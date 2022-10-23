Community Briefs

Crane coming

Friendly Avenue, between Davie and Elm streets, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to allow for a crane to be set up. Drivers should avoid the area.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on city streets.

For information, call 336-433-7246.

Play auditions

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for the 2023 New Play Project winner, “Nice White Parents 2016,” by Tamara Kissane and directed by Todd Fisher.

Parts are available for children and adults.

First-round auditions will be in-person at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors may also record monologues and submit them online by 9 a.m. Nov. 7.

Information and submission instructions are available at www.creativegreensboro.com.

This production is in collaboration with local theater arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment. Creative Greensboro seeks a diverse cast with roles for actors ages 7 to 12 and adults. In-person callbacks will be Nov. 8-9 at the Hyers Theatre. Perusal scripts are available upon request by emailing Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov.

Trick or Treat

The High Point Rockers and their mascot HYPE will present HYPE’s Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St.

The free community event is open to all and will include treats, activities and a Book-A-Treat. The Rockers and High Point Literacy Empowers All People will sponsor a live book reading by Sterling B. Freeman, who will be reading his children’s books to those who want to join. Freeman is the author of the “Little Dreamers” book series including “Wake Up, Little Dreamer” and “Goodnight, Little Dreamer.”

Participants are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume.

For information, visit HighPointRockers.com or call 336-888-1000.

Carousel returns

Burlington’s fully restored, historic Dentzel Carousel, has returned to Burlington and is being installed in City Park. The hand-carved horses, cats, pigs, rabbits, lions, tigers and ostriches from the carousel have been repaired and repainted and are being placed in their new Carousel House.

Following the installation of the carousel, crews will put the finishing touches on the construction of the carousel building. The carousel will then be inspected by N.C. Department of Labor amusement ride inspectors before it opens to the public. The city will provide an update when there is a firmer opening date, but it will be sometime later this fall.

The building is designed with huge glass doors that can be opened and closed, allowing year-round use. The carousel will be open to the public this winter. Hours of operation will be released soon.

On Dec. 22, the city will celebrate with Carousel Christmas in the Park. All rides will be free. Santa will be on-site for photos. Hayrides, cocoa and cookies are also planned. For information, visit www.BurlingtonNC.gov/events.

Footage of the restored carousel animals and the installation process can be viewed at tinyurl.com/4mk6eamf.

NAACP gala

The High Point Branch NAACP’s 2022 Freedom Fund Gala is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. in High Point.

The fundraiser, themed “Race, Equity and Inclusion: Moving Toward Unity,” is the group’s first endeavor since the COVID-19 shutdown. The program will be a dinner meeting, with a speaker program and awards ceremony.

The guest speaker will be Deirdre Tejada, who is vice president of global diversity, equity and inclusion at Ralph Lauren.

For information, email bernitasims@gmail.com or visit www.naacphighpoint.org.

New web cam

Two new web cameras give online viewers a scenic glimpse of fall at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The cameras show views of the outdoor amphitheater, surrounding mountains and Visitor Center.

Funding for the cameras was provided by donors to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The project was completed in collaboration with the Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service.

Go to BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org/visit/webcams. An additional webcam feed at The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park is at BRPFoundation.org/webcams.

Veterans Day

A Veterans Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

The ceremony will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve the country, past and present. Distinguished veterans will speak. Keynote speaker will be retired Col. William Webb, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. He led both ground and air cavalry units that received numerous awards and served as Aviation Brigade Commander deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina as a part of Operation Joint Endeavor.

Webb served as the legislative director for two chairmen of the joint chiefs of staff. He is a graduate and later was a professor of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and is a White House Fellow and Legislative Fellow.

The traffic issue at the entrance has been addressed making the entrance and exit into the park much faster, but organizers recommend that attendees come early. The ceremony and parking are free; bring chairs.

For information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org. The event will take place rain or shine.

Annual report

The Greensboro Water Resources Department has published its Fiscal Year 2021-22 annual report. Read it at tinyurl.com/3j3awrcp.

“It is an honor for me to share the department’s first annual report. It is a consolidated reflection of the continuing efforts and dedication of nearly 370 employees,” Water Resources Director Mike Borchers said.

The report provides a review of the department’s strategic plan, things residents should know about their water and sewer systems, a look at how money is spent, who the employees are, and a review of the department’s role in the city’s expansion. It also provides annual water and sewer statistics, as well as insight into the community programs offered by water resources.

For information about water resources, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Water.

Fall Fest Resource Fair

Local community organizations unite to host the third annual Fall Fest resource fair for families in transition and experiencing homelessness. The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

During the 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools identified 1,643 children and youth experiencing homelessness and since the pandemic began, the homelessness rate has drastically increased.

Fall Fest focuses on:

Increasing access and enrollment to childcare and education resources

Building a network of support for families in transition

Communicating about early childhood resources and services for children from birth to age 12.

Vendor exhibits this year include educational resources (i.e. Head Start, Smart Start, etc.), health and wellness, family relationships, financial wellness, and job preparation. Fall Fest also features food, children’s activities and door prizes.

The event is a collaboration among several local organizations, including the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.

For information, call 336-373-2993.

Photo contest

Visit High Point is hosting a photo contest through Nov. 8 for the cover of their 2022 Destination Guide, which is a printed guidebook used to market the city of High Point to potential visitors.

The contest winner will not only have their photo featured on the cover of the destination guide, but they will also receive a $200 Visa gift card. The competition is open to visitors and locals alike. All entrants must be at least 18.

Any image submitted for the contest should be a recognizable tourist attraction, location, event or restaurant that positively depicts the city of High Point, and the submitter must own the full rights to any image uploaded.

By entering images into this contest, all contestants grant Visit High Point rights and permissions to re-use photos on social media, visithighpoint.com, and in print and digital marketing materials.

By Nov. 10, the Visit High Point team will select three finalists, and the public can vote on the winner through Visit High Point’s social media channels. The public voting period will conclude on Nov. 15, at which point the winner will be announced.

To participate, visit https://visithighpoint.com/visit-high-point-photo-contest/.

For information, email Haley Overturf, hoverturf@visithighpoint.com.

Info meeting

The city of Greensboro and consulting firm Griffin and Strong will host an informational meeting about a planned disparity study, which will analyze city procurement practices relative to minority-owned, women-owned, and disadvantaged businesses. The meeting will be held virtually from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Join online at https://bit.ly/3yxH173.

This session will provide an overview of the disparity study and give participants an opportunity to ask questions and discuss how they can participate.

To learn more about Griffin and Story and disparity studies, visit www.gspclaw.com. Learn more about the city’s Minority and Business Enterprise program at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE.