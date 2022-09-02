Community Briefs

Memorial Stair Climb

The city of Greensboro is hosting its Memorial Stair Climb to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11 at 9 a.m. Sept. 10. The event will honor the multitude of public safety personnel who died at the World Trade Center.

Residents are invited to participate in the event at the Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Bellemeade Deck nine times, representing approximately 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11.

This year, participants will be able to access and fill out an online participation waiver with a QR code on their phone and purchase T-shirts before the event. Specially designed event T-shirts are available for $15. Visit the Greensboro Fire Department Facebook page (@gsofiredept) for more information.

Artist in Residence

Greensboro Downtown Parks will celebrate the culmination of its 2022 Artist in Residence program Sept. 3 with the premiere performance of Passages: An Homage to Our ‘Extra’Ordinary Lives by circus arts company, the Activate Entertainment Project.

Since May, artists from Greensboro have joined performers from as far as Japan to create this performance piece that explores how even the most mundane parts of life can be made magical.

The family-friendly performances, about 45 minutes in length, will take place at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in LeBauer Park in Greensboro. Visitors are encouraged to bring seating. Picnics and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome; additional concessions will be available for purchase.

For information, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/passages.

Interested in history?





The city of High Point Historic Preservation Commission is accepting applications for two commissioner positions. Those interested must be city of High Point residents who share an interest in the preservation of historic structures and have experience in architecture, history, planning, archaeology or a related discipline.

The commission meets on the second Wednesday evening of each month, with meetings lasting an hour on average. Ideal candidates are inquisitive, can make impartial decisions and enjoy historic preservation.

Those interested should visit the city of High Point Boards and Commissions application page at www.highpointnc.gov/159/Boards-Commissions-Application to apply.

For information, call 336-883-3328.

Adventures in Learning





Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro has developed a hybrid version of Adventures in Learning classes for this semester, to stay in line with the current health concerns. There will be two days of virtual classes and one day of in-person classes.

Classes begin Sept. 13 for the six-week session. There are 11 topics to choose from, from a Manteo murder mystery, estate planning, the Russian-Ukrainian War in a historical context, poetry, drawing, the secret lives of wild animals and more.

The classes are offered for the flat rate of $45 for the semester.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit www.shepctrg.org.

Yoga in the Park

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is partnering with the YMCA of Greensboro to offer Fall Into Fitness: Yoga in the Park at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.

Starting Sept. 6, join skilled yoga instructors from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

All skill levels welcome.

This a free class, but participants must bring their own mats. Park in the lot located off Lawndale Drive.

For information, call 336-373-2558.

Poetry reading

The Greensboro Public Library is offering An Afternoon with Poet Caroline Cottom from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway. Cottom will be reading from “Asylum,” her most recent collection of poems, which was released in March. This collection explores rural West Tennessee in the 1920s and 1930s through the lens of a sharecropper’s granddaughter.

Cottom is a former faculty member at Vanderbilt University and now teaches writing in community settings and online.

For more details about the reading, email Kelsey Nation at kelsey.nation@greensboro-nc.gov.

‘Computer Basics for Adults’

Asheboro library technology classes in September will cover learning computer basics and using email.

Become more tech savvy in “Computer Basics for Adults,” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19. This popular class is designed for those who are new to computers or who feel they need to have more instruction.

Participants will leave feeling confident about navigating the desktop; opening, closing and switching between windows; understanding operating systems; and storing information in various ways to keep it safe.

In “Understanding the Power of Email,” offered at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 and repeated at 3 p.m. Sept. 21, learn how this popular communications tool works. Make an email account and learn about email account providers, composing and replying to emails, sending attachments, and dealing with spam.

All the classes are free. Call 336-318-6803 for more information.

The library is at 201 Worth St.

Audition for children’s play

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will hold auditions for an upcoming children’s drama production of “The Invisible Dragon.” Auditions will be held by appointment at 6 p.m. Sept. 6-7 in Studio 108 in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To register for an audition, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

“The Invisible Dragon” is a lighthearted play by Patricia Clapp with an important lesson about what happens when you put others first. Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Blueprints seek a racially diverse cast ages 7 to 15 for ensemble and solo roles for all genders. No prior experience is required. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances Oct. 20-24.

For information, call 336-373-2974.

City Kitch Chef Showcase

The next City Kitch Chef Showcase event is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at its Greensboro location at 601 Milner Drive in Greensboro.

It will feature Chef Sam Diminich and team from Your Farms Your Table and, coming soon, Restaurant Constance, located in Charlotte.

