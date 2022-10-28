Community Briefs

Resistance in the Holocaust series

The Center for Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights Education of North Carolina and The Holocaust Speakers Bureau are offering a three-part series, Resistance in the Holocaust: Against All Odds.

The sessions are offered over Zoom.

The first session, spiritual resistance, was offered Oct. 23.

Moral resistance will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and will focus on moral and cultural resistance (Janusz Korczak, Righteous Among the Nations, Wallenberg, Sugihara, Schindler).

The physical resistance session will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13. This session will focus on physical and armed resistance (revolts in Treblinka, Warsaw ghetto, partisans).

To register, visit tinyurl.com/ykshj793.

Rabbi Fred Guttman is the instructor.

The presentation will be recorded for watching at a later time.

For information, email florencecofnas.link@gmail.com.

Fall Fest at the Farm

Out of the Garden Project’s Fall Fest at the Farm is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at 508 Knox Road in McLeansville.

Activities include pumpkin decorating, pictures in the pumpkin patch, a pumpkin pie eating contest, soup, bonfire, live music, farm tours, produce stand and more. This is a BYOB event.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For information, visit outofthegardenproject.org.

Military history seminar

High Point University will present its annual Gunther E. Rothenberg Seminar in Military History from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Webb Conference Center.

The event is open to the public.

Named for world-renowned military historian Gunther E. Rothenberg, the seminar is a tribute to his scholarship and dedication to the field of military history. The HPU Department of History sponsors the event, which offers a different theme each year and features leading scholars discussing their most recent research and latest interpretations.

This year’s event will feature the theme “Military History of the United States.” The featured speakers are Ricardo Herrera, from the U.S. Army War College; Michael Fitzgerald, an independent scholar; Susannah Ural, University of Southern Mississippi; and Kara Dixon Vuic, Texas Christian University.

For registration information, contact Frederick Schneid at fschneid@highpoint.edu.

Archeology Day

In partnership with UNCG, the Greensboro History Museum is offering Archeology Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at 130 Summit Ave. Learn what archeology can teach us about the past.

Visitors can meet with archaeology instructors and students, learn about archaeological digs and explorations locally and around the world. Hands-on activities will show how archaeologists learn about the past. Archaeology Day is free and open to all ages.

For information, call 336-362-7112.

Farmers Market

The High Point Farmers Market will conclude its regular season from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at the High Point Public Library, during which Bethany Medical will be recognized as its 2022 sponsor.

Bethany Medical provided funding for the popular Double the Bucks program, which doubles the buying power for SNAP customers to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, eggs, baked goods and vegetable and herb plants at the market. Staff from Bethany Medical will be at the market sharing copies of Dr. Lenny Peters’ book, “Barefoot to Benefactor: My Life Story of Faith and Courage.” Peters is the CEO and founder of Bethany Medical and the Lenny Peters Foundation.

The market will also celebrate Halloween with a costume parade for children and dogs starting at 10 a.m., and many of the vendors will have candy available at their booths. Friends of the Library will have a raffle for a free gift basket. Live music will be provided by Simple Covers.

While the regular market ends this weekend, it will continue on a limited basis with three small pop-up food markets on the first and third Saturdays in November and December, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Nov. 5 and 19 and Dec. 17, only plants, produce, baked goods, fish, chicken, beef and pork will be available.

On Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a special holiday market with food, plants, many craft vendors and Hope City food truck. Live music will be provided by Evan Blackerby.

For information, call 336-883-3694.

Music events

The Music Academy of North Carolina’s annual Halloween recital is set for 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

Those who attend are encouraged to wear a costume and bring a chair.

The academy is at 1327 Beaman Place, Suite 100, Greensboro.

The academy will offer the workshop, How do they sing like that?, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5. This will be an in depth look and listen at Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yjsza7x3.

Also a free jazz jam session is set for 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 19. It is for ages 12 and older. All instruments are welcome. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mwdeprbz.

Artist in residence

Artist and teacher Kym Cooper will be in residence at GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Work) from Oct. 31-Dec. 4 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

The residency will focus on the physical and spiritual journey of African Americans from 1619 to the present. It will explore how African Americans have contributed to the development of America, specifically through the lens of the arts. During the residency, Cooper will invite public participation to create a community mural and interactive installation.

Alongside several collaborators, Cooper will lead workshops focused on the creation of original art pieces and professional development for artists. All events are free to attend. GROW is next to the Davie Street entrance of Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

To see the workshop schedule, visit tinyurl.com/yc8zuah6.

