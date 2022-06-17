Community Briefs

Van service resumes

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20, under Commander Bill Tate, will resume picking up veterans at their homes and taking them to Salisbury, Kernersville and Durham medical centers. The vans begin operating again June 20.

The number of vans will be limited due to the extreme need of drivers and COVID-19.

The vans will go to Salisbury on Mondays, Kernersville on Thursdays and Durham on Fridays. It is a first come, first serve basis. All veterans will be required to wear a mask and show their COVID-19 vaccination and booster card.

All veterans are required to make appointments three days prior to appointments. Call 336-510-7508 and follow the prompts.

To volunteer to drive, call Betsy at 336-706-8047.

Beekeeping demonstration

The High Point Public Library will host a beekeeping demonstration at 10 a.m. June 18. High Point City Council member and beekeeper Wesley Hudson will do a 15-minute demonstration and talk for beginner beekeepers at the beehive on the corner of Sunset and North Elm streets.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Juneteenth Celebration

The city of Burlington, in partnership with local organizations, invites folks to the third annual Juneteenth Celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at North Park, 847 Sharpe Road. The free community event will feature live music, kids’ activities and giveaways from local, Black-owned businesses.

Music will be provided by Rodney Milton of RMJ Movement with live performances from Balanced Composition Performing Arts, Jae Emanuel, LaMoves Afro-Blendz and North Park’s Soul Line Dancing group.

Dinner and desserts will be provided to the first 200 guests.

The celebration is sponsored by Glen Raven, Piedmont Health, Healthy Alamance, Elon University and the African American Cultural Arts and History Center.

For information, call 336-513-5440.

Summer children’s concert series

The Music Academy of North Carolina has announced its summer children’s concert series. The free concerts are suitable for all ages, especially for those in pre-K through elementary school. All concerts take place at 10 a.m. at 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100 in Greensboro.

The schedule is:

Moody Music: June 18. Learn how music can affect mood.

Up, Up and Away: June 25. Faculty will perform music from countries such as Japan, Spain, India and the United States.

Fiddle Fun: July 9. Learn about string instruments.

The Snowman: July 16. Live performance with vocalist narration of the children’s book, “The Snowman” by Raymond Briggs.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/sbstrutj.

For information, email kmiller@musicacademync.org.

Energy at the Park

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s free summer playground program, Energy at the Park, will be in four neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, June 21-Aug. 5. Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch. Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.

The program will occur at the following locations:

Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.;

Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Road;

Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.;

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Drive.

The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat. For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p97a849 or contact Mel Melton at 336-373-7502.

Pride March to Remember

Alternative Resources of the Triad will hold a Pride March to Remember at 6 p.m. June 28. The event will commemorate the 53rd anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City, which were the catalyst for the modern gay rights movement.

The event will start outside the International Civil Rights Center and Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. Attendees will then participate in a silent march to Governmental Plaza, where the evening will commence with speakers and a candlelight vigil.

Greensboro Pride will donate $1 for every attendee to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit focusing on suicide prevention efforts for youth in the LGBTQIA2+ community.

For information, visit GreensboroPride.org.

In Tune Incorporated

Creative Greensboro will host In Tune Incorporated on June 20-26 for a Residency at the Hyers in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The residency will include one week of music and singing workshops, masterclasses, open mic nights and performances.

All events are free with donations encouraged to help In Tune continue its mission to provide the community with free music and singing lessons.

For information, visit www.intunegso.com.

Girls volleyball camp

A girls volleyball camp will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon June 27-29 at Bethany Community School, 1288 Hudson Road in Summerfield.

The camp is for rising sixth through ninth graders and is $75 per person.

To register, contact Coach Adkison at 336-951-2500 or hsvbcoach@bcswolves.org.

Independence Day Celebration

Pleasant Garden is hosting its annual Independence Day Celebration on June 25 at the Pleasant Garden Community Center, 5024 Alliance Church Road.

This free event will begin at 6 p.m. with a kid zone with inflatables and a teen/young adult zone with inflatables and a mechanical bull. Meanwhile on the main stage, entertainment begins with DJ Bruce Church emceeing the event. There will be a live tribute to the Armed Forces at 8:45 p.m. A fireworks display at sunset will cap this family-friendly event.

Attendees should park at Pleasant Garden Elementary School, Pleasant Garden Baptist Church or Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church and use the free shuttle service. Additional parking is available at the Kirkman Municipal Building and Volunteer Park, however shuttles will not be available to these locations. The inclement weather date is set for June 26.

For information, call 336-674-3002, Ext. 1.

Virtual meeting

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. June 23. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

ACAAD was established with the goal to review policies, procedures and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

Taco, margarita festival

The Greensboro Taco and Margarita Festival returns to Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Sept. 24 at White Oak Amphitheatre.

The event begins at noon and is scheduled to include taco vendors, live pro wrestling, local shopping vendors and more. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.

Restaurants or food truck owners interested in being a vendor or event sponsor can contact adam@azfoodfestivals.com for information.

Black Luxe Expo

Black Luxe & Co. is accepting exhibitor applications for the 3rd annual Black Luxe Expo, set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at High Point Theatre in High Point.

The event allows premier Black-owned brands, vendors and suppliers to capitalize on leads, sales and the opportunity to connect with attendees.

Interested businesses, organizations or individuals must complete the appropriate application form, available at www.blackluxeco.com/expo.

