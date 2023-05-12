Fruit, vegetable boxes half price for SNAP participants

The Fresh & Local Nutrition Incentive Program — a pilot project led by a multidisciplinary team at N.C. A&T — is making half-priced Community Supported Agriculture box options available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants weekly.

SNAP participants can purchase CSA boxes at 112 N. Benbow Road, in the parking lot adjacent to the Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center on campus, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through July 29, with the exception of May 13, June 17 and July 1.

This pilot project allows SNAP participants to purchase the CSA boxes at half the cost. This allows CSA boxes valued at $30 and $20 apiece to be available at $15 and $20 apiece, respectively, for purchase with SNAP benefits. All other community members can purchase fresh produce at the regular price.

Sandhills AGInnovation Center based in Ellerbe is serving as the Fresh & Local Nutrition Incentive Program’s retail partner for the CSA boxes, which includes a variety of in-season fruits and vegetables grown by local farmers. Sandhills will have fresh produce available for everyone to purchase.

Community partners also include Mustard Seed Community Health, Guilford County Department of Health, North Carolina African Services Coalition and St. Phillips AME Zion Church.

To learn more or to sign up for the program, email freshandlocal@ncat.edu or 336-285-4673.

Women’s Resource Center offers many services

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro offers community resource counseling, legal services, career services and community education.

Upcoming community education classes include: Top scams targeting women, 1-2 p.m. May 18; and Breaking Up and Moving On, 5:30-7 p.m. May 18.

To register, call 336-275-6090 or email info@womenscentergso.org with your name, telephone number and the workshop title.

Literary Festival to be held May 18-20

The Greensboro Literary Organization, a nonprofit bringing together authors, readers and students throughout the community, will hold the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival on May 18-20.

Greensboro Bound draws thousands of book lovers, readers, writers, publishers, academics and scholars to the community by providing a platform for dialogue and discussion. Authors and topics presented this year include the LGBTQ+ experience, historical fiction, immigrant narratives, cookbooks, young adult, short stories, children’s books, memoir and romance. Children’s authors are presenting for the first time since the 2019 festival, continuing GLO’s partnership with Guilford County Schools Library Media Services and early childhood education-focused nonprofit Ready for School, Ready for Life.

The 2023 festival is funded in part by a National Endowment for the Arts grant.

For information about the authors, topics, workshops and more, visit https://greensborobound.com/ coming-soon-2023/.

Year of the Trail event in Asheboro

The next Randolph County Year of the Trail event is the opening of the Piedmont Land Conservancy’s Caraway Creek Preserve located at 829 Jericho Road in Asheboro with views of Caraway Mountain and Mount Shepherd. The opening is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18.

Community members are encouraged to join in celebrating this addition of 2.5 miles of trails on this beautiful protected land.

The celebration includes guided hikes.

The rain date is 10 a.m. May 19.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.

High Point library to hold book discussion

The High Point Public Library will host a book discussion with author Diane Marie Brown at 7 p.m. May 19 via Zoom.

Brown will discuss her newest book, “Black Candle Women,” detailing the lives of generations of Montrose women, Augusta, Victoria and Willow, who have always lived together in their quaint California bungalow. They keep to themselves and never venture far from home. Their collection of tinctures and spells is an unspoken bond between them. But when young Nickie Montrose brings home a boy for the first time, their quiet lives are thrown into disarray.

For the Zoom link, contact Maxine Days at maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.







Briefs headline hereSend press releases to people@greensboro.com.