Community Briefs

Tips on payment apps
The NCPIRG Education Fund has noted that when people use peer-to-peer payment apps such as Venmo, they have fewer rights by law and more threats from scammers. The fund offers the following recommendations:
Using a P2P app is like spending cash. Only use it with friends and other people you both know and trust.
If possible, keep one separate bank account to link to P2P accounts. Do not link P2P accounts to all your funds.
Make sure all your security settings are set to “most private;” the default is often “most public.”
If you are going to send money to a new recipient through a P2P payment app, such as Venmo, even to a person you know, you should either initially send $1 as a test or ask the person to send a request for the money. There are so many similar accounts like BobSmith01 and BobSmith02. The accounts can have photos but the photos are so small, it’s difficult to tell whether it’s the correct person.
National Dance Day
Greensboro Downtown Parks’ National Dance Day GSO is set for Sept. 18 and the nonprofit is on the hunt for North Carolina dancers to join its lineup of performers. This annual event brings more than 3,000 people to LeBauer Park to celebrate coming together through dance.
Greensboro Downtown Parks hires dancers in a range of classical, folk, retro and contemporary genres for a day of performances and participatory dance engagements with the public. National Dance Day GSO is not a spectator event. It is a rare experience for members of the community to join professional dancers representing different cultures and creative styles to learn from and dance alongside one another.
Interested dance groups should submit video footage along with information about their unique dance perspective to programming@greensborodowntownparks.org.
Theater reopens
The city of Burlington’s performing arts and multipurpose center, The Paramount Theater, will reopen Aug. 20 with a special concert by The Embers, a North Carolina band playing beach music. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets will be $18 in advance, $20 at the door.
The Gallery Players will perform “Cinderella” on Sept. 17-19 and 24-26.
Calendar information with ticket prices, dates and additional production information is available at www.BurlingtonNC.gov/Paramount.
The theater is at 128 E. Front St. in Burlington.
For information, call 336-222-8497.
N.C. Dance Festival
The N.C. Dance Festival has announced plans for the continued celebration of its 30th anniversary season. NCDF began this celebration in September 2020, but due to necessary shifts in the past year due to COVID-19, planned to continue this celebration through 2021.
Each year, the festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from North Carolina artists to audiences across the state.
Typically, the festival tours to multiple cities throughout the state, bringing a selection of adjudicated dances from North Carolina choreographers to each site. This year, the festival will produce a live performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro, as well as other activities in cities across North Carolina and virtual programs. Information will be updated at www.danceproject.org/ncdf.
The season’s activities will kick off Sept. 18, with a live event in which dancers will pass a “wave of movement” from one end of the state to the other.
“This project provides an opportunity to bring dancers and dance students together safely, invite community participants into the experience, and create a moment to feel connected to others after a time of isolation and separation,” explained Festival Director Anne Morris. In each city, the public is invited to watch and participate, to feel themselves part of a larger movement. In Greensboro, the event will be part of the National Dance Day activities presented by Greensboro Downtown Parks.
Volunteers needed
Healthy Communities A3 needs volunteers and participants for its Creekside Parkrun, set for 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale.
It is a volunteer led, weekly, timed, 5K event for all ages and abilities.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/creeksideparkrun and www.parkrun.us/creekside.
Test events are planned for 9 a.m. Aug. 21 and Sept. 11. Volunteers are needed to set up/tear down the course, distribute/collect finish tokens, keep time, scan barcodes, serve as run director, write the run report, bring up the rear as the tail walker, and serve as course marshals. In some roles, volunteers may also participate in that week’s 5K.
Volunteers do not need to commit to help each week, but will rotate as available. For information or to sign-up as a volunteer, email creekside@parkrun.com.
