Community Briefs

Input sessions

The city of Greensboro will host three in-person community input sessions to aid in the search for the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to offer input, suggestions and engage in the process. The sessions are as follows:

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Greensboro Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive

7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28, Ruth Wicker Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive

There is also a community survey, open through Sept. 30, which includes topics such as key issues facing the police department, top priorities for the new police chief, etc. The results of the survey will be tabulated and shared by the consulting group Developmental Associates. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/T5QBLDQ.

Free outdoor concert

Trish Fore & The Blue Ridge Wildcats will perform old-time dance tunes from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Doughton Park Picnic Area, milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. This free outdoor concert is the final Milepost Music session of the season.

Fore plays clawhammer banjo and frequently takes one of the top two prizes at area fiddlers’ conventions. Her band, the Blue Ridge Wildcats, is known for playing raucous old-time dance tunes that call for dancing.

Guests are invited to bring a camping chair or blanket and enjoy the live music at the picnic area near the Bluffs Lodge. While at the recreation area, visitors can also explore hiking trails and stop in for a home-style meal at The Bluffs Restaurant. At 4 p.m., the National Park Service will host a 45-minute program on traditional plant uses at nearby Brinegar Cabin.

The Milepost Music series is a collaboration between the Blue Ridge Music Center, Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service.

Free jazz workshop

The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer a free jazz workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro.

Participants will learn how to swing and improvise, learn about “jazz conversations” in the combo, participate in creating a rhythm groove and join the faculty for an open jam. The workshop is for ages 12 and older.

To register, call 336-379-8748.

‘Empty the Shelters’

Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its fall national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8. This effort has helped more than 117,716 pets find loving homes, making “Empty the Shelters” the largest funded adoption event in the country. During each nationwide event, the foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less.

The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at 280+ organizations in 42 states.

Local participants include: Forsyth Humane Society in Winston-Salem, Guilford County Animal Services in Greensboro and Rockingham County Animal Shelter in Reidsville. For information, respectively call 336-721-1303, 336-641-3401 and 336-394-0075.

Recognizing impact

This year’s Piedmont Triad Minority Enterprise Development Week is consolidating activities into one special day of recognizing the economic impact of minority- and women-owned firms. That day is Oct. 5 at Revolution Mills’ Colonnade Room, 900 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

The theme of this year’s MED Week is “Positioned to Propel!”

Activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature presentations by representatives from Boom Supersonic, National Institute of Economic Development and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. The day concludes with an awards luncheon, recognizing the Minority and Women Business Enterprise “Community Legacy Trailblazer.”

Admission is $25 per person, which includes lunch. Register at https://piedmonttriadmedweek.org. The day’s agenda is also outlined on that website.

These entities work in partnership to host the event: Cities of Greensboro and High Point, Guilford County, UNCG and GTCC.

The purpose of national MED Week, which is celebrated across the country, is to provide business development opportunities to firms and celebrate the accomplishments of M/WBEs during the past year.

For information, call 336-373-7980.

Author appearance

The High Point Public Library will host novelist Charlie Lovett at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 for a reading, discussion and book signing. This event will be held in collaboration with Bookmarks, the Winston-Salem-based literary arts organization.

Lovett will provide a presentation about his novel, “The Enigma Affair,” a thriller in which a North Carolina small town librarian and a professional assassin team up to solve a 75-year-old Nazi mystery. It also features the return of Peter Byerly, hero of “The Bookman’s Tale.”

This event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Julie Raynor at 336-883-3093 or julie.raynor@highpointnc.gov.

History and Headquarters Tour

High Point Historical Society will present, History and Headquarters Tour: High Point Police Department, at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at 1730 Westchester Drive in High Point.

Roy Shipman, historian for High Point Police Department, will provide a guided tour of the department’s new headquarters. The tour will include visits to the department’s history room, which includes many historical artifacts, and the 911 Communications Center.

To attend, email crystal.williams@highpointnc.gov by Oct. 7.

Fiscal report

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has published its fiscal year 2021-2022 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/bde4uj6a.

The report is an overview of the year’s achievements and milestones. It goes into detail about how the department met its goals to enhance its existing assets, expand to offer transformational programs and connect with partners to uplift the community.

For more information about the department, visit gsoparksandrec.com.

Day of the Dead event

Join the High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center for a hybrid learning experience and celebration about the Day of the Dead, a Latin American holiday originating in Mexico. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29. A family film begins at 10 a.m. and there will be crafts from noon to 2 p.m.

An altar exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29-Nov. 5.

For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Trunk or Treat

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 in its parking lot at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro. Citizens are invited to bring the kids out for treats.

Anyone who would like to donate candy, non-food trinkets and treats may drop off bags of individually pre-sealed candy at the sheriff’s office at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Opus Concert Series

Creative Greensboro, Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, presents the Opus Concert Series this fall with five free concerts featuring the Choral Society of Greensboro, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Greensboro Big Band and Greensboro Concert Band. Concerts will take place Oct. 29-Dec. 3 at various Greensboro venues. All concerts are free to attend and donations will be accepted. To learn more about the Creative Greensboro’s music ensembles, visit creativegreensboro.com.

Here is the schedule:

The Choral Society of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, 4100 Well Spring Drive, Greensboro.

Greensboro Big Band: 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Philharmonia of Greensboro: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center, Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro.

The Choral Society of Greensboro presents Handel’s “Messiah”: 7 p.m. Nov. 30, The Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.

Greensboro Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center.

For information, call 336-373-2547.