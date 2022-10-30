Community Briefs

Veterans Day Parade

Guilford County DAV Chapter 20’s Disabled American Parade Committee has announced a Veterans Day Parade at noon Nov. 5 at the staging area in Wrangler Parking Lot E on East Lindsay Street in Greensboro.

The parade will travel down Elm Street to East Friendly Avenue, then turn left on North Church Street and left on East Lindsay Street. For information, call Bill Tate at 336-340-5454 or visit www.gcdav20.com.

Park updates

Updates are happening at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park at 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.

A series of pathways, bridges and steps are being added in and around the garden to allow for greater interaction with and viewing of the plants and pollinators, and the Muddy Creek stream below, while also creating additional access for the volunteers and staff who help maintain the garden.

A new bike fix-it station was recently installed at the park, which offers necessary repair tools for bicycles, strollers, skateboards and more. The newest station was made possible by a grant awarded to Greensboro Parks Foundation by N.C. Division of Public Health, as part of a larger package (five bike racks are also being installed at parks and recreation centers across Greensboro). This is the third fix-it station along the Downtown Greenway, in addition to those already at LoFi Park and the Morehead Park Trailhead.

Author event

Celebrate National Memoir Writing Month with a visit from Edward Di Gangi at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. The author will share his story of adoption, search, discovery and reunion.

“The Gift Best Given: A Memoir” is set against the backdrop of the glamorous ice-skating spectaculars of the 1940s. It recounts the author’s journey as he sought the identity of the woman who had placed him for adoption at the time of his birth in 1948. It also tells the unexpected discoveries that were revealed. Copies of signed books will be for sale.

Call 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov for information.

Grants workshop

The Joel and Claudette Weston Award Committee invites all health and human service agency representatives attend the program, “How to Win Grants and Influence People,” set for 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7 at Goodwill Industries’ Self Reliance Hall, 2701 University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

A moderated panel of funders including representatives from the Kate B. Reynolds Trust, Forsyth County Government, Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation, the SECU Foundation, the Winston Salem Foundation, Z Smith Reynolds Foundation and others will give insights to what types of programs they fund, how and when to apply and what they look for in a nonprofit partner to best enhance their impact on the community.

Admission and parking are free of charge.

To RSVP, email Noelle Stevenson at noelle@westonaward.org.