Community Briefs

Author visit

The Greensboro Public Library continues to celebrate April as National Autism Month with a visit from authors R.V. and Marlene Kuser at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road in Greensboro.

R.V. is an individual with profound autism who works as a teacher, developmental specialist, autism consultant and speaker. His book, “Challenged, but Not Defeated,” reflects his strategies for coping with autism and schizophrenia. Marlene has provided much love and support to R.V. who attributes his success to her. Together they have written a novel, “Weight A Minute! — Lessons a Family Learns Thru the Gift of Autism,” the story of a family with an autistic child.

The presentation features door prizes and a book signing. Copies of their books will be on sale. This is an in-person and Zoom event and participants can register by calling 336-412-6199 or by emailing ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov.

Online classes

The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering classes this month through its Zoom interactive classrooms. These classes are designed to keep residents learning while the center prepares for a full, regular six-week Adventures in Learning spring session, beginning May 3.

Classes include:

Musings of a Retired Biology Professor, Parke Rublee: 2 p.m. April 18 and 20.

The Story of an Immigrant and the Promise of America, Subhash Gumber: 11 a.m. April 25.

Exploring China, Edwina Winters: 11 a.m. April 22.

Why People Believe Weird Things, Part Two: 4 p.m. April 26. How to convince people you can communicate with the dead.

Register at https://shepnet.wufoo.com/forms/q1mu1iz60lelu2h for one or more Zoom seminars for $25, which applies whether residents attend one or more (or all) sessions.

New GROW residency

Digital artist Emilio Marz will produce a new GROW (Greensboro Residency for Original Works) residency at the Greensboro Cultural Center from April 18-May 22.

The residency will focus on skill-building and networking for artists at all levels through the medium of digital illustration art.

The residency will include free open hours as well as scheduled workshops at a cost of $5 per day.

The GROW space is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

For more details about the GROW residency and to register for a workshop, visit www.CreativeGreensboro.com.

Promoting volunteerism

United Way of Greater Greensboro is partnering with The Volunteer Center of the Triad and other local community organizations to promote volunteerism during National Volunteer Week, April 18-22.

UWGG is offering both long- and short-term volunteer opportunities, as well as in-person, socially distant, group and individual opportunities depending on what works best for each volunteer. Visit http://www.unitedwaygso.org/NVW22 sign up.

Volunteer opportunities throughout the week include:

Collecting diapers and feminine hygiene products to be donated to families at United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Centers and New Arrivals Institute

Donating blood with Red Cross

Providing Meals on Wheels in partnership with Senior Resources of Guilford County

Signing up to mentor local children with Mentoring Matters

Packing food bags and sorting through donations at BackPack Beginnings

Assisting with either the construction of a home with Habitat for Humanity or sorting through donations and other various tasks at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Cleaning up various parks and streams throughout Greensboro in honor of Earth Day.

National Volunteer Week aims to inspire, recognize and encourage people to seek out creative ways to engage in their communities.

Seeking jobs for youth

For a second summer the Greensboro Police Department and its partners are seeking 500 jobs for youths (ages 14-21) to provide paid opportunities for a structured learning employment training environment.

Police Chief Brian James’ Summer Youth Employment Initiative is already in motion with its new website, https://500jobsgso.org, for youths to register for employment. Partnerships with NCWorks-NextGen, Guilford County Schools, Cone Health, Ralph Lauren, Food Lion, McDonald’s and Koury Convention Center have already been renewed. The website also provides opportunities for new employers or sponsors to join the program and provide or underwrite summer internships.

The eight-week program, which includes personal skills training for youths seeking employment, kicked off last summer as James’ idea to keep teenagers busy and off the city streets as part of his initiative to curb violence in Greensboro. Now branded the “Chief’s Summer Youth Employment Initiative,’’ James is hoping for even a larger impact.

The first of two summer job career fairs for young adults will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at Windsor Community Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The Community Connectors are ready to hear from employers in all industries, including retail, hospitality, recreation and advanced manufacturing.

Employers who would like to hire Guilford County youths for the summer should visit the employers jobs portal on the 500JobsGSO website. Or contact Tifanie Rudd by email at t_rudd@500jobsgso.org or call 336-988-2437.

