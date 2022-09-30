Community Briefs

‘Wonders from Webb’

The National Park Service will host a free program “Wonders from Webb” from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Blue Ridge Music Center, milepost 212.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

To start the event, Corrie Ann Delgado, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Solar System Ambassador, will share images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in the indoor amphitheater. At 8 p.m., a national park ranger will lead a walk in the dark and share how to navigate the night sky. The Echo Ridge Astronomical Society will provide telescopes for attendees to take a closer look at celestial objects. Visitors can also view a meteor and a piece of a moon rock.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight and dress in layers for the cool mountain weather. All ages are welcome.

For information, call 866-308-2773.

Statewide summit

The Beloved Community Center has announced that the N.C. Truth Justice Reconciliation Commission will hold a statewide summit Oct. 4-8 at 417 Arlington St. in Greensboro.

Speakers include: The Rev. Peter Story, the Rev. William Barber, the Rev. Jennifer Copeland, the Rev. J. Herbert Nelson, Esther Ann, the Rev. Wesley Morris, Jill Williams and Cherrell Brown.

Some events will be open to the public.

For information, call 336-230-0001 or info@belovedcommunitycenter.org.

NAACP gala

The High Point Branch NAACP’s 2022 Freedom Fund Gala is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. in High Point.

The fundraiser, themed “Race, Equity and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” is the group’s first endeavor since the COVID-19 shutdown. The program will be a dinner meeting, with a speaker program and awards ceremony.

The guest speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, who is vice president of global diversity, equity and inclusion at Ralph Lauren.

Sponsorship levels are gold, $4,500; silver, $3,500; and bronze, $2,500. The gold level sponsorship includes a table of 10 and prominent placement in the souvenir journal. The silver level sponsorship includes five tickets and the bronze level sponsorship includes three tickets.

Table sponsorships for table of 10 are $700. Individual tickets are $65. Sponsorship and ticket purchases should be completed by Oct. 10.

For information, email bernitasims@gmail.com or visit www.naacphighpoint.org.

Women’s job event

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome women job-seekers at 9:30 a.m. Oct 5.

Attendees will meet other women job seekers, learn about current openings and meet employers ready to hire.

For information, call 336-275-6090, Ext. 213 or email Hope@womenscentergso.org.

Ethiopian music

Creative Greensboro will host musician Jonovan Cooper for an artist Residency at the Hyers on Oct. 3-9.

The residency will feature free workshops during the week and will end with a performance of Ethiopian-influenced jazz band tEwEsta at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The workshops are free.

The concert is $10 and tickets are at tinyurl.com/bdhf7475.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

An Introduction to Ethiopian Music: 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Audience members may bring instruments and learn Ethiopian pentatonic scales to understand and recognize the sound of Ethiopian music. This event is free to attend.

The Culture and History of Ethiopian Music: 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Learn about the culture and history of Ethiopian music from Ethiopian musician and doctoral engineering student, Amanuel Abrdo Tereda. This event takes place during First Friday and is free to attend.

tEwEsta Performance: 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Cooper’s band, tEwEsta, will perform compositions of Ethiopian-influenced jazz. Tickets are $10 and available at tinyurl.com/bdhf7475.

Democracy series

The Greensboro History Museum will host a Deeper in Democracy series event with political science professor Christopher Cooper and veteran political reporter Lynn Bonner at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at the museum at 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

What’s on voters’ minds this fall ahead of midterm elections? How are court decisions shaping the state’s political landscape? How are the latest electoral maps influencing contests? Cooper will talk with Bonner about what may be shaping North Carolinian’s choices this November.

The Deeper into Democracy series supports NC Democracy: Eleven Elections. This exhibition explores choices and change across 11 state elections between 1776 and 2010, illustrating the twists and turns of who could participate, how voters cast their ballots and what influenced decisions that continue to shape what democracy means today.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Photo event

A Photowalking Meet-up is set for 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at historic Green Hill Cemetery, 901 Wharton St. in Greensboro.

From beginner to professional, photographers are welcome to learn from one another and bring out new perspectives. All camera brands and models from DSLRS to point-and-shoot to cellphone cameras are encouraged to participate.

Cemeteries chronicle the history of Greensboro, providing elaborate and ornate sculptures, many of which can be considered works of art. Veteran photographers will lead a tour through Green Hill Cemetery, swapping tips and techniques while having fun along the way. Participants will be able to submit their photos for an exhibition.

This event is sponsored by the Greensboro Public Library.

For information, call 336-373-2169 or email antuan.hawkins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Playwright residency

Creative Greensboro will host Triad Playwrights Theatre for a Residency at The Hyers on Oct. 10-16.

The residency will culminate with performances of Pete Turner’s play, “The Unders” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13-15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Tickets are $10-$12 at tinyurl.com/bdzy7738.

“The Unders” is a powerful drama about racial injustice and bigotry with characters who may, or may not, remember who they are. The four are locked in a ghost train racing through the darkness to an unknown destination: either Freedom or Hell. Not all will survive.

Johnny Cash event

Singer-songwriters Robert Burke Warren and Casey Noel will trace the life of Johnny Cash in words and music as Friends of the Library Sunset Signature Series returns at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.

Their appearance is free, and the public is invited.

Warren is author of “Cash on Cash: Interviews and Encounters with Johnny Cash” from Chicago Review Press. In the book, Warren charts the evolution of Cash and his music through interviews Cash gave from the 1950s through the early 2000s. Warren also provides his own commentary on Cash’s words.

During the performance, Warren will read from his book and perform some of Cash’s songs with Noel.

Noel is a Greensboro singer-songwriter.

For information, call 800-626-2672.

Basketball program

Registration is underway for Greensboro Start Smart Basketball for children ages 3 to 5 at Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 Sixteenth St.

The cost is $55 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions and an equipment pack. An adult must participate with the child. Register at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart.

Three sessions are available:

Mondays, Oct. 10-Nov. 14

Tuesdays, Oct. 11-Nov. 15

Wednesdays, Oct. 12-Nov. 16

Start Smart teaches pre-school aged children the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different development skill. For health and safety, all participants will practice social distancing and wear face coverings.

For information, contact program specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov.

Ghoulash

Greensboro Youth Council will hold Ghoulash Halloween Festival from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 in the LeBauer and Center City parks in Greensboro.

The event will feature games and prizes, performances, food trucks, a vendor market, costume contest, and sweet treats.

For information, call 336-373-2738.

Pumpkin Bash

The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Court Square in downtown Graham.

This festival, which is a joint effort between Graham Recreation and Parks, Graham Police and Graham Fire departments, is an evening of games, rides and fun in a safe location, including inflatables, face painters, trunk-or-treat vendors, a climbing wall, carnival games, a hayride, a video game truck, food trucks and more.

Costumes are encouraged but are not required.

Food trucks/vendors, trunk-or-treat and volunteer applications are at www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. Follow Graham Recreation and Parks on Facebook to stay up to date on additions to the event and any inclement weather updates.

Veterans parade

Greensboro’s sixth annual “Greensboro Honors: Veterans Day Parade” is set for noon Nov. 5 in downtown Greensboro at Elm and East Lindsay streets.

The parade will honor local Gold Star families, who represent those from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in all conflicts. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Area high school marching bands and JROTC units, as well as various clubs, organizations and businesses will participate against a backdrop of military vehicles and floats provided by local businesses.

Rain or shine, the parade will start and end in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street.