Community Briefs

Fire hydrant testing

The Greensboro Fire Department will conduct annual fire hydrant testing April 1-May 15.

All city hydrants will be tested to ensure they are operable and able to produce the required water pressure when needed. Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it will be impossible to know in advance, where or when the testing will take place in any specific area.

Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

For information, call 336-373-2033.

Voting info event

A Voter Empowerment Event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at the Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro, 1807 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.

Topics include:

Upcoming Elections, May 17 — Primaries and bond referenda.

Updating voter registration and checking status.

Information on voting options or early voting.

For information, email ellenw@lwvpt.org.

Art showings, receptions

Dawn Ashby Caldwell and Katie Armistead have showings and receptions planned this month at Irving Park Art and Frame, 2105 W. Cornwallis Drive, Suite A in Greensboro:

Art gallery showing: April 1-23.

Receptions to meet the artists: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 8 and 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 23.

For information, call 336-274-6717.

Candidate debate

A debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s candidates for mayor at 4 p.m. April 3 in UNCG’s School of Education, Room 120.

Participating in the debate are those who filed for mayor by the March 4 deadline: Mark Cummings, Justin Outling, Eric Robert and Nancy Vaughan.

The debate will be moderated by Benjamin Briscoe, an anchor and reporter for WFMY-Channel 2, and Margaret A. Dudley, a private attorney in Greensboro.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. The debate will also be livestreamed on WFMY’s Facebook page.

Greensboro’s general election for mayor will be held Nov. 8. A primary is scheduled for May 17. The mayoral race was originally scheduled to be on the ballot in 2021 but was moved to 2022 due to redistricting delays.

The debate is hosted by the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the department of political science at UNCG.

To suggest questions, email socialaction@dstac.org.

Free Cleanup Week

The Rockingham County Landfill at 281 Shuff Road in Madison will host its annual Free Cleanup Week on April 4-9.

Citizens will be asked to demonstrate their Rockingham County residency. All loads being brought to the landfill are subject to inspection by the environmental staff and law enforcement officers.

Hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/52h2u3hw or call 336-427-6341.

Upcoming workshops

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro has announced the following workshops:

Creating a Successful Budget: noon-1 p.m. April 5, Zoom. Open to everyone, 18 and older. Register. tinyurl.com/mr2ay5jf.

Personality Styles at Work — Understanding Yourself and Others: 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 6, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. For women 18 and older. Register. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.

Dealing with Manipulative Behavior: 3-4 p.m. April 7, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. For women 18 and older. Register. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.

Resume Re-Design: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 12, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. For women 18 and older. Register. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.

Feeling Stuck in Midlife? Learn How a Midlife Mission Statement Will Give You More Confidence and Clarity in Your Second Act: noon-1 p.m. April 14, Zoom. For women 18 and older. Register. tinyurl.com/2p8umz85.

Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-7 p.m. April 21, Zoom. For women 18 and older. Register. tinyurl.com/yckkydj5.

Setting Goals for a Successful Job Search — Stand Out Among Others: 10 a.m.-noon April 28, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. For women 18 and older. Register. 336-275-6090 or info@womenscentergso.org.

The center’s mission is to promote the self-reliance of women by assessing needs, providing services and acting as a gateway to community resources.

Rotating exhibit

The High Point Museum has exchanged two of the more delicate quilts in its current exhibit, “Domestic Art,” which features quilts from the permanent collection, now showing through Sept. 3.

The two quilts that were taken down are the “Pineapple Quilt,” which has been replaced by a quilt made entirely of men’s suit fabric swatches, and the “Signature Quilt” from First Presbyterian Church High Point, which was replaced by another signature quilt from the Tar Heel Needlework Guild.

Organized in 1974, the guild and was an affiliate of the High Point Arts Council and held classes and presentations in various needlework hobbies. This signature quilt was a promotional piece for the guild to honor the upcoming United States Bicentennial celebrations in 1976. The project was donated to the High Point Museum for display that year.

The guild accepted $1 for each signature and $5 local company logos and sought signatures from local leaders as well as state and national politicians. The number of squares and logos grew so numerous that the one quilt became two, one for signatures and one for logos. The logo quilt will be displayed this July.

The other new quilt is made of rectangular blocks of men’s suit material, most likely from fabric samples. It was created between 1930-1950 in western North Carolina.

The museum plans to change out some of the more delicate quilts three more times during the exhibition’s run and will announce when new quilts are on display.

Along with the previous events for National Quilting Day, additional programs have been planned in conjunction with this exhibition.

‘The Spirit of Harriet Tubman’

Experience history through “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman” as actress Diane Faison of Winston-Salem brings the famed abolitionist to life in a performance at 2 p.m. April 9 at the George Washington Carver Community Enrichment Center, 950 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Asheboro.

The one-woman show is sponsored by the Friends of the Randolph County Public Libraries and the GWCCEC. The performance is free and open to the public.

