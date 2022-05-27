Community Briefs

Military park events for Memorial Day

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park at 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro will hold a Memorial Day commemoration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28-29. Park staff, volunteers and other living historians will offer a variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations.

Scott Culclasure will offer guided tours of the battlefield at 1:30 and 3 p.m. on both days. In addition, the Guilford Militia will be set up at Stop 6 providing living history demonstrations throughout the weekend. They will offer historic weapons demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both days.

While the park visitor center will be closed May 30, the park grounds will remain open.

For information about these free events, visit www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or www.nps.gov/guco.

Military personnel discount

The Fresh Market will celebrate and honor both active and retired military personnel by offering a one day only 10% off total purchase discount (excluding alcohol and gift cards) on May 30. The offer is valid with show of military identification.

Also, stores will include a free hand-decorated patriotic cookie in every curbside order picked up on Memorial Day (while supplies last).

For information, visit www.thefreshmarket.com.

Young adult author roundtable

The Greensboro Public Library will present Fantasy! Young Adult Author Roundtable with authors Isabel Ibañez, Adrienne Young and Rebecca Ross, and editor Eileen Rothschild at 10 a.m. June 1 at Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro. This event is free and open to the public and is available in-person and on Zoom.

Books will be available for purchase and signing from all three authors. For information, call 336-373-3617 or email beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.

Writers interested in young adult fiction are also welcome to attend. Find out about the process, tips to get an agent and trends in young adult publishing.

Outdoor concert

The concert on the lawn series at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will feature the Amanda Cook Band on June 2. The garden is at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15 per person. Tickets at the door are $20. To purchase tickets, visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org. For information, call 336-996-7888.

Pastor speaking

The Rev. Sam James will return to his hometown in June to conduct four services at Liberty First Baptist Church, 659 S. Fayetteville St. in Liberty. “Ignite 2022, Igniting the Spirit Within Worship Services” will be offered at 7 p.m. June 3-4 and at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 5. In addition, the public is invited to enjoy a light breakfast with James at 8:30 a.m. June 2 at First Baptist.

James and his wife Rachel were appointed International Mission Board missionaries to Vietnam in 1962. The served throughout the Vietnam War, but were forced to leave when communist forces seized control of the country in 1975. Later the Rev. Sam James returned to Vietnam where he served extensively for 25 more years.

During his more than 50 years of service with the IMB, James served in Southeast Asia, East Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Throughout his ministry, James has been a missionary, church planter, administrator and trainer.

James has authored two books about his missionary service that has taken him around the world and to nearly 100 different countries. Throughout his ministry, James said he never forgot his North Carolina roots.

For information, call 336-622-4482.

Garden volunteers

Creative Aging Network-NC is looking for volunteers to help with some direct seeding and transplanting vegetables and flowers into its international garden from 9 to 11 a.m. May 28.

The nonprofit is at 2400 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The nonprofit also needs volunteers to commit to weekly volunteer jobs this summer such as watering and regular garden maintenance. They will provide training and tools.

To sign up, visit http://volunteergso.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=610616.

For information, email lia@can-nc.org or call 336-303-9963.

Guilford Creek Week

From June 4-11, Greensboro will celebrate Guilford Creek Week, a collaborative effort with High Point, N.C. Cooperative Extension, Stormwater SMART and Guilford County along with local businesses and nonprofits to emphasize the importance and benefits of clean and healthy local waters.

To cultivate an appreciation for local waterways, Greensboro’s field operations, library, parks and recreation, and water resources departments will host environmental education sessions for middle school girls, a Lake Higgins cleanup and more.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CreekWeek for details of the city’s events and www.guilfordcreekweek.org for a listing of all local area events.

National Trails Day

The city of Greensboro and community partners will celebrate national Trails Day with a series of special programs for hikers, mountain bikers and paddlers starting at 9 a.m. June 4 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro. Admission is free, but to participate in a guided hike, bike or trail run, sign up at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay. Free event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive.

Trails Day will feature: Guided hikes; guided beginner, intermediate and women’s mountain bike rides; guided kayak tour; bike rodeo; goose masters demonstration; inflatable obstacle course; kids’ crafts; raffles; and more.

Bring camp chairs, blankets and bikes. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.

Seeking volunteers

The city of High Point Human Relations Commission will reconvene its International Subcommittee, Interfaith Subcommittee and Social Justice Subcommittee and is looking for volunteers to serve on each.

These subcommittees advise the commission on suggested policy recommendations, program development and the human relations topics that are most important to the broader community.

There will be an interest meeting held for each subcommittee, open to anyone in the community with a desire to serve as a volunteer or simply looking to come out and hear more about the role of each subcommittee in the community. The meeting dates are as follows:

International Subcommittee: 5:30 p.m. June 1.

Social Justice Subcommittee: 6:30 p.m. June 14.

Interfaith Subcommittee: 5:30 p.m. June 16.

For information, call 336-883-3124.

Upcoming workshops

The Women’s Resource Center is offering the following workshops:

Time is On My Side — Yes it is! Shifting Perspective on Time Management: noon-1:30 p.m. May 31.

Women’s Job Club — Employer Spotlight Event: 9 a.m.-noon June 1.

Navigating Hiring Bias: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 7.

Anxiety — The Price of Perfection: 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 7.

