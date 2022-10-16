Community Briefs

Choreographer residency

Creative Greensboro is hosting choreographer Carrie Plew for a Residency at the Hyers in October. The residency will culminate with “Breathe, Flow, Forward, Grow,” an evening of dance performances, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-29 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Performances are free to attend with a suggested donation of $15. More information is available at www.creativegreensboro.com.

The residency offered by Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theater, music, film and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For information about the residency, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

Murder mystery

Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville, will hold Murder Mystery from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28. This event is part of the Körner’s Folly Victorian Parlor Series.

Participants can solve a horrifying whodunit set in Victorian England. Guests will look for clues in the twists and turns of the 22-room home built in 1880.

Each attendee will receive a detailed character history to allow guests to take on the role of noble lords and ladies with mysterious motivations. Guests are encouraged to dress the part. Körner’s Folly staff will act as hosts and help direct the action.

The Prescott will provide a tasting menu of Victorian-inspired dishes with a modern autumnal twist. Seasonal varieties of wine and beer will be available for additional purchase.

Tickets are $50 per person at tinyurl.com/hh9mysa7 and include admission, two drink tickets and light hors d’oeuvres.

Veteran’s Day Parade

Alamance County Veterans Services will sponsor a Veterans Day Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 12 in downtown Graham.

All veterans are welcome to walk or ride. Military vehicles will also be available for rides. Throwing candy is not allowed.

A street festival with local vendors follows the parade.

Registration deadline is Oct. 21. Contact Becky Foster at 336-570-6763 or becky.foster@alamance-nc.com.

Veterans event

High Point University will honor hundreds of men and women who have served the nation during the 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

Featured speakers include HPU President Nido Qubein and Dean Cain, star of “The New Adventures of Superman” and HPU’s Actor in Residence.

The event is free and open to all veterans and community members. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.

The program will include a complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. The North Carolina Brass Band and HPU Chamber Singers will provide patriotic music. HPU students will honor veterans with a celebratory welcome and a special gift.

As is tradition at the annual event, HPU will continue to donate about 100 American flags to local nonprofits, schools and government buildings.Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair-accessible vans will also be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m.

New city office

The Office of Community Safety is working to create a community-centered and safe Greensboro for all residents and visitors. This new office, which became official in September, has been on the drawing board for several months under the guidance of Trey Davis, assistant city manager for public safety. Organizationally, OCS falls under the city manager’s office.

Managing OCS is Latisha McNeil, who since joining the city in 2019 has served as criminal justice administrator with the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission. GCJAC is one of four sections of OCS. The other three are:

Behavioral Health Response Team

Violence Prevention — estimated start date is January 2023

Law Enforcement Assistance Diversion — estimated start date is January 2023

Read more about OCS’ values, objectives and strategies, as well as its vision and mission statements, at www.greensboro-nc.gov/OCS.