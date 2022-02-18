Community Briefs

Participants will meet once a week for nine weeks and learn about how officers are trained, the challenges they face daily, arrest techniques, canine use, crime scene investigation and more.

To discuss submitting an application, call Master Sgt. Greg Routh at 336-626-2733.

Commission meeting

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542 using meeting ID 868 9224 9073. To join the meeting by phone dial 929-205-6099.

The commission's mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

Committee virtual meeting

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.