Community Briefs

Author meeting

Two Rockingham County writers celebrating the spring release of their novels will be appearing together from 10 a.m. to noon July 2 at The Sip Coffee House on the traffic circle in downtown Reidsville.

Valerie Nieman’s fifth novel, “In the Lonely Backwater,” a young adult crossover mystery set in North Carolina, came out May 10 from Regal House/Fitzroy Books.

Grace Marcus’s “Visible Signs,” newly released from TouchPoint Press, is women’s fiction suitable for book club discussions.

A recent Reidsville transplant, Marcus was a former member of the Bucks County (Pennsylvania) Writers Workshop.

Nieman’s latest follows “To the Bones,” a genre-bending novel about the coal industry and its effects on Appalachia. Her stories and essays have appeared most recently in New Delta Review and Gray’s Sporting Journal. She appears regularly in reading series and as a teacher at John C. Campbell Folk School, Wildacres and other programs. She was the Rockingham County editor for the News & Record in the late 1990s, and professor emeritus of creative writing at N.C. A&T.

For information, contact Nieman at valnieman@gmail.com or Marcus at gracemarcus1@gmail.com.

Celebrate Parks and Recreation Month

The city of Greensboro celebrates national Parks and Recreation Month with adult recess, a countywide scavenger hunt, glow golfing and a movie at Lake Townsend:

Adult Recess: 6-9 p.m. July 8, Barber Park Sprayground, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro. For ages 21 and older. Free. Music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Food from Carolina’s Finest, Kona Ice and beer from Little Brother Brewing will be available to purchase.

Glow Golfing: 8:45-10 p.m. July 23, Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St., Greensboro. $10. Register online. Come play a round of golf on Gillespie Golf Course’s short course with glow in the dark golf balls and hole markers.

Movie at the Lake — “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”: 8:15 p.m. July 30, Lake Townsend Marina, 6332 Townsend Road, Browns Summit. Free. Bring seating and snacks.

Piedmont Discovery Scavenger Hunt: www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth.

Women’s job fair

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will offer a Women’s Job Club Employer Spotlight from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 13. This event is for women 18 and older and will offer the chance to network with select employers, learn about job opportunities and more.

The center is also offering a summer employment series from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 19-21. This is a pre-employment training and case management program for women job seekers to increase their preparedness for a successful job search.

Other offerings include:

Breaking Up and Moving On: 5:30-7 p.m. July 21

Misreading the Future: noon-1 p.m. July 26

Women’s Wellness Wednesdays — Healthy Shopping on a Budget: 10-11 a.m. July 27

Budgeting Essentials: noon-1:30 p.m. July 28.

To register for a class, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org.

Monthly online meeting

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. July 7. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2ffbchsd. The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

This department promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Grand opening

Triad Orthodontics will hold a grand opening from 4 to 6 p.m. July 7 at 510 Nicholas Road, Suite C in Greensboro.

There will be tours, refreshments, raffles for orthodontic care discount coupons and more. For information, call 336-387-5058.

Film explores teen homelessness

Creative Greensboro will host filmmaker Kaleab Kurtz through July 10 for a Residency at the Hyers in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Kurtz and his collaborators will use the residency to create a new film that explores the theme of teen homelessness. A screening of the film will be presented at 7 p.m. July 9 and 3 p.m. July 10 in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Tickets for the premiere are $10 and will be available at the door.

The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free residencies of up to six weeks for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations.

For information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost and free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

Carolina Weddings Shows

The Carolina Weddings Shows are set for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Greensboro Coliseum and from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The fashion shows will be anchored by David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.

“From cakes to venues, from photographers to fashions, from music to caterers, these are the region’s premiere wedding events,” according to Don Freedman, producer of the shows. “Couples will meet hundreds of exhibitors — which is great news for anyone planning a 2022 or 2023 wedding.”

Attendees can also win thousands of dollars in prizes.

Discount tickets are available at www.33BRIDE.com. Brides who attend the Greensboro show get a free ticket to the Winston-Salem show.

For information, call 336-545-1970.

COVID vaccines

The public can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children 6 months to 5 years old through Cone Health.

Parents and guardians should first check with their children’s pediatrician to see if the vaccine is available at their location.

Cone Health will offer the vaccine to existing patients or any children in the community at four locations. Contact these offices directly to schedule an appointment:

Piedmont Pediatrics, 719 Green Valley Road, #209, Greensboro. Call 336-272-9447 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The Tim and Carolynn Rice Center for Child and Adolescent Health, 301 Wendover Ave. E #400, Greensboro. Call 336-832-3150 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays or 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Premier Pediatrics of Eden, 509 S. Van Buren St., Suite B, Eden. Call 336-627-5437 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays or 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Reidsville Pediatrics, 1816 Richardson Drive, Reidsville. Call 336-634-3902 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.