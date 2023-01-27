Community Briefs

History museum hosting Lunar New Year event

The Greensboro History Museum will host a free Lunar New Year Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, at the museum, 130 Summit Ave. Learn more about the Lunar New Year and some of Greensboro’s East Asian cultures with the Greensboro Chinese Association and the UNCG Japanese Club.

Beginning at noon, families with children from pre-K through second grades can enjoy Little Lions Saturday with Lunar New Year crafts and stories especially for them. There will be songs, dance and musical instrument performances from the Greensboro Chinese Association starting at 2 p.m. Guests can also enjoy hands-on activities and learn more about GCA and the UNCG Japanese Club.

This year’s Lunar New Year celebration is organized in partnership with the City of Greensboro AAPI Employee Resource Group. Free parking for Greensboro History Museum weekend events is available at the Church Street Deck.

Music academy offers free jazz jam session

The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer a free jazz jam session from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at 1327 Beaman Place in Greensboro.

No experience is necessary and all instruments are welcome.

The session is suitable for ages 12 and older.

For information, call 336-379-8748.

Animal adoption event on Feb. 4

The Animal Rescue & Foster Program will host an animal adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at Greensboro Science Center’s SAIL Center, 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro.

Greensboro Fire Department’s Sparky will be on-site to talk about what to do for pets in a fire emergency. A representative from the Guilford County K9 unit will be available to talk about what goes into training police K9s.

The event is free, though admission into the GSC is not.

For information, call 336-288-3769, Ext. 1315. Also, visit www.arfpnc.com.

Household hazardous waste disposal event

The City of High Point will host its next Household Hazardous Waste disposal event for High Point residents from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Accepted items include:

Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers

Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives

Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid

Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals

Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor)

This event will not include paper shredding, but Styrofoam recycling will be available. Accepted foam includes clean egg cartons and meat trays, clean foam takeout containers and cups, packing material and foam coolers. Tape, bubble wrap, pluck foam, foam wrapping and foam peanuts will not be accepted. For ease of collection, make sure that all loose Styrofoam is bagged.

City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only. Materials from businesses, household garbage or medical waste will not be accepted. Proof of residency will be required for all disposals.

Residents are asked to have all materials to be collected in the trunk of their cars or in the bed of their pick-up trucks for easy access and removal.

High Point Residents can also find a comprehensive list of common household items and their proper disposal methods by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/whatdoidowith.

For information, call 336-883-3681 or tim.daut@highpointnc.gov.

Library to host boo

k lovers social

Meet fellow book lovers and enjoy some refreshments at the Greensboro Public Library’s 14th Annual Book Lovers Social at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. It’s an annual celebration of books and reading with appearances by authors Jamila Minnicks and James Tate Hill.

This program is offered in-person with socially distanced seating or it may be viewed via livestream on the Library’s Facebook page. To register, email Beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.

Black History Month programs at museum

The High Point Museum will host four programs in February 2023 to celebrate Black History Month. All programs are free and will be held in the museum’s lecture gallery at 1859 E. Lexington Ave.

A viewing of the documentary “The Unlocking the Door of Opportunity” will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4. The film tells the story of North Carolina’s Rosenwald Schools and why the Jim Crow era made them necessary. It was produced by Longleaf Productions and funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Truist.

On Feb. 11, at 1 p.m., visitors are invited to watch Diane Faison perform her one-person drama “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman.” The performance recounts the life of abolitionist and Underground Railroad worker Harriet Tubman while exploring the importance she holds to this day.

The High Point Historical Society will present “The History of CUCC in High Point” at 10 a.m. Feb. 18. Angela Roberson, pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ, will take visitors on a journey from Main Street to Fairview Street to Gordon Street as CUCC has made significant contributions to the City of High Point.

Finally, on Feb. 25, at 1 p.m., there is a program for The Montford Marines of High Point. More than 20,000 African Americans trained in segregated facilities between 1942 and 1949 at Montford Point and became the first African Americans to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Creative Greensboro to present four plays

Creative Greensboro will present its annual production of “Short Tales for Children” at 2 p.m. Feb. 4-5 in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5.

This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The plays are directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.

The “Short Tales for Children” program features these plays from Greensboro Playwrights Forum Members:

“Delete That” by Clinton Festa

“Porch Pirates” by Clinton Festa

“Tea for Tigers” by Mike Brannon

“Kids Today” by Brian Bornstein

For information, contact Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

Camps to learn about farm life

Out of the Garden Project has announced variety of summer camps for children who want to learn about farm life:

Session 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10-14, third through fifth-grades, $250, includes lunch

Session 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 17-21, sixth through eighth-grades, $250, includes lunch

Session 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 24-28, ninth through 12th-grades, $250, includes lunch

Session 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 10-13, all ages plus parents, $150, includes lunch

For information, call 336-430-6070 or visit https://outofthegardenproject.org/.