sept. 17. To receive the information, email her at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-382-6753.

For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.

Phishing scam warning

The Greensboro Department of Transportation is warning residents about what appears to be a phishing scam involving traffic tickets.

A local resident received an email purporting to be a traffic citation recorded by a traffic camera in Greensboro. The city of Greensboro does not use cameras to issue traffic violations. The city will not email residents to issue a traffic ticket.

Residents are encouraged to think twice before they open attachments or click any link in an unsolicited email. Official email correspondence from the city will always come from an email at the domain @greensboro-nc.gov.

Adaptive paddling lessons

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with GetOutdoors Pedal and Paddle, will host an Introduction to Adaptive Paddling session for individuals with physical disabilities from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Lake Higgins, 4325 Hamburg Mill Road in Summerfield. The cost is $20 per participant. Register at https://tinyurl.com/AdaptivePaddling.

Participants should bring sunscreen, a hat, water, snacks and clothing that can get wet. A kayak, adaptive equipment and appropriate safety gear will be provided.

For information, contact GetOutdoors at 336-294-3918 or info@shopgetoutdoors.com.

Cooking school

Sign up for the “Cook Smart, Eat Smart Cooking School” hosted by the Asheboro Public Library at Randolph County Cooperative Extension, and learn how to prepare simple, healthy and delicious foods.

The four free workshops, taught by Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Jeannie Leonard, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 13.

Space is limited; call the Asheboro library at 336-318-6803 to sign up. Because each class sets the stage for the next one, participants should attend all four sessions.

“Cook Smart, Eat Smart” keeps it simple — simple, healthy preparation techniques, simple ingredients and simple equipment. Each session contains several basic cooking techniques and other topics related to preparing and eating meals at home, while delivering tips on stretching food dollars while still eating healthily.

Leonard moderates the Facebook page “Jeannie’s Kitchen,” where she shares easy and affordable seasonal recipes.

The workshops are provided by the library’s Margaret C. Taylor Memorial Culinary Arts fund.

Cooperative Extension is located at 1003 S. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro.

Book discussion

The Greensboro Public Library and Greensboro History Museum will host author Virginia Summey for a book discussion at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at the McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave. The author will discuss her book, “The Life of Elreta Melton Alexander: Activism Within the Courts.”

Alexander was the first African American woman to graduate from Columbia Law School and, in 1947, the first African American woman to practice law in North Carolina. She was later elected as a district court judge in 1968. Summey argues in this book that, while Judge Alexander was not participating in civil rights marches or other demonstrations, she used her professional achievements to advocate on behalf of the marginalized members of her community, and in this way was instrumental in the fight for civil rights in the United States.

For information, call 336-373-5810.

Restaurant week returns

Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro’s annual restaurant week, returns Sept. 20-25 with a “promise of can’t-miss specials and deals at many of the center city’s dining establishments.”

Participating restaurants include: Beer & Co., Bonchon, ‘cille and ‘scoe, Cincy’s, Crafted Art of Taco, Deep Roots Market, Lawn Service @LeBauer Park, Lewis & Elm Wine Bar, Liberty Oak, MACHETE, Manny’s Universal Cafe, Mellow Mushroom, Natty Greene’s, Next Door Beer & Bottle Shop, Northern Roots Coffeehouse, Parkside Pull-up, Scuppernong Books, Southend Brewing, UNDERCURRENT, White and Wood, and Zeto Wine Shop.

For information, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/chow-downtown.

Information sessi

on about job openings

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is offering an information session on how to become a certified detention officer at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Guilford County Human Resources, 201 S. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Parking will be available for free in the Greene Street parking deck located at 211 S. Greene St. in Greensboro. Attendees will be required to pull a ticket to enter the parking deck.

Currently, Guilford County is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for detention officers.

To sign up for the information session, call 336-641-3387.

Fire Prevention Week

The Greensboro Fire Department invites residents to join this year’s 2022 Fire Prevention Week and receive a discount at the Greensboro Science Center for participation in fire safety education. The national theme is, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

The department will be at the Greensboro Science Center at 4301 Lawndale Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-14.

There will be games, appearances from Sparky the Fire Dog, giveaways and more.

On Oct. 8 there will be a Fire Prevention Week Kick-Off event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Home Depot on 4425 W. Wendover Ave. This event will have food trucks, fire trucks, police cars, games and will also be a medicine drop.

Veterans Day Celebration

High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women at the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center.

The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans.

More details will be provided as the event nears at www.highpoint.edu/community/event/veterans-day.

Author appearance

The High Point Public Library will host novelist Charlie Lovett at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reading, discussion and book signing. This event will be held in collaboration with Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem-based literary arts organization.

Lovett will provide a presentation about his novel, “The Enigma Affair,” a thriller in which a North Carolina small town librarian and a professional assassin team up to solve a 75-year-old Nazi mystery. It also features the return of Peter Byerly, hero of “The Bookman’s Tale.”

This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

History and Headquarters Tour

High Point Historical Society will present, History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department, at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at 1730 Westchester Drive in High Point.

Roy Shipman, historian for High Point Police Department, will provide a guided tour of the department’s new headquarters. The tour will include visits to the department’s history room, which includes many historical artifacts, and the 911 Communications Center.

To attend, email crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov by Oct. 7.

Day of the Dead event

Join the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center for a hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. A family film begins at 10 a.m. and there will be crafts from noon to 2 p.m.

An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Trunk or Treat

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in its parking lot at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Citizens are invited to bring the kids out for treats.

Anyone who would like to donate candy, non-food trinkets and treats may drop off bags of individually pre-sealed candy at the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.