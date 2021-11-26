Community Briefs

Chess master visits
French-Israeli international chess master Gabriel Flom returns to Greensboro, inviting children ages 8-15 to learn the game and engage in a simultaneous chess match at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, 2630 E. Florida St. in Greensboro.
Prior to the competition, Flom will discuss his rise in the chess world. Earlier in the day he will speak to residents at Abbotswood at Irving Park retirement community at 11 a.m. and at 4 p.m. to Hayes-Taylor children.
For the Hayes-Taylor competition, online registration is limited to the first 20 at http://apm.activecommunities.com/ymcagreensboro/Activity_Search/1867, and will automatically close. The digital registration will create a waiting list.
Prior to arriving in Greensboro, Flom will compete in the North Carolina Open chess tournament in Charlotte on Nov. 26-28.
Virtual community conversation
Community members who live or work near the East Gate City Boulevard corridor may want to attend a “community conversation” designed to discuss the future growth of the area. This virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 via Zoom.
To register to participate, email hart.crane@greensboro-nc.gov by Nov. 30. Zoom information will then be emailed for the Dec. 2 meeting.
The East Gate City Boulevard Planning Process is a cross-departmental collaborative effort between the city’s planning, neighborhood development, parks and recreation, libraries and transportation departments to ensure cohesive and positive growth along East Gate City Boulevard.
Learn more about the project at www.greensboro-nc.gov/EGateCity.
Holiday concert
The High Point Arts Council is hosting its annual holiday concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The Charlie Brown Christmas Concert will feature Keith Byrd & Frynz playing everyone's favorite holiday tunes. There will be opportunities for attendees to sing along.
The Hope Truck Food Company will be on site and for every meal that is bought, Hope Truck will donate a meal to someone in need. The Whistle Stop Bar at the center will also be open and offering complimentary nonalcoholic holiday punch in addition to wine and beer for purchase.
Admission is $10 per person. To purchase tickets, visit the ticket office between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or visit www.HighPointArts.org/events/.
For information, call 336-889-2787.
Chanukah celebration
In celebration of Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, members of Chabad Jewish Center will ride through Greensboro in an police-escorted illuminated menorah vehicle parade Nov. 28 on its way to a giant menorah of nine construction scissor lifts. The drive-in celebration marks the beginning of the festive eight-day holiday.
Staging for the parade, whose theme is “Taking Chanukah to New Heights,” begins at 4 p.m. along South Lipscomb Road near Friendly Avenue when Chabad Rabbi Yosef Plotkin will distribute and supervise the installation of blinking menorahs that participants will affix to the rooftops of their vehicles.
At about 4:30 p.m. the 3.5 mile parade begins, traveling east on Friendly Avenue, turning left on Jefferson Road north to New Garden Road, turning right, culminating in the parking lot of Brassfield Cinema (west of Battleground Avenue) where the drive-in Chanukah celebration begins.
In the parking lot, parade participants will be arranged to see and hear on their car radios Plotkin chant the traditional blessings as he kindles the first candle on the scissor lift menorah. From the fire department ladder truck, Plotkin will toss Chanukah candy and treats, including dreidels, the traditional spinning top.
Again this year, Chabad returns to the Brassfield Shopping Center. In previous years, Chabad of Greensboro conducted Chanukah celebrations in LeBauer Park with hovering helicopters dropping candy, fire fighters tossing candy from an extended ladder, entertainment, musicians, jugglers, animated dreidels, fire dancers and a table of traditional Chanukah foods of potato pancakes, doughnuts and other sweets.
Jewish holidays begin at sundown on the preceding day. Nov. 28 is the first night of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights — Nov. 29-Dec. 6, corresponding to 25 Kislev to 2 Tevet on Hebrew lunar calendar. Chanukah - Hebrew for dedication - commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrian Greeks when, according to legend, one day’s oil for the Temple’s menorah lasted eight days.
On each successive night from Dec. 10-17, one additional candle will be kindled in a menorah along with prayers of responsibility to bring light to darkness. For example, on the second night, Nov. 29, two candles are kindled; third night, three candles and so. A service candle called a shamash kindles the candles.
Let’s Talk Law series
Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting a new Let’s Talk Law series, the Role of the Public Defender, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/3dnknndz. After registering, participants will join via Zoom using meeting ID 941 7553 6816 and passcode 696838, or by calling 929-205-6099.
Guilford County’s Chief Public Defender John Nieman is the featured speaker and will teach participants about the Guilford County Public Defender’s Office as well as the role of the public defender and the important part they play in the criminal justice system. Nieman has served as a prosecutor, criminal defense attorney, civil trial attorney and assistant public defender in his almost 30 years as a lawyer.
This is the second session of the series. The next session — 3 P’s: Probation, Parole and Plea Bargains — will be Feb. 3.
Holiday Parade
Macy’s style balloons, professional floats and live performance teams will once again move along the streets for Downtown Greensboro’s Holiday Parade on Dec 4. The 40-year tradition, previously re-imagined as a drive-thru experience in 2020, will take place in-person from noon to 2 p.m. starting at North Greene Street and ending at East Lindsay Street.
Spectators will catch a star-studded grand marshal float featuring UNCG singing sensations and America’s Got Talent semi-finalists 1aChord, along with N.C. A&T athlete and Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross Jr.
1aChord will be giving an exclusive performance while traveling on the parade float.
Guests can also expect to see traditional favorites such as dance and drill teams, local high school and college bands, and 13 recognizable character balloons.
Participants and volunteers are needed. Visit www.downtowngreensboro.org/downtown-in-december/events/holiday-parade/.
Tree lighting ceremony
Graham's Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at 201 S. Main St.
The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. (fireworks will follow).
The tree will be decorated with more than 3,000 lights.
For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.
Wreaths Across Greensboro
Wreaths Across Greensboro's honor ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive in Greensboro.
To sponsor a wreath or volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossgreensboro.com.
Wade Harvey and Mike Lapeirre began this effort in 2013.
For information, call 336-558-1142 or email wreathsacrossgreensboro@gmail.com.
WinterFest
The Music Carolina 2021 WinterFest, sponsored by Music Carolina, will take place at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.
The series kicks off with the concert Winter Light at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. It will feature Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass.
The series continues with the Jazz Classique performing a “Classique Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Performers include John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes. This year’s performance features a cameo performance with vocalist Martha Bassett.
Ticket prices are $25 for general admission. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.musiccarolina.org or call 336-608-5136.
Comprehensive report available
Greensboro's planning department’s latest quarterly GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan report on implementation progress made across the city toward reaching growth goals is now available at tinyurl.com/9sn4h32p, along with other current information.
This update summarizes data and trends shaping Greensboro. A few examples are:
- The North Carolina chapter of the American Planning Association recently awarded GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan with the Marvin Collins Award, recognizing plans that advance the science and art of planning.
- The city’s budget, water resources and transportation departments have completed projects that forward the goals and visions of the plan.
- A public planning meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 2 for the East Gate City Boulevard Plan.
Stay up-to-date on GSO2040 implementation by signing up to receive an email whenever a new report is posted online. Fill out your contact information on the e-Notify page at www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-news/e-notify and select “GSO2040” in the news section to subscribe.
