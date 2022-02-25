Community Briefs

‘Voices of Change’
Local youth ages 10 to 18 are invited to write and perform poetry about social justice topics through “Voices of Change,” a partnership with the Poetry Project and the city of Greensboro’s Human Rights Department. Participants will meet virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28, March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1.
The sessions will explore the following topics:
Feb. 28: What It Means to Be Black in Greensboro, in partnership with the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparities
March 2: Women Living and Leading, in partnership with the Commission on the Status of Women
April 6: Housing and Newcomers, in partnership with the International Advisory Committee and the Human Rights Commission
May 4: Reentry and Community, in partnership with Thrive GSO
June 1: Gender Equity, in partnership with the Transgender Task Force
During the workshops, participants will engage in conversation with members of Greensboro Human Rights’ boards, commissions and task forces and use what they learn to develop spoken word poetry. Register at tinyurl.com/2p9xkkff to receive reminders and virtual meeting links. For information, email info@thepoetryproject.com.
Attend mayor’s speech
The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro will welcome Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan as speaker on March 1.
The club meets at noon every other Tuesday at the Starmount Forest Country Club, 1 Sam Snead Drive in Greensboro.
Guests are invited to attend. Call 336-314-9295 or 336-337-7230 to make a reservation.
Quilt-themed events
The High Point Museum is offering several free, quilt-themed events in March:
National Day of Unplugging — Create a Quilt Square: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 5. Make a quilt square for the museum’s community quilt. Part of Unplug Collaborative’s Unplugged Village to celebrate the National Day of Unplugging, an awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology. Join the museum and spend an hour or a full day away from technology, from sundown on March 4 to sundown on March 5.
High Point Historical Society presents Coffee with a Quilt Consultant, Lynn Lancaster Gorges: 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 19. Gorges, a quilt consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, will be at the museum to speak on her work with quilts. Gorges will provide recommendations on how to preserve quilts and will bring a few of her own quilts for visitors to see in person.
Quilt Identification with Gorges: 1:30-4 p.m. March 19. Do you have an old quilt that you would like to know more about? Gorges will be in the lecture gallery for 20-minute appointments. Bring your quilt to get your questions answered. Registration opens Feb. 21 on the museum website.
Quilting in Early America: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 19. Learn about the agricultural and economic history of quilting. Also, in honor of the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, the museum will be making carousel horses just like the two-story carousel at the new museum. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26. For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Winter tree ID class
Dallas Bretzman, a full-time lecturer of landscape architecture at N.C. A&T, will lead a winter tree identification class from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Morehead Park, 475 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 10.
To register, email llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent with parking and weather-related information.
Bretzman is dedicated to working with students and the community at large to create high-performing, sustainable landscapes for public open spaces. She is particularly focused on the artful use of landforms and plants as design elements.
Upcoming workshops
The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer the following workshops:
Slow but Steady — Eyes on the Prize — Measure Your Own Success: 9:30-11 a.m. March 2, 628 Summit Ave. Women only. Call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your full name, name of workshop and phone number to secure your seat.
Build Your Brand on LinkedIn: 10-11 a.m. March 8, Zoom. Register. Women only. tinyurl.com/mv7sckdb.
Budgeting for Life’s Big Moments: noon-1 p.m. March 8, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Register. tinyurl.com/2e2bb2ej.
Healthy Communication and Setting Boundaries: noon-1 p.m. March 10, Zoom. Women only. tinyurl.com/22k6r8wc.
Buying First Home: 1:30-3 p.m. March 15, 628 Summit Ave. Snacks provided. Women only. Call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your full name, name of workshop and phone number to secure your seat.
Healthy Cooking: 12:15-1:15 p.m. March 16, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. tinyurl.com/2p8bvsvv.
Breaking Up & Moving On: 6-7 p.m. March 17, Zoom. Women only. tinyurl.com/mt34kknr.
How to Budget During your Job Search: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 22, 628 Summit Ave. Snacks provided. Women only. Call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your full name, name of workshop and phone number to secure your seat.
Learning How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome: noon-1 p.m. March 29, Zoom. Women only. tinyurl.com/57chee2e.
Women to Work: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 14-17 and 21-24, 628 Summit Ave. Must attend all classes. Register. 336-275-6090, Ext. 223 or Heather@WomensCenterGSO.org.
