Community Briefs

Consignment sale

Weeruns public consignment sale is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21, 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 16-19 (closes at 2 p.m. Aug. 19) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

Considered discount days, the sale on Aug. 20-21 is cash only or a 3% credit card fee. Most items will be half price.

On Aug. 22, most items will be discounted by 70% and it is cash only or a 3% credit card fee.

The sale will take place at Center Point on Centennial, 401 S. Centennial St. in High Point.

Children are welcome.

For information, call 336-889-5159 or visit https://weeruns.com.

Music exhibit

A new exhibit, “African American Musicians of North Carolina,” is coming to The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Visitors can view the materials through Sept. 15.

“African American Musicians of North Carolina” celebrates the contributions of individuals and bands to regional and popular culture. In addition to a title and introductory panel, seven panels feature various musical genres and celebrate some of the state’s most notable musicians and sounds.