Women’s Wellness Wednesdays — featuring Menopause and Pelvic Health: 10-11 a.m. June 8.

Learn more about these and other workshops and programs by visiting www.womenscentergso.org.

Museum events

The High Point Museum will offer English country dances on June 11 in the Lecture Gallery.

The classes are about 30 to 45 minutes long and will be offered on the hour at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to try out some popular English country dances of the late 18th and early 19th century that they may have seen in shows like “Bridgerton” or “Pride and Prejudice.”

Also, the museum is offer a Quilting Bee and Photography Social from 1 to 4:30 p.m. June 25.

An important part of making a quilt is the social space it created for quilters, so residents are encouraged to join with their unfinished sewing projects. Bring your finished quilts if you would like to have them professionally photographed, or to just show off your skills.

For information on these events, call 336-885-1859 or visit www.highpointmuseum.org.

Arts Splash returns

The High Point Arts Council is bringing back the summer concert series, Arts Splash, with Freeport Jazz. This year’s kickoff concert will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 5 at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St. in High Point.

Prior to the concert, the Washington Street Historical Preservation Society will be unveiling a historical maker at 5 p.m. at the backside entrance of Washington Terrace Park at 108 Murray St. This unveiling is part of the official launch for High Point’s African American Heritage Trail.

The concert and historical marker unveiling are free and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and picnics to the concert to enjoy along with the music.

Job fair

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association will host a job fair, presented by Truist, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11 at their Maintenance Training Center at 7021 Suite D, Albert Pick Road in Greensboro.

Member companies of the association that own and operate apartment communities in the Triad will be in attendance to provide information about opportunities in their organizations, from grounds keeping and entry-level maintenance to leasing office positions. Many of these career paths do not require a college degree. Representatives from Truist will also present a free seminar on financial literacy, including lunch, for the job seekers in attendance.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes if applicable, and a pen and paper.

For information, contact Michael McKinney at 336-294-4428 or mmckinney@piedmonttaa.org.

Classic car cruise-in

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point will host a classic car cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11. The event will feature a variety of classic cars, motorcycles and authentic NASCAR racecars from Richard Petty and Bill Blair Sr. Special guests will include Kyle Petty and Bill Blair Jr.

Hot dogs, shaved ice and popcorn will be available.

There will be activities for all ages including a NASCAR race simulator, bounce houses, a historical racing exhibit from the High Point Museum and music. Participants can enter to win a variety of door prizes from local restaurants and businesses.

Those interested in bringing their classic cars for this event should email cchilton@wesleymemorial.org.

Beginning Birder Workshop

A Beginning Birder Workshop will be offered from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 18 outside the Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro.

Becoming a birder can be daunting with so many of these creatures of different sizes, colors, songs and habitat preferences. In this workshop facilitators will attempt to streamline the effort to learn about birds.

The workshop leader will be Dennis Burnette. A retired college professor, he is a past president of T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and Piedmont Bird Club and continues to be active in both groups. He has looked for birds, butterflies and other wildlife in 11 countries. In retirement he spends much of his time doing nature education.

Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. Well-behaved children are welcome but must be accompanied by responsible adults at all times. Pets should stay at home.

Registration is required. To register, send an email to Dennis Burnette, deburnette@triad.rr.com.

Explore Music at EMF

The Music Academy of North Carolina is partnering with Eastern Music Festival to offer Explore Music at EMF from 9 a.m. to noon July 11-15. The program is suitable for ages 5-8 and the cost is $160 per student.

Children will receive an introduction to classical music and the orchestra through hands-on learning. Experienced instructors provide a kid-friendly and creative approach to music through instrument demonstrations, orchestra rehearsal visits, making and playing instruments, singing, and engaging activities with melody, harmony and rhythm.

Campers will be up-close and personal with some of the nation’s top student orchestral musicians.

MANC is also offering these camps for ages 7-10:

Music Around the Globe: 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24

Musical Time Travelers: 9 a.m.-noon July 25-29

Each camp is $150.

For information, call 336-379-8748 or visit tinyurl.com/5kmhr9ew.

Wrestling event

Masters of Ring Entertainment will present MORE Wrestling: A New Beginning at Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers, at 7 p.m. June 11.

Masters of Ring Entertainment has been producing pro wrestling events in North Carolina for more than six years and relocated to High Point last year.

Stars in the show include WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who was best known during his time with Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling that frequented the Triad in the 1980s; WWE Hall of Famers Rick and Scott Steiner, The Steiner Brothers; WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, AEW Star Penta El Zero Miedo, Former WWE/WCW Star Shannon Moore; Gunner formerly from WWE; former WWE diva Terri Runnels; former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux and former WWE star Ken Anderson.

The show will also include Ring of Honor/Impact star Matt Taven, current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred “Mr. No Days Off” Rosser, and more. The card is subject to change.

Meet and greet opportunities will be available for an additional price from 4 to 7 p.m. All those wishing to attend the meet and greet must have a ticket to the actual evening show which starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $75 for Field VIP sets located front row ringside. Field GA tickets are $50 and Bowl GA tickets in the stadium seating area are $35. Tickets are on sale at the Rockers box office and at HighPointRockers.com. Meet and greet tickets can be purchased at MOREWrestlingTickets.com.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com. Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.