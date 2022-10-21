Community Briefs

Día de Los Muertos

As part of Greensboro Youth Council’s Ghoulash! Halloween Festival, Greensboro History Museum is offering some unliving history and family fun from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at 130 Summit Ave.

Children and their families can learn about the traditions of Día de Los Muertos with a story time and craft activity in partnership with the arts organization Casa Azul. At 1 p.m., storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will share Ghost Stories in the Graveyard. Bring blankets or chairs.

Between 2 and 6 p.m., visitors can stroll through the historic First Presbyterian Church Cemetery next to the museum to see costumed interpreters portraying people from Greensboro’s past. Learn the stories of Revolutionary War Maj. Gen. Nathanael Greene, who commanded American troops at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse; suffragist Gertrude Weil, who fought for the right to vote for North Carolina women; Lavina Curry, a free Black woman in New Garden who helped enslaved men escape on the Underground Railroad; and other figures from the city’s history. The Unliving History Cemetery Tour departs from the museum’s LeBauer Park Terrace.

All activities are free, family-friendly and open to everyone.

For information, call 336-362-7112 or go to greensborohistory.org.

Monthly meeting

The next monthly meeting of the Transgender Task Force will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 on Zoom. The public is welcome to participate as the commission considers community engagement, committee programming and upcoming events.

To attend, visit tinyurl.com/yc42nsbk. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553; passcode is 224324.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Career fair

The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with NCWorks, is hosting a Career and Resource Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Multiple employers will be available to share information about part-time, full-time and seasonal job opportunities.

Participating employers include: City of Greensboro, USPS, FedEX, Sodexo, Guilford County Government, GAT — PTI, Compass Dining, Belk, The Resource, Triad Goodwill, RATPDEV GTA Transportation, ECS Limited, Guilford County Sherriff’s Office and Staffing Logistics. Participants are encouraged to bring a resume, dress for success and be ready to explore new opportunities.

Anyone who needs resume assistance should contact Career Resources Librarian Valerie Coll at 336-373-3764. This event is free and open to the public.

Correspondent lecture at UNCG

UNCG will host Linda Gradstein, the award-winning longtime NPR correspondent based in Jerusalem, at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 for a lecture about women in Israeli society.

Although Israel is widely admired for including women in army service and for being among the first countries to elect a female prime minister, Israeli women still face many challenges. In this talk, Gradstein will address the issues she has seen and lived — from her own experiences with Israeli legal systems and court to her daughter’s army service and more.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be in UNCG’s EUC Auditorium at 507 Stirling St. Parking is free in the Walker Parking Deck. Register at go.uncg.edu/gradstein.

Trick-or-treat

Retail Alliance Downtown, in partnership with Downtown Greensboro, is hosting the sixth annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat on Elm Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

The public is invited to stop by participating businesses and enjoy family-friendly activities, including music and live entertainment.

Many of the participating businesses will provide candy alternatives to children with food allergies or other health risks associated with candy as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/3j8tjuv8.

Día de Los Muertos

For the sixth year, High Point Museum and the YWCA Latino Family Center will present a Día de Los Muertos celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

The event is a free, hands-on learning experience and celebration of the Day of the Dead with ofrendas (displays of photos, flowers and other items), kids’ activities and a tribute to loved ones who have died.

A family film is from 10 a.m. to noon and Día de Los Muertos-themed crafts and games, including a trivia game from the Kearns Academy robotics team, is from noon to 2 p.m. Language interpreters will be on-site.

The Day of the Dead ofrendas will be on display from Oct. 29-5. These altars are the most prominent feature in the celebration because they show souls the way home and let loved ones know they have not been forgotten. Organizations that have created ofrendas for the display are Latino Family Center, High Point Central High School Spanish Department, High Point University National Spanish Honors Society, Sigma Delta Pi and Kearns Academy.

Also, a Halloween-themed event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Kids can create paper pumpkin centerpieces to place in the center of the dining room table.

Play auditions

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the 2023 New Play Project winner, “Nice White Parents 2016,” by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher.

Parts are available for children and adults.

First-round auditions will be in-person at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N Davie St. Actors may also record monologues and submit them online by 9 a.m. Nov. 7.

Information and submission instructions are available at www.creativegreensboro.com.

This production is in collaboration with local theater arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment. Creative Greensboro seeks a diverse cast with roles for actors ages 7 to 12 and adults. In-person callbacks will be Nov. 8-9 at the Hyers Theatre. Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.

Carousel returns

Burlington’s fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel has returned to Burlington and is being installed in City Park. The hand-carved horses, cats, pigs, rabbits, lions, tigers and ostriches from the carousel have been repaired and repainted and are being placed in their new Carousel House.

Following the installation of the carousel, crews will put the finishing touches on the construction of the carousel building. The carousel will then be inspected by N.C. Department of Labor amusement ride inspectors before it opens to the public. The city will provide an update when there is a firmer opening date, but it will be sometime later this fall.

The building is designed with huge glass doors that can be opened and closed, allowing year-round use. The carousel will be open to the public this winter. Hours of operation will be released soon.

On Dec. 22, the city will celebrate with Carousel Christmas in the Park. All rides will be free. Santa will be on-site for photos. Hayrides, cocoa and cookies are also planned. For information, visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/events.

Footage of the restored carousel animals and the installation process can be viewed at tinyurl.com/4mk6eamf.

NAACP gala

The High Point Branch NAACP’s 2022 Freedom Fund Gala is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. in High Point.

The fundraiser, themed “Race, Equity and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” is the group’s first endeavor since the COVID-19 shutdown. The program will be a dinner meeting, with a speaker program and awards ceremony.

The guest speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, who is vice president of global diversity, equity and inclusion at Ralph Lauren.

For information, email bernitasims@gmail.com or visit www.naacphighpoint.org.

New web cam

Two new web cameras give online viewers a scenic glimpse of fall at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains and Visitor Center.

Funding for the cameras was provided by donors to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The project was completed in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service.

Go to BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/visit/webcams. An additional webcam feed at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park is at BRPFoundation.org/webcams.

Veterans Day

A Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

The ceremony will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve the country, past and present. Distinguished veterans will speak. Keynote speaker will be retired Col. William Webb, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. He led both ground and air cavalry units that received numerous awards and served as Aviation Brigade Commander deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina as a part of Operation Joint Endeavor.

Webb served as the legislative director for two chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff. He is a graduate and later was a professor of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and is a White House Fellow and Legislative Fellow.

The traffic issue at the entrance has been addressed making the entrance and exit into the park much faster, but organizers recommend that attendees come early. The ceremony and parking are free; bring chairs.

For information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org. The event will take place rain or shine.

Annual report

The Greensboro Water Resources Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/3j3awrcp.

“It is an honor for me to share the department’s first annual report. It is a consolidated reflection of the continuing efforts and dedication of nearly 370 employees,” Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said.

The report provides a review of the department’s strategic plan, things residents should know about their water and sewer systems, a look at how money is spent, who the employees are, and a review of the department’s role in the city’s expansion. It also provides annual water and sewer statistics, as well as insight into the community programs offered by water resources.

For information about water resources, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Water.