Burlington park open

Burlington’s City Park is open Easter weekend, so stop by to enjoy the train, car and boat amusement rides. The amusement park and concession stand will be open for the season beginning April 16. The amusement rides will operate this spring from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Expanded summer hours will begin in mid-June.

The city’s Historic Dentzel Carousel has not yet returned from restoration. Pandemic-related supply chain issues have delayed construction on the carousel’s new Carousel House. The glass doors that will open and close with the weather are a specialized product that have been the primary hold-up.

Due to Carousel House construction, the parking lot on Main Street near South Church Street is currently closed. Patrons can park in the large lot off Kitchin Street behind the YMCA and near Thataways Youth Center, 1331 Overbrook Road.

For information, visit BurlingtonNC.gov/CityPark.

Accepting nominations

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is accepting nominations through April 22 for its annual Outstanding Employer of the Year and Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success awards. Nominations may be submitted at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommitee. Winners will be honored at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards event April 27.

The committee is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The Oustanding Employer of the Year Award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Morgan Support Services in 2021. The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. The award was given to the Greensboro Aquatic Center in 2021.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov.

Dancing fundraiser

Dancing With Our Diamonds, the annual collaborative fundraising event benefiting The Arc of Greensboro, featuring fast-moving competition among six dance teams, is set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. April 24 at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro.

“Attendees can vote for their favorite dance team or all teams, with a partner who is expressing inherent strengths, abilities and inherent value, not by their disability,” said Barri Maxwell, event organizer. “Each team, comprised of a sponsor and an ARC client, has been trained by a dance professional, assuring their performances will be sparkling as diamonds.”

Olympic Speed Skating Gold Medalist Joey Cheek will serve as master of ceremonies. Tickets are $40 a person, $10 for self-advocating individuals, and free for children 10 years or younger.

Dancing With Our Diamonds includes dancing, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and raffle drawing, plus a couple of complimentary beverages. Purchase tickets online at arcg.org/dwod22, scrolling down to the ticket link.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2p8v6yah.

Monthly online meeting

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. April 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p8z65zj, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073 and passcode 281168.

Before the meeting, guest speakers Theo Chunn with TJC Motivations and Margarita Kerkado with UNCG Admissions will discuss how the pandemic has changed the college experience, what to consider during the application process, existing resources to help students with financial aid and more. The program is designed for high school students and their parents.

For information, call 336-373-2038 or email mary.lennon@greensboro-nc.gov.

Wheels on the Greenway

The Downtown Greenway, a collaborative economic development project between the city of Greensboro and Action Greensboro, has planned Wheels on the Greenway, a biking event for all ages, to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 along the open sections of the Downtown Greenway. May 14 is the rain date.

Participants can ride on their non-vehicular wheels of choice, stopping at various tents stationed along the way. The event check-in tent will be located at Woven Works Park on the Downtown Greenway at the corner of the Murrow Boulevard and Lindsay Street.

More than 125 gently used bikes have been donated by the community as part of the Wheels on the Greenway event for children at Warnersville and Windsor recreation centers. Volunteers with Bikesboro, Bicycling in Greensboro and others have repaired bikes that will be donated on April 21 to kids at Warnersville Recreation Center and April 28 to kids at Windsor Recreation Center.

This year’s event will feature a variety of activities spaced out along the completed sections of the 4-mile route of the Downtown Greenway.

For information, visit http://downtowngreenway.org/events.

Cone family musical

A lively musical about one of North Carolina’s most well-known and successful families makes its Greensboro premiere May 12-16 at The Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre at Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community, 4100 Well Spring Drive in Greensboro. Tickets are $18 each and may be purchased at www.ticketmetriad.com.

“The Denim King: The Moses Cone Story” shares the history of the Cone dynasty and their home, Flat Top Manor in Blowing Rock. Audiences will meet brothers Moses and Ceasar, early entrepreneurs who made it big in textiles in Greensboro. They also get to know their sisters, Etta and Claribel, who amassed a world-famous collection of contemporary art.

Commissioned by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, this story was written by Janet Barton Speer with lyrics and music by John Thomas Oaks. It is based in part on the book, “A Mansion in the Mountains,” by Phil Noblitt.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 12-14 and 16, and also at 2 p.m. May 14-15.

