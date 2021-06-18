Community Briefs

Library survey

The Randolph County Public Library is asking county residents to help envision the library’s future by taking a brief community survey.

The survey, in English and Spanish, can be found at www.randolphlibrary.org/survey.

It’s part of a strategic planning process that will result in a five-year plan for the library system.

The survey also can be found on the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/randolphlibrary, and in paper form at each library.

The libraries in Archdale, Asheboro, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove are all part of the Randolph County Public Library system.

The survey will be open through Saturday.

Sheriff’s office assessment

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled for a virtual-based assessment as part of a program to achieve accreditation by verifying it meets professional standards. Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, the accreditation program requires agencies to maintain compliance with state-of-the-art law enforcement standards in four basic areas: Policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.