Community Briefs

Along with the program comes important guidelines to follow:

Drinks may only be carried within The BORO from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Signage will be installed along the perimeter of the district.

Beverages must be purchased from a participating business within the district and poured into a specific cup with distinctive BORO branding and may be no larger than 16 ounces.

Drinks are not allowed into another business that has an ABC license, meaning you must discard a drink from the previous bar/restaurant before entering another bar/restaurant.

You may carry cups into a business that does not have an ABC license as long as the owner permits it. Participating businesses will be clearly marked with door stickers.

Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/about-us/the-boro-social-district for a list of participating businesses and more information.