Poet Laureate reading
The UNCG Graduate Program in Creative Writing will host a reading by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey from 7 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the Elliott University Center Auditorium, 507 Stirling St. in Greensboro.
The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception and book signing.
Trethewey served two terms as the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States (2012-2014). She is the author of five collections of poetry including “Native Guard,” for which she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. She is also the author of the memoir “Memorial Drive.” Her book of nonfiction, “Beyond Katrina: A Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” published in 2010.
For information, email tlkenned@uncg.edu or visit tinyurl.com/2p8w2pue.
Sip and stroll downtown
Downtown Greensboro visitors will soon be able to sip and stroll in designated areas throughout the center city. Following the passing of the Social District Ordinance by Greensboro’s City Council in December, Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro have been collaborating on The BORO to begin March 1. An acronym for Border of Refreshments Outdoors, this program specifies areas where alcoholic beverages purchased from participating businesses may be consumed in outdoor public spaces during specified times.
Along with the program comes important guidelines to follow:
Drinks may only be carried within The BORO from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Signage will be installed along the perimeter of the district.
Beverages must be purchased from a participating business within the district and poured into a specific cup with distinctive BORO branding and may be no larger than 16 ounces.
Drinks are not allowed into another business that has an ABC license, meaning you must discard a drink from the previous bar/restaurant before entering another bar/restaurant.
You may carry cups into a business that does not have an ABC license as long as the owner permits it. Participating businesses will be clearly marked with door stickers.
Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/the-boro-social-district for a list of participating businesses and more information.
‘Let’s Talk Law’ series
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the fourth session of the “Let’s Talk Law” series, “Can They Do That? The Fourth Amendment, Search and Seizure” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 3. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/4evnkvv2. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom, using meeting ID 813 6793 6910 or by calling 312-626-6799.
Featured speaker Steve Friedland, Elon University senior scholar and professor of law, will discuss how the Fourth Amendment protects residents’ rights against searches and seizures and what is considered lawful search and confiscation of personal property.
This is the fourth session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, like immigration, expungement and more.
For information, call 336-373-2038.
Poetry series
The Greensboro Public Library will host Steve Cushman and Michael Gaspeny as special guests for the “Saturday Salons at Benjamin” poetry series at 2 p.m. March 5 at the Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. During the event, Cushman and Gaspeny will discuss the craft of narrative poetry, read contemporary examples of the style and guide participants in crafting their own poems through prompts and exercises. This event is free and open to adults and teens.
To register, email courtnay.duvall@greensboro-nc.gov.
Digital literacy learning
The Randolph County Public Libraries are offering both in-person and online opportunities for digital literacy learning.
An in-person class, “Learn How to Use Windows 10,” will take place at 3 p.m. March 3 at the Asheboro Public Library. Call 336-318-6803 or visit the library to sign up for the free class; walk-ins also are welcome.
Also available is Northstar Digital Literacy, a new online learning resource at www.randolphlibray.org/northstar.
Northstar lets you assess your computer skills, then provides learning modules to build your skills based on the results of your assessments.
Access the assessments on your own, or visit the library for a proctored test, which can earn you certificates or badges to present to employers or potential employers.
Assessments and courses include essential computer skills, such as computer basics, internet, email, Windows and Mac OS; software such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Google Docs; and using technology in daily life, including social media, information literacy and career search skills.
Start taking assessments now and visit or call the library at 336-318-6803 to create a learner account to save and view your work.
Virtual public meetings
The city of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 4 and at 6:30 p.m. March 8 and 10 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023.
The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.
The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award in the amount of $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant in the amount of $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to afford citizens, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.
To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public comments can also be submitted by calling 336-883-3349 and leaving a message; emailing publiccomment@highpointnc.gov; sending written comments to Thanena Wilson, City of High Point, 211 S. Hamilton St., Room 312, High Point, NC 27260; or fax 336-883-3355.
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday
Join illusionist and storyteller Caleb Sigmon for “The Cat in the Hat’s Virtual Birthday Bash” at 4 p.m. March 2 at facebook.com/randolphlibrary.
The performance, which takes place on Dr. Seuss’ birthday and in celebration of Read Across America Day, also will be livestreamed in the Asheboro Public Library Children’s Room. The video will be available on the library’s Facebook page for one week after the premiere.
Jam-packed with stories, cake baking and other shenanigans, the Cat’s interactive, madcap adventure is crafted especially for virtual streaming.
The library is at 201 Worth St. in Asheboro.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.