Tubman, born in 1822, escaped a brutal existence as an enslaved person to found the Underground Railroad and advocate tirelessly for abolition. She led troops in the United States Army during the Civil War, and afterwards became an advocate for women’s suffrage.

Faison, an art teacher in North Carolina and Virginia for 25 years, wanted students to feel history, rather than just researching it. She studied Tubman’s life and developed her one-woman play, which her husband, a history teacher, asked her to perform for his students.

Since then, she has performed multiple times each month for close to 30 years in schools, colleges, libraries, churches and retirement homes.

Other performances are set for noon June 18 at Maple Chase Golf and Country Club in Winston-Salem and 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Quaker Lake, 1503 N.C. 62 East in Climax.

For information, visit www.dianefaison.life.

Interfaith conversation

NCCJ will present “Antisemitism and Islamophobia: An Interfaith Conversation” via Zoom webinar (link to register: bit.ly/interfaithtalk2022) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 12.

Naijla Faizi, associate chaplain for Muslim Life at Wake Forest University, and Rabbi Andy Koren, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel, will join Michael Robinson, NCCJ’s program director, for an interfaith conversation covering:

The history of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the United States.

Current manifestations of these forms of religious discrimination and prejudice.

The personal and societal impact of antisemitism and Islamophobia

What we can all do to raise our awareness and counter hate in our community.

For information, call 336-272-0359, Ext. 150.

Museum opening

The Nido and Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum has announced a grand opening at 10 a.m. April 30. It will open doors to children and families to explore 75,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits and programming for all ages. Memberships are available to purchase.

Tickets for opening day will go on sale April 5. Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org or by calling 336-888-7529.

The museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. For information, visit www.qubeinchildrensmuseum.org.

Review, comment on draft policy

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has published its draft Greensboro Transit Agency Title VI Nondiscrimination Policy for a 30-day public review and comment period. The draft policy is available for review online at www.guampo.org.

Written comments on this document are due by April 28. Send comments to Transportation Planner Tram Truong by email at guampo@greensboro-nc.gov, fax to 336-412-6171 or by mail to P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136.

The document will be presented for approval at the Greensboro MPO Transportation Advisory Committee meeting at 2 p.m. May 11, held online at tinyurl.com/2p93yv42.

Concert series

Graham’s Thursdays at Seven Concert Series will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, May-September, on West Elm Street in Graham.

The free events are for all ages. Concertgoers should bring personal seating.

The 2022 band lineup features: May 26, The Holiday Band; June 23, The Pink Slips Band; July 28, Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot; Aug. 25, The Konnection; Sept. 8, East Coast Rhythm and Blues; and Sept. 22, Mason Lovette Band.

Learn more at www.cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

Camp registration open

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open registration for R.E.D. Zone, a multi-city youth football league that emphasizes “recreation, education and development” for children ages 7-12, and cheer for ages 5-13. Cost is $50. Greensboro residents can sign up online for football at tinyurl.com/58j2yuk6 and cheer at tinyurl.com/bdftvsz3. The registration deadline is July 22.

The football teams will play against teams from High Point and Thomasville.

The league follows national best practices in coaching for player safety, practice planning and player movements. Every coach will get the USA Football Heads Up Football training, which covers issues such as concussion recognition and response, heat and hydration preparedness, proper equipment fitting and communication skills.

Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports membership card when registering for the first time. Divisions are based on the age of the child on Sept. 1. For information about youth sports, view the Player and Parents Resource Guide at tinyurl.com/2p8kdsrj.

For information about youth football, contact Phil Hardin at 336-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov. For information about youth cheer, contact Antwoinette Byrd at 336-373-2794 or antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov.

Conserve water challenge

Take the pledge to conserve water during the 11th Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation in April. This national community service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy and explore ways to improve their community’s health.

Visit www.mywaterpledge.com to join the campaign and take the pledge. In return, you may win $3,000 toward your utilities, water-savings products for your home, product rebates and more. You may also nominate a Greensboro charity to receive a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs April 1-30. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and the City Council on March 1 declared April as Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation Month to jump-start local participation.

For information, call 336-373-6401.

Drive Electric Earth Day

See a variety of electric vehicles and learn about their advantages during Drive Electric Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road in Greensboro. Drive Electric Earth Day is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles and the Greensboro event is co-sponsored by the Triad Electric Vehicle Association and the Greensboro Transit Agency.

Event visitors will have an opportunity to see a variety of electric vehicles and to have questions answered by exhibitors.

In addition, Greensboro Transit Agency will have an electric bus on display. Beginning at 11 a.m., guests can ride the bus to the Operations and Maintenance Center where they can view the fleet of electric buses and charging infrastructure. Then riders will return to the branch by way of the J. Douglas Galyon Depot where they will see the installation of a second overhead fast-charger system. There will be additional departures at noon and 1 p.m. All riders will be required to wear a mask and there will be some giveaways provided during the ride.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/4psswxa3 or email Melanie.Buckingham@greensboro-nc.gov.

