Community Briefs

Nominations

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 class of Every Day Champions of Civil Rights. Those honored will be recognized at the 37th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Koury Convention Center. The theme of this year’s event is “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Civil Rights Pioneers.”

The public is invited to nominate individuals or organizations that have made substantial contributions to further King’s vision or to champion civil rights, civil liberties and/or human rights in Greensboro. Nominees should have demonstrated a level of dedication or achievement beyond what may be expected in the normal course of an individual’s or organization’s work. Areas of focus may include (but are not limited to) anti-racism efforts, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant integration, policy change, the advancement of civil rights, re-entry and second-chance support, access to education and more.

Submit nominations at tinyurl.com/k9yv2ce7 no later than Dec. 14. Nominees of any age or occupation are eligible. Posthumous nominations are also accepted.

The commission’s MLK Planning Committee will choose five finalists by Dec. 19 to be recognized at the annual MLK Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.

Tickets, which will go on sale Dec. 12, are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight by phone at 336-373-2038 or by email to department administrator Marion Davis at marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov.

Niketa Greene, Cone Health’s director of diversity and inclusion and interim inclusion officer, is the breakfast’s keynote speaker.

Greensboro Television Network and the city’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event.

Holiday stockings workshop

Central Library will offer a holiday stocking workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15. The library is 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro. The event is free and open to the public.

All supplies will be provided. Participants can draft a design, choose a fabric and sew it all together. All skill levels are welcome and everyone is invited to learn how to use a sewing machine.

For information, contact Antuan Hawkins at 336-373-2169.

Christmas tours

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is celebrating a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season through Jan. 7.

The 22-room home will be highlighted with Christmas displays and décor, including Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations.

Hours for self-guided tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Christmas by Candlelight will be at 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 17 with costumed re-enactors from Kernersville Little Theater hosting guests and singing seasonal carols.

At 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, the Children’s Choir from First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem will perform holiday-themed concerts, which will be free for tour ticket-holders.

Daytime tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Candlelight tours are $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Visit kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

Annual report

Greensboro’s planning department’s second annual GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan implementation report, which looks at progress made across the city toward reaching growth goals, is available online at tinyurl.com/ywpfwnm4.

This annual report is a way to track GSO2040’s progress and evaluate broad land use trends. The report:

Looks at land use trends over the past fiscal year, which indicate strong activity at the edges of the city, particularly in the east. During the past 18 months, nearly 8,000 housing units were approved for development through rezoning and annexations.

Highlights projects that have been completed in the past year, such as the adoption of a streetscape for downtown.

Details some of the projects for the year ahead, including in specific areas of the city, such as the Fleming Road Area Plan.

Stay up-to-date on GSO2040 implementation by signing up to receive an emails whenever new reports are posted online. Fill out your contact information on the e-Notify page at tinyurl.com/5n6p57a7 and select “GSO2040” in the News section to subscribe.

Garden updates

The recent updates at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at the corner of East Lindsay Street and North Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro are now complete.

Thanks go to New Earth Designs and lead volunteer, Maury Schott, for their work on this project, which has enhanced the space.

A series of three new pathways, including a small bridge and large boulders, has been added within the garden area. A natural stone staircase was also added, which leads down to Muddy Creek stream below. These new features not only allow for greater enjoyment and interaction with the plants and pollinators, but it also provide easier access for the staff and volunteers who help maintain the garden.

Also, the Smith Street landscaping enhancement is underway. This work is being completed by David Mudd and Justin Vettel, the same team responsible for the redesign of LoFi Park in 2020. In a similar fashion, the Smith Street section will focus on permaculture design, and provide a natural connection between LoFi Park and the Public Orchard at Meeting Place.

The project highlights the benefits of infrastructure reuse by using repurposed materials, such as asphalt millings from road resurfacing projects, now being used to form walking paths. The project will begin near the corner of Prescott Street, continue up and over the retaining wall alongside the greenway, and end at the sidewalk connector on Cedar Street. The result will be a series of steps and pathways to explore, with trees, herbs and seating.

Wedding show

Carolina Weddings Show has announced that The Wedding Fair is set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Greensboro Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive.

Tickets are $20 at www.33bride.com and include free tickets to attend future shows on Jan. 21 in Winston-Salem and Jan. 28 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The wedding planning event features photographers, DJs, bakers, honeymoon information and more. The event will include live fashion shows, live music and more.

For exhibitor information, call 336-545-1970.