Community Briefs

Greensboro Public Library presents Modern Love with Kianna Alexander at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road. Alexander is the prolific author of romance and women’s fiction with nearly 40 published books to her credit.
Alexander will talk about her books and what it’s like to be an author. Her historical novel, "Carolina Built," is being published this month. The book is based on the life of African American real estate magnate Josephine N. Leary, a North Carolina "hidden figure."
This is an in-person and Zoom event. To register, email ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199.
Virtual monthly meeting
The NAACP Greensboro Branch's general monthly meeting is virtual and set for 5 p.m. Feb. 20.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting's online access information on Feb. 19.
To receive meeting access information, contact her at secretary@naacpgso.org or call the branch office at 336-273-1222.
For information, visit www.naacpgso.org.
St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road in Jamestown is collecting pasta for the Spartan Open Pantry, UNCG’s food pantry for students and staff in need of assistance.
Community members are encouraged to bring a variety of pasta to the church between noon and 3 p.m. Feb. 20.
The church asks that no instant pasta be donated.
For information, visit stumc.org or www.facebook.com/spartanopenpantry/.
Hiring event
The city of High Point Public Services Department will host a same-day hiring event from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center at 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230 in High Point.
Open positions include motor equipment operators, sanitation equipment operators, water sewer technicians and more. Qualified applicants could receive a same-day offer.
Registration is encouraged and can be completed at www.highpointnc.gov/PublicServiceJobs.
Virtual book talk
The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is hosting a virtual book talk and signing featuring Tara T. Green. She will read from her book, "Love, Activism and the Respectable Life of Alice Dunbar-Nelson."
The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p9jxduh.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
'Talk with Tai'
Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba has released the remaining schedule of “Talk with Tai: City Manager Listening Sessions.”
Residents can attend the listening sessions in person, with a limited capacity, or view online on the city’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/yrbzy8rb and submit questions through the channel’s comments. Face coverings are required in all city-owned facilities.
Remaining schedule:
- Feb. 22, Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Road.
- Feb. 24, Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St.
- Feb. 28, Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
- March 9, Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.
- March 10, Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.
All sessions begin at 6 p.m. For information, call 336-373-2105.
Cornbread and a Book
Ben’s Boyz Restaurant and Next Chapter Bookstore/Gift Shop are launching a new book club, Cornbread and a Book. The meetings will be held monthly virtually or in-person starting in March.
To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/pvvfC1sdyYatKsDBA.
Sponsorships are available through Chase’s Chance to help with book and T-shirt purchases.
Individuals who would like to lead/facilitate meetings should email Sherricka Carpenter Stanley at cornbreadandabook@gmail.com.
The shop is at 2711 Grandview Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-541-6161.
Golf cart tours
Downtown Greenway is offering golf cart tours from 3 to 4:30 p.m. March 3-4 and 17-18, 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 9 and 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 31. Parking and tours leave from 700 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. A $10 donation is suggested.
The nonprofit requests that only those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 take the tour as it is not possible to social distance nor wear a mask.
Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org with the date and number of people attending (five spots available per tour).
Asheboro's Citizen's Academy
The Asheboro Police Department's Citizen's Academy is set for March 15-May 17.
Participants will meet once a week for nine weeks and learn about how officers are trained, the challenges they face daily, arrest techniques, canine use, crime scene investigation and more.
To discuss submitting an application, call Master Sgt. Greg Routh at 336-626-2733.
Commission meeting
The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. Feb. 22. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542 using meeting ID 868 9224 9073. To join the meeting by phone dial 929-205-6099.
The commission's mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.
Committee virtual meeting
Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.
Greensboro's City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on Oct. 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback and make recommendations to City Council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.
Quilt-themed events
The High Point Museum is offering several free, quilt-themed events in March:
- National Day of Unplugging — Create a Quilt Square: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 5. Make a quilt square for the museum's community quilt.
- High Point Historical Society presents Coffee with a Quilt Consultant, Lynn Lancaster Gorges: 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 19. Gorges, a quilt consultant at Historic Textiles Studio in New Bern, will be at the museum to speak on her work with quilts. Gorges will provide recommendations on how to preserve quilts and will bring a few of her own quilts for visitors to see in person.
- Quilt Identification with Gorges: 1:30-4 p.m. March 19. Do you have an old quilt that you would like to know more about? Gorges will be in the lecture gallery for 20-minute appointments. Bring your quilt to get your questions answered. Registration opens Feb. 21 on the museum website.
- Quilting in Early America: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 19. Learn about the agricultural and economic history of quilting.
Also, in honor of the new Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum, the museum will be making carousel horses just like the two-story carousel at the new museum. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26.
For information, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.