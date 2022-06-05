Community Briefs

Downtown Greenway tour

Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway’s project manager, will take participants on a walking tour of the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway from 9 a.m. to noon June 11.

Sanders will share information about the history and public art found on the Downtown Greenway. Tours leave from LoFi Park at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent the week before with parking and weather-related information.

Sports clinics

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of sports clinics in June and July for youth ages 10 to 18. The sessions are ideal for children and teens of all skill levels. Registration is required.

Field Hockey: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7-28, Leonard Recreation Center. Free. tinyurl.com/yc3hfk82. Participants will learn the fundamentals of field hockey and develop skills under the direction of instructors.

Foot Golf: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 14-28, Gillespie Golf Course. $25. tinyurl.com/5n7zjjzd. Learn the fundamentals of this new and growing sport. Each participant will receive a soccer ball.

Pickleball: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-July 20, Smith Active Adult Center. $25. tinyurl.com/22re5wvh. Learn the fundamentals of this growing sport. Each participant will receive a pickleball paddle.

Disc Golf: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 and 30; July 21 and July 28, Barber Park. $25. tinyurl.com/byvts2uh. Each participant will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive a disc.

Golf: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, July 12-26, Gillespie Golf Course. $25. tinyurl.com/ckb5wbmx. Learn the fundamentals of golf and skill development. Each participant will receive essential golf accessories to use during clinics and to practice at home.

For information, call 336-690-8644 or Britt.Huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Celebration of the arts

Join the High Point Arts Council for a celebration of the arts on June 16 at the annual Arts Awards Banquet and Debbie Lumpkins’ retirement party.

Each year the council presents awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.

In addition to the awards, the council and its affiliates each recognize a Star Board Member whose light shone the brightest during the year while serving their organization.

This year the council will also be celebrating Debbie Lumpkins’ 22 years of service to the organization.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment and awards presentations begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point.

In honor of Lumpkins, Jim Morgan is sponsoring this event and tickets are complimentary. Make reservations by June 14 at www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Slice of Summer

The city of Graham Recreation and Parks and Alamance Arts will offer a Slice of Summer from 4 to 8 p.m. June 18 at the Courthouse Square in downtown Graham.

The water-based festival is suitable for all ages.

There will be food trucks, live music by Pantasia Steel Band, splashing in the streets and a slip ‘n slide down Main Street.

Patrons should wear appropriate clothing for getting wet: Quick-dry clothing — shirts and shorts must be worn on all rides/attractions; tennis shoes or water shoes.

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. Smoking/vaping, pets and drones are not allowed at this free event. The rain date is June 25.

