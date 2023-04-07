Coffee and Codes

Greensboro’s code compliance division is sponsoring “Coffee and Codes” from 9-11 a.m. April 10 at Glenwood Community Recreation Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd. Refreshments will be provided.

Meet and talk with code compliance inspectors to find out how they can help address long-term nuisance issues such as:

Abandoned and junked vehicles

Front-yard parking

Overgrown yards

Neglect of property and more.

For information, call 336-373-2111 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CC.

Outdoor garden displays

There are more than 30,000 bulbs that are currently blooming at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville. The outdoor garden displays are open from dawn to dusk.

Other events going on at the garden:

Storytime in the Garden: 10-11 a.m. April 11. Stories, songs and activities all about tulips and other geophytes.

Smartphone Photography Among the Tulips: 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 22. Experience the Spectacular Tulip Bloom through the lens of a smartphone camera. Learn skills to better understand proper lighting, composition, exposure and selecting go-to photo apps to enhance photographs. With Elizabeth Larson Photography.

For information, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

Guilford Metro 911 is celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 9-15. This annual event honors those who answer emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a time of crisis, and render life-saving assistance to 911 callers.

GM 911 is celebrating the week with activities designed to recognize its employees. An awards ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. April 10 at the Guilford Metro 911 Justice Complex to honor the Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Each person is nominated by their peers, and all nominations are sent to a group of 911 professionals from other parts of North Carolina, to select the winners.

GM 911 is a consolidated 911 Public Safety Answering Point serving all of Greensboro and Guilford County. With approximately 130 total employees, GM 911 operates in 12-hour shifts, and is responsible for answering and processing all 911 calls for assistance, as well as for dispatching all law enforcement, fire service, emergency management and emergency medical calls throughout Greensboro and Guilford County. The center handled almost 700,000 telephone transactions, more than 400,000 dispatches, and almost 3 million radio transmissions in 2022.

For information, call 336-373-7762.

‘Lights On Greensboro’ campaign

The City of Greensboro is partnering with Duke Energy for a ‘Lights On Greensboro’ campaign. Residents are encouraged to participate by reporting street light outages in Greensboro to Duke Energy at salor-web.duke-energy.app/#/home/map or by calling 336-373-2489.

Greensboro residents that report an outage from April 17-28 will automatically be entered into a raffle to win prizes from the Greensboro Science Center and City of Greensboro. Street lights are vital to public safety as it allows pedestrians and motorists to see each other better, and it is effective in reducing potential criminal activity.

Goat yoga is back

On April 29, goat yoga on the Downtown Greenway is back. New this year the Downtown Greenway is offering two session times with their partners from Unite Us Yoga. Cathy Yonaitis will lead an all-levels yoga class, while her friendly goats mix and mingle.

The class is $30 per person and session times are 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required; limit 36 people per class.

Event location is at the corner of Bragg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. On-street parking is available along Bragg Street/Carolyn Coleman Way. Additional parking can be found at the Downtown Greenway surface lot at 750 Plott St. in Greensboro.

To register, visit https://downtowngreenway.org/event/goat-yoga/.

See stunt dogs

Chris Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience is coming to the High Point Theatre stage on April 15, with showings at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The show is sponsored by Northwood Animal Hospital and in partnership with the theatre. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Break the Chain Kennel Kru, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing medical care and board for outside dogs during extreme weather conditions.

Chris Perondi, and his wife, Suhey Perondi, are master dog trainers and have been entertaining audiences of all sizes since 1999. Since then, they have produced more than 10,000 live shows using positive training methods. more than 5,000 shows have been created for performing arts theaters and major theme parks.

Stunt Dog Productions currently offers three full-time traveling teams, both offering the same high-energy frisbee dog shows mixed with dog tricks, stunts, audience participation and more.

For information, call 336-887-3001 or visit www.highpointtheatre.com.

Easter-themed gift baskets

The Friends of the High Point Public Library are offering Easter-themed gift baskets this month. The baskets are available for purchase now, but the supplies are limited.

These gift baskets are one of many ways that the Friends of the Library encourage citizens to support the library.

For information, call 336-883-3651.

Friends also sponsors a continuous used book sale, as well as larger quarterly used book sales that cover the library’s first-floor lobby. The next quarterly used book sale will be at 9 a.m. June 24. For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/927/Friends.

Wheels on the Greenway

The eighth annual Wheels on the Greenway event is set for 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Woven Works Park at the corner of East Lindsay Street and Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro.

This free community event celebrates wheels of all kinds (bikes, scooters, rollerblades, skateboards) and encourages people to come out on the Downtown Greenway for a morning of fun.

Festivities will include safety education, bike repair stations, equipment giveaways, adaptive cycle demos, guided rides, children’s activities, prizes, food trucks and more.

For information, visit www.downtowngreenway.org.

Applications for Youth Academy

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy, a program that seeks to inspire youth toward a future in public safety by presenting subjects condensed from the training curriculum for law enforcement officers, is accepting applications through June 1.

The academy is for youth between the ages of 13 and 17 and it explores various facets of law enforcement.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, June 16-28, at the GCSO District 2 Office, 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville.

A mandatory orientation meeting is set for 6 p.m. June 16 at the Otto Zenke building, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

To enroll, visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or reach out to a Guilford County Schools student resource officer.

For information, call 336-641-5313 or email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.

Track and field program

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will hold an entry-level track and field program for children ages 5-12, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, April 19 to May 19, at recreation centers citywide. It’s free to participate and no registration is required.

Here are the dates and locations:

April 19—Glenwood

April 21—Lewis

April 26—Lindley

April 28—Windsor

May 3—Craft

May 5—Leonard

May 10—Griffin

May 12—Peeler

May 17—Warnersville

May 19—Brown

For information, visit www.gsoParksandRecreation.org.

Summer Jobs initiative

GuilfordWorks is overseeing the Police Chief’s 500 Jobs: Summer Jobs initiative for the City of Greensboro. Originally launched in 2021 by former Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, this year’s initiative will be managed by GuilfordWorks and facilitated through the NCWorks NextGen program.

This year’s push intends to provide 500 young adults, ages 16 to 24, with summer jobs. The eight-week initiative provides young adults with personal skills training and paid work experiences in a structured learning and training environment. To learn more, visit https://guilfordworks-21687165.hs-sites.com/500-jobs-home.

To kick off the initiative, GuilfordWorks and NCWorks NextGen will host the 500 Jobs Success Fest from noon to 4 p.m. April 22 at the NextGen Emerging Workforce Center, 301 S. Greene St., Suite 200. The event will feature several employers looking to hire young adults for the summer. For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

Free fitness classes

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the YMCA of Greensboro, offers free outdoor fitness classes from April to October. New classes are available every week.

Try HIIT, Pilates, yoga, Zumba and more. All ages and abilities welcome. Bring water, a yoga mat and a friend. Text OUTDOOR to 844-765-7664 for weather cancellations.

Spring Into Motion, 6 p.m. Tuesdays: April 11, 500 N. Eugene St.; April 18, 401 Cumberland St.; April 25, 501 Guilford Ave.

Mind & Body Series, 6 p.m. Thursdays: through May 4, Bicentennial Gardens; May 11-June 8, Gateway Gardens; Sept. 7-28, Lake Higgins; Oct. 5-26, Country Park.

Greenway Series, 6 p.m. Tuesdays: May 2-Sept. 26 (no session July 4), 475 Spring Garden St.; Oct. 3-24, 442 Gorrell St.

For more fitness programs, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/Fitness.