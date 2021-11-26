Community Briefs

Jewish holidays begin at sundown on the preceding day. Nov. 28 is the first night of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights — Nov. 29-Dec. 6, corresponding to 25 Kislev to 2 Tevet on Hebrew lunar calendar. Chanukah - Hebrew for dedication - commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrian Greeks when, according to legend, one day’s oil for the Temple’s menorah lasted eight days.

On each successive night from Dec. 10-17, one additional candle will be kindled in a menorah along with prayers of responsibility to bring light to darkness. For example, on the second night, Nov. 29, two candles are kindled; third night, three candles and so. A service candle called a shamash kindles the candles.

Let’s Talk Law series

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is hosting a new Let’s Talk Law series, the Role of the Public Defender, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The series is free, but registration is required at tinyurl.com/3dnknndz. After registering, participants will join via Zoom using meeting ID 941 7553 6816 and passcode 696838, or by calling 929-205-6099.