Bird walk at the Guilford County Farm

A bird walk is planned for Saturday at the Guilford County Farm.

Learn from Joe Donahue about birds living and migrating through this birding hot spot.

Participants will meet at 8 a.m. in the Guilford County Farm parking area, 7315 Howerton Road, Elon.

The free walk is sponsored by P.L.A.C.E.—Public Lands for Agricultural and Community Enrichment.

The event is cancelled in the event of rain.

Adopt a pet

At Greensboro Jewish Community’s Mitzvah Day on Sunday, when hundreds of volunteers perform service throughout the community, a group of pet-lovers will participate in an open-to-the-public Pet Adoption Fair from 9 a.m. to noon, at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro.

The pet-loving volunteers are working with Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network, which will offer mostly dogs for adoption. Interested adoptive persons or families can meet the animals and indicate their preference. Red Dog Farm officials will conduct interviews with prospective adoptive individuals.

For information, call 336-288-7006.

Playwright competition winners announced

Winston-Salem Writers has announced the winning entries in its 2023 10-Minute Play competition. The following plays by Greensboro residents have been selected for performance: “Alligator Toes” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal and “Ducks in a Row” by Cameron Carroll, both of Greensboro.

This year’s competition drew 32 submissions from 28 playwrights throughout North Carolina. The festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 2-3 at Mountcastle Forum in Winston-Salem. Tickets will be $15 and on sale in mid-May.

Theater performance

The 50th performance of Letters From Home: The 50 States Tour will be at the High Point Theatre at 7 p.m. May 25.

The show infuses the classic style of the USO with a witty, modern edge.

It features high-energy singing and tap dancing performances by founder Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann.

Tickets are available at www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.

Public Works Day

The City of High Point Public Services Department will celebrate National Public Works Week with its annual Public Works Day, an interactive and educational event, from 9 a.m. to noon May 24 at the High Point Public Library. The rain date is May 25.

This free, family-friendly event will include educational booths, equipment from many of the city’s public services divisions, giveaways and demonstrations.

As a new feature this year, the event will have a mini excavator rodeo competition. During the rodeo, public services employees will compete by performing two different tasks with the mini excavators to show off their skills with the equipment. Participants will be scored based on the total time it takes them to complete the tasks. The competition’s overall winner will be sent to the American Public Works Association equipment show and backhoe rodeo competition next spring.

Spend downtown for chance for $500

Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of the Summer Passport Program, presented by Skyla Credit Union.

Spend $25 or more in a downtown Greensboro business for a chance to win $500. Participants can upload a photo of their receipt via the Downtown Greensboro App or to the Downtown Greensboro website to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the winning receipt will also receive $500. Spend more money, get more entries. For example, spend $100 and receive four weekly entries.

The contest will run for 14 weeks this summer. Entries will begin on May 26, with the first drawing to be held June 2 and the final drawing on Sept. 1.

All businesses located in downtown Greensboro are part of the Summer Passport program.

For information and the rules to play, visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/summer-passport/.

Teen nights at recreation centers

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host special teen nights at recreation centers citywide from May 25 through Aug. 11. Each night features free, organized games and activities. Some programs will have a limited capacity. Teens should register in advance at tinyurl.com/3pexv6ka. Activities range from kickball to swimming to laser tag and more.

For information, call 336-373-7503.

National Trails Day event on June 3

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a National Trails Day celebration from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive in Greensboro. Admission is free, but registration is required for some activities.

Parks and recreation staff, Friends of the Mountains to Sea Trail, the Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club and the Piedmont Fat Tire Society will host a guided mountain bike ride, a paddle and hikes for beginners, families and intermediates. During the event, visitors can also enjoy bird watching, basic orienteering, crafts, an obstacle course, face painting and other children’s activities. Vendors and Wired Café Coffee will also be on site.

For the full schedule and to register for hikes, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/trailsday.

Summer outdoor concerts

The High Point Arts Council has announced its 2023 summer outdoor concert series – Arts Splash—which will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. Alcohol will be available for purchase at concerts but no outside alcohol will be allowed in. If there is a threat of rain, call 336-889-2787 or visit their social media pages after 4 p.m. Friday to get the latest update on the event.

Here is the schedule:

June 9: Rod McCoy and Company (Jazz/R&B), Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point

June 23: Spindle 45 (Pop/Rock), Wrenn Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown

July 7: Sahara Reggae Band (Reggae), Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point

July 21: Zinc Kings (Piedmont Blues), High Point Museum & Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Aug. 4:Carolina Soul Band (MoTown/Soul), High Point City Lake Park, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown

Aug. 18: West End Mambo (Latin/Salsa), Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point

Black genealogy speaker series

The High Point Public Library will be hosting a two-part Black genealogy speaker series in June leading up to Juneteenth.

The first part of the series, “The True Story of Juneteenth—How Freedom Came to Texas & How We Celebrate,” will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. June 3 over Zoom. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/mbkw4m46.

The program will be presented by Sharon Gillins. Over the past 20 years, Gillins has been a frequent presenter, in person and virtually, at regional conferences and national genealogical institutes. Her teaching topics emphasize strategies to research African American families in underutilized record groups that can lead to the discovery of enslaved ancestors and their historical journeys.

The second part of the series, “Juneteenth eXperience: Finding and Celebrating Your J19 Family,” will be from 10 a.m. to noon June 10 over Zoom. Registration is required and can be completed at tinyurl.com/3dpexhc4.

This interactive workshop will be presented by Shamele Jordon. Jordon is a genealogist, producer, writer and lecturer, known for her work in the field of genealogy and historical research.

For information, email marcellaus.joiner@highpointnc.gov.