For information, call 336-373-2026.

Fall festival

The Salvation Army of High Points annual fall festival event and celebration is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place in High Point.

Free hotdogs and candy will be provided. There will be a costume contest, bounce houses and outdoor games.

Food stations will close at 6:30 p.m. in order for the costume contest to begin.

For information, call 336-881-5448.

Original plays

Scary Friends Productions will be in Residency at the Hyers beginning Oct. 31.

This Creative Greensboro residency culminates with a production of “Night Terrors,” an evening of horror and Halloween-themed short plays by local playwrights and the All Abilities Actors program.

Performances will take be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5 and 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Pay-what-you-can donations will be accepted at the door.

Plays will include:

“Scared Silly” by the All Abilities Actors

“Someone You Know” by Jini Zlatniski

“Misdirection” by Andy Ralston Asumendi

“Monster’s Brawl” by Lisa Steele

“Better Cheddars” by Carl Grasso

“Jack’s Girls” by Cari A. Hopson

Job Fair

NCWorks NextGen is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. For information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

Young adult job seekers ages 16 to 24 can engage with employers to discuss available positions, preferred skills and training, hiring and interview processes.

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist participants in registering for program assistance, including employment opportunities.

Freedom Fund Gala Honorees

High Point NAACP has announced the 2022 Freedom Fund Gala Honorees who will be honored at the group’s annual fundraiser, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Golden Doors Event Center, 2025 Brentwood St. in High Point.

Honorees include:

Jerry Mingo, The Rev B. Elton Cox Award, champion for community activism

Bernita Sims, The Rev E.B. Freeman Award, advocate for the rights of others

Donna Peterson, The John Langford Award, champion for voting rights and political movement

Elma Hairston, The T.R. MCRAE Award, branch member who goes above and beyond

Sharon Contreras, The Dr. Lillie B. Jones Award, advocate for equality in education and inclusion

James Chestnut, Lifetime Achievement Award

President’s Awardees, James Mayes Esq. and Armondo Collins

The program will be an after five dinner meeting, speaker program and awards ceremony.

Tickets are $65 at www.hpnaacp.org.

Greenway walk

Want to know more about how the Downtown Greenway came to be and what people see along the way?

Join the nonprofit for a free, three-hour guided walk around the Downtown Greenway’s 4-mile loop.

Organizers will share a wealth of knowledge about Greensboro’s history, its public art, adjacent neighborhoods, community stories, environmental features, path amenities, economic impact, future of the greenway project and more.

Walking tours are offered monthly from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday mornings. To secure a spot visit tinyurl.com/mr8ervvr.

Veterans Day Parade

Guilford County DAV Chapter 20’s Disabled American Parade Committee has announced a Veterans Day Parade at noon Nov. 5 at the staging area in Wrangler Parking Lot E on East Lindsay Street in Greensboro.

The parade will travel down Elm Street to East Friendly Avenue, then turn left on North Church Street and left on East Lindsay Street.

For information, call Bill Tate at 336-340-5454 or visit www.gcdav20.com.

Park updates

Updates are happening at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at Woven Works Park at 401 Cumberland St. in Greensboro.

A series of pathways, bridges and steps are being added in and around the garden to allow for greater interaction with and viewing of the plants and pollinators, and the Muddy Creek stream below, while also creating additional access for the volunteers and staff who help maintain the garden.

A new bike fix-it station was recently installed at the park, which offers necessary repair tools for bicycles, strollers, skateboards and more. The newest station was made possible by a grant awarded to Greensboro Parks Foundation by N.C. Division of Public Health, as part of a larger package (five bike racks are also being installed at parks and recreation centers across Greensboro). This is the third fix-it station along the Downtown Greenway, in addition to those already at LoFi Park and the Morehead Park Trailhead.

Author event

Celebrate National Memoir Writing Month with a visit from Edward Di Gangi at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. The author will share his story of adoption, search, discovery and reunion.

“The Gift Best Given: A Memoir” is set against the backdrop of the glamorous ice-skating spectaculars of the 1940s. It recounts the author’s journey as he sought the identity of the woman who had placed him for adoption at the time of his birth in 1948. It also tells the unexpected discoveries that were revealed. Copies of signed books will be for sale.

Call 336-412-6199 or email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov for information.