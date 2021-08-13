Community Briefs

Virtual meeting
The NAACP Greensboro Branch’s general monthly meeting is virtual and set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Branch Secretary Janice Spearman will send via email the meeting’s online access information on Saturday, Aug. 14.
To receive meeting access information, contact Spearman at secretary@naacpgso.org or call 336-273-1222.
For more information, visit www.naacpgso.org.
Victory Lap 5K
Be Great Foundation’s fundraising event, Victory Lap 5K, is set for 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Country Park, 805 Jaycee Park Drive in Greensboro.
The foundation focuses on increasing diversity and alleviating opportunity disparity within STEM/STEAM fields and businesses by providing scholarships and resources for people from marginalized communities to pursue learning, professional development and certification in high-demand STEAM fields.
All proceeds from the 5K go to providing scholarships to scholars and participants.
There also will be food trucks, live music, painting, vendors and wealth workshops.
For information, call 336-265-7485 or visit www.thebegreatfoundation.org.
Consignment sale
Weeruns public consignment sale is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 and 21, 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 16-19 (closes at 2 p.m. Aug. 19) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20.
Considered discount days, the sale on Aug. 20-21 is cash only or a 3% credit card fee. Most items will be half price.
On Aug. 22, most items will be discounted by 70% and it is cash only or a 3% credit card fee.
The sale will take place at Center Point on Centennial, 401 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Children are welcome.
For information, call 336-889-5159 or visit https://weeruns.com.
Music exhibit
A new exhibit, “African American Musicians of North Carolina,” is coming to The High Point Museum at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Visitors can view the materials through Sept. 15.
“African American Musicians of North Carolina” celebrates the contributions of individuals and bands to regional and popular culture. In addition to a title and introductory panel, seven panels feature various musical genres and celebrate some of the state’s most notable musicians and sounds.
Genres include string bands, blues, gospel, jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop. A final panel highlights the N.C. Arts Council’s African American Music Trail through the state’s central coastal plain. An interactive touch screen allows users to learn more about several musicians and listen to examples of Black North Carolinians’ musical creations.
The exhibit is part of the department’s “Come Hear NC” initiative, which celebrates North Carolina’s musical traditions, artists and legacy. Learn more at www.ncarts.org/comehearnc.
Vegan Festival
Healing Springs Farmacy’s second annual Vegan Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Center City and LeBauer parks in downtown Greensboro.
The festival will feature a vast array of plant-based foods, gifts, crafts, youth activities, yoga demonstrations, Vegucation booths, entertainment, tastings and more.
Volunteers are needed to help before and after the event.
Proceeds benefit the Young Urban Farmer’s Program and Kidz Cafe with Healing Springs Farmacy.
For information, visit livevegan2021.eventbrite.com, call 919-578-3276 or visit http://healingspringsfarmacy.weebly.com/.
Creekside parkrun
Archdale Parks and Recreation has announced that parkrun is coming to Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive in Archdale. These are volunteer led events held across the world, with nearly 50 in the United States.
Creekside parkrun is a free, timed, 5K, walk/jog/run event for all ages and abilities. It will be held every Saturday at 9 a.m. all year long, with a few exceptions. The first official Creekside parkrun will be held Sept. 18. Though not official, test events will be held Aug. 21 and Sept. 11.
The Creekside parkrun course starts and finishes behind the Senior Center at Creekside Park. Participants are required to complete a one-time registration at www.parkrun.us/creekside/ for their free, personal barcode. There is no sign-up for each week’s event.
For information, email creekside@parkrun.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram @creeksideparkrun.
Sponsors sought
The Greensboro Science Center is kicking off its public effort to seek partnerships for Winter Wonderlights 2021. The quiet phase of the campaign has garnered five sponsors: The Greensboro Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Pest Management, Samet Corporation, the city of Greensboro and Guilford Merchants Association. Three media partners, iHeart Radio, Our State and FOX 8 WGHP have also pledged their support.
Nine zones, including favorites from last year as well as new experiences, are available for sponsorship. Sponsors receive recognition at their designated zone, day and night, reaching more than 100,000 on-site GSC guests, as well as additional recognition online and on Winter Wonderlights collateral.
Sponsors also receive tickets to an exclusive Glow for Greensboro preview event, as well as a select number of GSC, SKYWILD and/or Winter Wonderlights tickets to share with staff, clients and friends.
In 2020, Winter Wonderlights provided a safe outdoor holiday experience for more than 60,000 guests. The 2021 event is expected to draw more than 80,000 guests from Nov. 6-Jan. 2.For information, contact Kathy Neff at 336-288-3768, ext. 1313, or kneff@greensboroscience.org.
Golf tournament
The annual Ricky Proehl Golf Tournament event begins with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at the east course of Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
To participate, email Natasha at foundation@proehlificpark.com or call 336-665-5233.
The annual Blue Jeans & Bourbon event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Proehlific Park in Greensboro.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/cf2ev898.
Virtual city meetings
Effective immediately, all meetings of the Greensboro City Council, boards and commissions will be conducted virtually in response to growing numbers of the COVID-19 delta variant and to prevent its possible spread. The next City Council meeting is 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Meetings will be conducted via Zoom. City boards and commissions will be led by city staff liaisons. All electronic meetings will follow standard protocols and procedures for the respective board and commission.
For information, call 336-373-2105.
