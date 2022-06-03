Community Briefs

Historical program

Greensboro historian and author C. Michael Briggs will be giving a program at the Forsyth County Public Library auditorium at 2 p.m. June 4 on the 18th and 19th century Longrifle Schools in Forsyth and Davidson counties. The library is at 660 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem. Admission is free.

The program will feature a display of ornate historic longrifles made in the Salem School and the Davidson School. Briggs will explain who the gunsmiths were that worked in these schools and how their culture and religion affected the icons and symbols they put on their longrifles. The Salem School and the Davidson School were two of the nine regional styles of longrifles made in the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina between 1760 and 1860.

The Salem School of Longrifle Makers was a group of Moravian gunsmiths who worked in Bethabara, Bethania, and Salem between 1754 and 1909. The best of their Eagle patchbox longrifles are some of the most ornate decorative art items made in North Carolina and are highly prized by museums and collectors.Briggs will have books on sale as well.

Live jazz music

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer an evening of live jazz music from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 3 at the back patio of 100 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. The event will feature Sean Murray and Friends and Intune, a vocal performance group.

Technology classes

Trotter Active Adult Center, in partnership with the nonprofit OPEAT (Organization to Provide Equal Access to Technology) will offer SilverTech, technology classes for adults who do not have access to a computer or would like to learn basic computer and internet skills. The cost is $100 for four weeks and participants will receive a computer they can keep at the completion of the class. Call 336-373-2927 to register.

The SilverTech Program curriculum covers how to set up and start a computer, navigate the internet and use Microsoft Office.

Homeowners help

The N.C. Homeowner Assistance Fund, or NCHAF, will host a pop-up event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6 at the Women’s Resource Center, 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

During the event, outreach and case management staff from the fund will be on-site to help homeowners who need assistance with mortgage and other housing-related costs due to the pandemic. Homeowners can also learn more about the program and complete applications.

Applicants with a completed application on file with NCHAF do not need to attend. To receive application assistance, schedule an appointment to meet with a case manager at this event by calling 855-696-2423. Walk-ins for application support at the pop-up event will be accepted as availability permits.

Those interested in applying at the event can find a list of required documents and program eligibility requirements by visiting NCHomeownerAssistance.gov .

‘Oceans of Possibilities’

Dive into “Oceans of Possibilities” during a deep-blue themed summer reading adventure for children, with more than 100 performances, story times, hands-on activities and other events in June and July among the libraries in Asheboro, Archdale, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove.

Teens can join in too, and adults will have opportunities to enhance their reading experiences with speakers, book clubs and more. Most events this summer will be in-person, although some will be virtual.

In addition to the activities, children and teens can report minutes or numbers of books read for rewards and prizes, including an Amazon Kindle Fire HD tablet at each library, provided by the Friends of the Library.

Black-owned business workshop

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity invites Black-owned business owners to connect and learn about resources to take their business to the next level from 4 to 7 p.m. June 14 at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro. This event is for the small business owner whose business was established less than two years ago and is making less than $250,000 a year.

Space is limited, and registration is required at eventbrite.com . For information, email mary.lennon@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2038. Also, visit greensboro-nc.gov/ACAAD .

Online meeting

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission will host its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. June 9. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/rm2psyt7 . The meeting ID is 894 2018 6295. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

The Human Rights Department promotes mutual understanding, respect and fair treatment of all Greensboro residents without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, disability or familial status. For information, call 336-373-2038.

Downtown Greenway tour

Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway’s project manager, will take participants on a walking tour of the 4-mile loop of the Downtown Greenway from 9 a.m. to noon June 11.

Sanders will share information about the history and public art found on the Downtown Greenway. Tours leave from LoFi Park at 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org. A confirmation email will be sent the week before with parking and weather related information.

Sports clinics

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of sports clinics in June and July for youth ages 10 to 18. The sessions are ideal for children and teens of all skill levels. Registration is required.

Field Hockey: 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 7-28, Leonard Recreation Center. Free. tinyurl.com/yc3hfk82. Participants will learn the fundamentals of field hockey and develop skills under the direction of instructors.

Foot Golf: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, June 14-28, Gillespie Golf Course. $25. tinyurl.com/5n7zjjzd. Learn the fundamentals of this new and growing sport. Each participant will receive a soccer ball.

Pickleball: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15-July 20, Smith Active Adult Center. $25. tinyurl.com/22re5wvh. Learn the fundamentals of this growing sport. Each participant will receive a pickleball paddle.

Disc Golf: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 and 30; July 21 and July 28, Barber Park. $25. tinyurl.com/byvts2uh. Each participant will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive a disc.

Golf: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, July 12-26, Gillespie Golf Course. $25. tinyurl.com/ckb5wbmx. Learn the fundamentals of golf and skill development. Each participant will receive essential golf accessories to use during clinics and to practice at home.

For information, call 336-690-8644 or Britt.Huggins@greensboro-nc.gov.

Celebration of the arts

Join the High Point Arts Council for a celebration of the arts on June 16 at the annual Arts Awards Banquet and Debbie Lumpkins’ retirement party.

Each year the council presents awards for Individual Support of the Arts, Corporate Support of the Arts and Teacher of the Arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.

In addition to the awards, the council and its affiliates each recognize a Star Board Member .

This year the council will also be celebrating Debbie Lumpkins’ 22 years of service to the organization.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment and awards presentations begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point.

In honor of Lumpkins, Jim Morgan is sponsoring this event and tickets are complimentary. Make reservations by June 14 at www.HighPointArts.org/events or call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

Slice of Summer

The city of Graham Recreation and Parks and Alamance Arts will offer a Slice of Summer from 4 to 8 p.m. June 18 at the Courthouse Square in downtown Graham.

The water-based festival is suitable for all ages.

There will be food trucks, live music by Pantasia Steel Band, splashing in the streets and a slip ‘n slide down Main Street.

Patrons should wear appropriate clothing for getting wet:

Quick-dry clothing — shirts and shorts must be worn on all rides/attractions

Tennis shoes or water shoes

For information, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com. Smoking/vaping, pets and drones are not allowed at this free event. The rain date is June 25.

