Community Briefs

Sunset Series event postponed
The Friends of the Library’s Sunset Series has postponed actor/playwright Mike Wiley with his one-man show, “Breach of Peace: Stories of the Freedom Riders, 1961.” It was originally scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Sunset Theatre in Asheboro.
A newsletter cited COVID-19 safety concerns. The show will take place at a later time next year.
For information, call 800-626-2672.
Author to speak
As part of the One City, One Book community read the Greensboro Public Library will host award-winning author and storyteller Freeman Owle at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. Owle will present “Stories of the Cherokee Nation” and a stone carving workshop.
Owle, a professional storyteller, artist and educator, will share the rich history, genealogies and oral traditions of the Cherokee Nation with stories collected over many years. As an elder in the Cherokee Nation, Owle has also mastered the Cherokee art of stone carving and workshop participants will have the opportunity to preserve their history by carving a stone of their own.
Supplies for the stone carving workshop are limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Antuan Hawkins at 336-373-2169 or Antuan.Hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.
‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’
The High Point Theatre will host the morning cartoon series turned hit musical show “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” on Nov. 5 with shows at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available to purchase by phone at 336-887-3001 or in person at the box office from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. Discounts of $5 per ticket are available for High Point residents. To receive this discount, please call the box office directly. (Resident discounts are not available online.)
To purchase tickets online, visit highpointtheatre.com.
Author discussion
The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. Orange’s debut novel, “There There,” focuses on the struggles of the modern “urban Indian” as he refers to himself and the characters in his novel.
The Library’s Café con libros bilingual book club will discuss “There There” with special guest speaker Monica Carrillo Zegarra at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. Zegarra is currently a visiting scholar at UNCG, an Afro-Peruvian writer, performer and human rights advocate. This event is also available on Zoom. To register, email wes.parker@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2925.
Another discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Hemphill Branch. This event will be available in person and online. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register and obtain a copy of the book.
Learn about community gardens
Come to More Than a Garden and learn about community gardens at noon Nov. 5 at Guilford County Cooperative Extension, Legacy Garden, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro. The Guilford Native American Association developed sustainable gardens which helped to increase knowledge of organic gardening in urban areas and inspired healthy cooking and eating. To register, email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.
Native American Hip Hop Beats
To learn about Native American Hip Hop and the artists behind it, come to Native American Hip Hop Beats at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. This program will feature the movers and shakers of the music along with video and musical excerpts. Discussion of the book, “Hip Hop Beats, Indigenous Rhymes: Modernity and Hip Hop in Indigenous North America,” by Kyle Mays along with some Native American music history will be featured in the presentation. Participants can join in person or on Zoom. Email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199 to register for this event.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.