This event is a chance to experience Diminich’s soon-to-open concept, Restaurant Constance, which will occupy Counter’s previous space at The City Kitch West End.

For information, visit www.thecitykitch.com/chef-showcase.

Book launch

Winston-Salem Writers will sponsor a book launch of its 2022 literary anthology, “Flying South,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Bookmarks bookstore, 634 West Fourth St. (#110) in Winston-Salem.

Four authors will read from their works at the book launch: Bill Colvard of Jonesville, Kathie Collins of East Bend, Jenny Bates of Germanton and Mark Smith-Soto of Greensboro. Three writers won a total of $2,000 for being judged bests in category. Nick Watson of Hilton Head Island, S.C., won best in category for fiction and president’s favorite (combined $1,000 prize) for “The Old Man Who Thought He Could Become Garcia Marquez;” Joyce Schmid of Palo Alto, Calif., won best in category for poetry ($500 prize) for “Waiting Room for the CVOR;” and Genevieve Allaire of Las Cruces, N.M., won best in category for non-fiction ($500 prize) for “The Guadalupe Confessionals.”

Other North Carolina writers in the anthology include John Haugh and Anya Russian of Greensboro; Matt Cheek of Charlotte; Leslie Parker of McLeansville; Kevin Winchester of Waxhaw; David Poston of Gastonia; Vivian Bikulege of Brevard; JoAnn Hoffman of Cary; Laura Alderson of Raleigh; Sharon Howard of Boone; and Earl Huband of Durham. The book features a total of 36 writers.

The book’s cover was designed by local artist and Winston-Salem Writers member Barbara Mellin.

The anthology is available for purchase from online vendors including Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million; at the Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in downtown Winston-Salem on Sept. 22-25; and on the Winston-Salem Writers website, wswriters.org.

Garden informational session

The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. in High Point will host Fall Vegetable Gardens: Extending Your Harvest at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Teaching Garden site on Elm Street.

This informational session will teach participants about season extenders and other tips and techniques to keep gardens growing well past the first frost.

This free event, presented by Mark Taylor, is open to the public.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Documentary showing

The film, “The Story of Plastic,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Sept 26 in the Mullin Life Center of First Presbyterian Church at 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

This documentary, released in 2019 and directed by Delia Schlosberg, details the current global plastic pollution crisis. The screening is sponsored by Beyond Plastics Greensboro and the Earth Care Team at First Presbyterian.

Registration is not required but for planning purposes, email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com.

Those who cannot attend the screening but would like to learn more about possible local initiatives on plastic pollution should email beyondplasticsgreensboro@gmail.com as well.

Pool upgrades

City of Burlington’s Maynard Aquatic Center is due for some major repairs and ADA upgrades. The facility will close Sept. 10 so that phase one of those repairs and upgrades can begin. The MAC has provided the community with swim lessons, exercise classes and lap swims since it opened in 1996.

Current MAC memberships will be extended for an amount of time equal to the length of the closure. Members may also use the Alamance County Community YMCA for lap swimming free of charge during this period.

In phase one of the construction, the pool shell will be repaired and replastered, new stainless-steel grates will be installed around the pool, depth markers will be upgraded, and PebbleTec will be installed on the entry ramp to make it less slippery. The pump room will be remodeled and upgraded with a new filter, a new chemical controller, a new water level controller and a new digital flow meter.

The closure for phase one is expected to be approximately three months, though with ongoing delays common in the construction industry these days, it may take longer.

In phase two of construction, the pool enclosure will be replaced, and several upgrades will be made for ADA compliance. The pool enclosure (the fabric cover that allows for year-round use) is nearing the expecting end of life and there are also some potential structural issues with the enclosure frame that will be fully evaluated during phase one of construction. The renovations for ADA compliance include renovating the administrative counter to meet height requirements and adjusting locker room benches.

The timing for phase two of the repair and upgrades has not yet been determined and will be informed by evaluations made during phase one of construction.

Assistance after a burglary

A new pilot project developed by experts at RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and implemented with the Greensboro Police Department, aims to support burglary victims through the use of an automated conversational assistant.

The RTI-developed chatbot, called the Enhanced Virtual Victim Assistant, may improve the ability of law enforcement to respond to the needs of victims of burglary and refer them to community-based support and services without an additional drain on limited police resources. Fewer than 5% of burglary victims receive assistance, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

EVVA will also advise burglary victims on what to expect after a burglary occurs, steps to take to secure their residence and personal items, and will provide links to the department phone numbers and emails.

EVVA is now live on the Greensboro EVVA website at https://burglaryhelp.com/greensboro/ and offers 24-hour assistance.