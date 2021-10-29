Community Briefs

Another discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Hemphill Branch. This event will be available in person and online. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register and obtain a copy of the book.

Learn about community gardens

Come to More Than a Garden and learn about community gardens at noon Nov. 5 at Guilford County Cooperative Extension, Legacy Garden, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. The Guilford Native American Association developed sustainable gardens which helped to increase knowledge of organic gardening in urban areas and inspired healthy cooking and eating. To register, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov .

Native American Hip Hop Beats

To learn about Native American Hip Hop and the artists behind it, come to Native American Hip Hop Beats at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. This program will feature the movers and shakers of the music along with video and musical excerpts. Discussion of the book, “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America,” by Kyle Mays along with some Native American music history will be featured in the presentation. Participants can join in person or on Zoom. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register for this event.