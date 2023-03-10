Outdoors summit to be held March 10

Piedmont Legacy Trails, a project to brand the region as a trails destination, will hold the eighth annual Piedmont Legacy Trails Summit at 10 a.m. March 10 at the newly renovated City Lake Park in Jamestown. The first in-person event since 2019, the summit will offer informative presentations relating to mountain bike park destinations, urban and rural trail planning, trail funding and working with different stakeholders to engage in trail development in railroad corridors.

The keynote will be offered by Gary Vernon, program officer of the Walton Family Foundation.

The event will conclude with a guided group hike over a newly constructed bridge across High Point City Lake.

An optional 3-mile round trip group hike to the Bicentennial Greenway and Piedmont Environmental Center will wrap up the day.

Tickets are sold out for this event. For information, call 336-691-0088 or visit www.piedmonttrails.org.

Animal haven, rescue open to public again

Liberty Acres Animal Haven & Equine Rescue is set to fully reopen to the public on March 11 after an extended closure due to COVID-19 and renovations. Visitors can learn from up-close-and personal experiences with a variety of exotic animal, reptile and bird species as well as rescue horses.

“We are excited for our grand reopening that will allow visitors to interact with our animals once again,” said rescue owner Alison Peeler.

Liberty Acres is currently home to numerous exotic animals, birds and reptiles, including kangaroos, zebras, monkeys, lemurs, kinkajous, coatimundis, porcupines, armadillos, foxes, zebus, llamas, alpacas, emus, rheas, ostriches, turkeys, a large collection of pheasants, peafowl, cockatoos, parrots, a kookaburra and much more.

Guests can also participate in a scavenger hunt, gem mining and hands-on experiences in the reptile cabin. Reptiles include many snakes, lizards, frogs and tortoises. Camel rides will be coming soon.

The rescue is at 8790 Sylvan Road in Liberty and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Last entry each day is 3 p.m. Adult admission is $15 each. Children 2 and older are $13 each. Children younger than 2 are admitted free. Tuesdays through Thursdays are reserved for prearranged parties, field trips and tours.

For information, call 336-264-1680 or email libertyacresorg@gmail.com. Also, visit https://www.libertyacres.org/.

Catch some basketball at ACC men’s tournament

The Greensboro Coliseum is hosting the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament through Saturday.

Patrons should to plan to arrive early; carpooling is strongly encouraged.

A public shuttle bus service to and from the complex will be available from 5:30 to 11:59 p.m. March 10 and from 7-11:30 p.m. March 11. The shuttle will operate from Entry F of the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro to the ACC Hall of Champions at the Coliseum Complex.

Shuttle service is $5 per person for round-trip service. Shuttles will run continuously during the times above.

Explore women’s history at history museum

Meet some of Greensboro’s female history-makers from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Guests can explore women’s history with costumed interpreters throughout the galleries who will share well-known and little-known stories of women in Greensboro and North Carolina.

Portrayals by local actors include: Mary Mendenhall Hobbs, Quaker educator and writer who helped bring state women’s college to Greensboro in the 1890s; Educator and civil rights activist Dr. Willa B. Player, the nation’s first Black woman college president as leader of Bennett College from 1956-1966; Laura Weill Cone, Greensboro civic leader and suffragist in the 1920s; Josephine Boyd Bradley, who as a 17-year-old became the first Black student to attend Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) in 1957; Penelope Barker, an Edenton patriot who organized a boycott of British tea in 1774—the first recorded women’s political demonstration in America.

At 2 p.m. children can enjoy hands-on activities with Little Lions as they discover the women’s fight for the right to vote. There will be snacks and selfies with some of Greensboro’s leading suffragists and a craft activity to create a “Votes for Women” sash.

This event is free and open to the public. Support for 2023 Lifted Voices programs comes from the Mary Lynn Richardson Trust.

High Point library to host quilt display

The High Point Public Library will host “Quilts of Art on Display” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 on the first floor of the High Point Public Library, in the Morgan Community Room.

Holly Davis will showcase quits and a variety of quilted wall hangers created by her late mother, Doris Rickles. Rickles worked as a teacher in the public school system of New Jersey for more than 20 years. She created a legacy of making quilts such as her leaf quilts and her quilt with musicians on it because of her husband’s interest in jazz.

For information about this free event, call 336-883-3646.

Art gallery to host artist’s talk March 13

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards invites the community to an artist’s talk at 10 a.m. March 13 featuring both artists from its current exhibit “High Tide in High Point: An Environmental Work.” The photography exhibition and environmental installation by Bryant Holsenback and Barbara Tyroler will be open until March 24. The gallery is at 400 W. English Road in High Point.

Holsenback transforms material that people no longer use into works of art. In this installation, she used plastic debris from watersheds and oceans to showcase an ocean gyre, a large system of circular ocean currents formed by global wind patterns and forces created by Earth’s rotation. Photographer Tyroler’s portraits were produced in bodies of water from Sarasota to New Haven with new works from the North Carolina water series.

Coffee and doughnuts will be provided and registration is required.

For information, visit www.tagart.org.

Women’s group hosting educational leaders

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley and Guilford Education Alliance Director Winston McGregor are the speakers at the next Lunch with the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad meeting, set for noon March 21 at First Presbyterian Mullin Life Center, 706 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch option at noon. The program starts at 12:15 p.m. The optional lunch is $15 or bring your own.

Reservations are requested with or without lunch by March 15; visit www.lwvpt.org, click "LWL." For information, call 855-695-9878 or email publiceducation@lwvpt.org.







City, Audubon Society

to hold “Lights Out” event

The City of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and local businesses, established the “Lights Out” program in 2022 to help protect migrating birds that fly through the city, as well as conserve energy.

The annual “Lights Out” Program takes effect each spring, from March 15 to May 31, and again in the fall, from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30. This voluntary initiative asks the management of tall buildings and large facilities in Greensboro to turn off or block as many exterior and interior building lights as possible from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during those peak migration seasons. The program is also expected to reduce local light pollution.

Learn more about the program on TGPAS’ website at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/lights-out and contact the organization at www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/contact to sign up to participate in Lights Out for bird protection.

According to National Audubon Society statistics, collisions with glass windows cause as many as a billion bird deaths in the United States each year. These deaths are believed to be one of the factors responsible for a 29% decline in North American bird populations since 1970.

During migration, intense lights on and inside buildings can cause birds to collide with windows or walls, or cause them to circle in confusion, leaving them weak and exhausted when they land. Research in other cities with “Lights Out” programs determined that turning off and shielding these lights at night has reduced bird collisions.

Teen production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’

Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, will present a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” at 7 p.m. March 16-18 and at 2 p.m. March 19 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $10. Visit creativegreensboro.com to purchase tickets.

This production is Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, “Romeo and Juliet,” as seen in the middle of all the fashions, trends, and pop culture of 1980s America. The universal experience of young love and teen angst become magnified through the lens of high school rivalries, bullying, warring cliques, and forbidden relationships. Staying true to Shakespeare’s language, the tragic themes are amplified with a modern backdrop.

This partnership allows both organizations to combine resources and offer a production where young adults have the space and support to participate in theater arts.