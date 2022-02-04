Community Briefs

Give Kids A Smile Day
The Rockingham County Division of Public Health Dental Clinic will be hosting Give Kids A Smile Day today thanks in part to a $5,000 grant awarded by the Delta Dental Foundation. Children and adolescents will receive free dental services ranging from general cleanings, sealants, fillings and more.
Space is limited, appointments will be made on a first come, first serve basis after filling out a pre-screening questionnaire at https://forms.gle/wtLrCGJ7VZ8EXXEJA.
Starting at 2 p.m., patients are welcome to attend an oral health activity expo where children and families can play games, solve puzzles and witness informative presentations given by dental clinic staff. This portion of the event will take place on the second level of the Rockingham County Government Center Large Conference Room, 371 N.C. 65 in Reidsville.
National Wear Red Day
February is American Heart Month and today is National Wear Red Day.
The American Heart Association encourages people across the country to wear the color red in order to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in women. Some examples would be to wear red apparel and/or a red dress pin.
Another way to support National Wear Red Day is posting pictures on social media of you in red (whether it be shoes, lipstick, etc.), share who you are going red for or a personal story, and post with hashtag #GoRedTriad.
Drop off household waste
The city of High Point will have its next household hazardous waste disposal event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
High Point residents may drop off the following household items at no charge for proper collection and disposal:
Aerosols, batteries, bleach/cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs, nail polish/removers.
Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains/varnish, strippers/thinners, wood and metal cleaner, wood preservatives.
Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners/degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil and filters, transmission fluid.
Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons, pool chemicals.
Electronics and tires (limit of four tires per visitor).
This event will not have paper shredding.
City staff will direct all vehicles through and unload all materials. Disposal is for household waste only, not for businesses and will not be accepting household garbage or medical waste. Proof of residency will be required for all disposal. Have all materials to be collected in the trunk of your car or in the bed of your truck for easy access and removal.
For information, call 336-823-0756 or email tim.daut@highpointnc.gov.
