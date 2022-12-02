Community Briefs

Winterfest Resource Fair

is set for Dec. 10

The Greensboro Community Partner Coalition's Winterfest Resource Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.

There will be cookies with Santa, community resource information, giveaways and raffles, free coats, socks and other winter essentials while supplies last, at home COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 and flu vaccines, children's activities and information about health insurance, specifically the Health Insurance Marketplace at HealthCare.gov.

Representatives from the NC Navigator Consortium will be on-site to explain health coverage options, how to apply and how to choose a plan. Walk-ins are available, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit ncnavigator.net.

Fresh Market to host

meet and greet

The Fresh Market at 3712 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro is hosting a meet and greet to promote the Community Theatre of Greensboro’s production of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.," running Dec. 9-18 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Community members can meet Rudolph and Snowman between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

For information about the play, call 336-333-7470 or visit https://ctgso.org/ctg_shows/rudolphjr/.

High Point library

holding holiday event

The High Point Public Library will officially kick off the holiday season with its Holiday Time event Dec. 3, featuring a special Holiday Stroll Market, holiday activities throughout the day and the lighting of the library Christmas tree that evening.

The 15-foot Christmas tree was donated by library supporter and local attorney Jim Morgan in December 2019, who, along with Santa Claus, will flip the switch at approximately 5:30 p.m. following a short program of Christmas music in the library.

Here is the schedule of events:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Holiday Market featuring more than 50 vendors offering fresh produce, meats and baked goods, crafts, such as pottery, woodworking, jewelry, soaps and candles also will be available. Live music will be provided by local musician Evan Blackerby. Hope City Food Truck will be at the market from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Noon-1 p.m. Holiday crafts for children in the Story Room

1:30-2:30 p.m. Making Christmas cookies with Mrs. Claus in the Story Room

3-4:30 p.m. Grinch movie with holiday snacks in the Story Room

4:45-5:20 p.m. Photos with Santa in the Story Room (Sensory-friendly priority time 4:30-4:45 p.m.)

5-5:25 p.m. Holiday music provided by Tri-City Christian Academy Bell Choir in the café

5:30 p.m. Lighting of the Christmas tree

Those attending are encouraged to take advantage of the lighted ‘Selfie Sleigh’ for additional holiday photo opportunities. The Christmas tree and sleigh will remain lit until after the New Year. The Selfie Sleigh is provided by the Guilford Merchants Association.

For information about children’s activities, contact Jim Zola at 336-883-3668 or Sarah Nareau at 336-883-3667. For Holiday Market information, contact Mark Taylor at 336-883-3646.

Randolph Sheriff's Office

holding open house

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at 727 McDowell Road in Asheboro.

Citizens are invited to bring their children to enjoy cookies with Santa. Some of RCSO's K9s will be present with their handlers. The reading of the Christmas story begins at 7 p.m.

West Bend Methodist Church's hand bell choir will perform.

Also, the RCSO is offering a drop box for letters to Santa again this year. Letters to Santa may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at RCSO and also between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 305 Balfour Drive in Archdale.

Children who want a reply from Santa must include their address on the letter.

Nominations sought for

humanitarian award

The High Point Human Relations Commission is now accepting nominations for its annual Humanitarian of the Year Award. Nominations can be made at https://www.highpointnc.gov/humanitarianAward and must be received by Dec. 7.

Nominations for the Human Relations Commission Humanitarian of the Year Award are evaluated by the commission based on the following criteria:

The nominee’s past contributions and efforts that benefited traditionally underrepresented individuals and diverse groups.

The nominee’s promotion of equity through his or her work with an employer, faith-based institution, civic group(s) and/or community organizations

The nominee’s commitment to promoting understanding, respect, equity and goodwill among all citizens

The award was created to honor a High Point citizen who, during his or her lifetime, has made a significant contribution to human relations in High Point.

The award will be presented during the city’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration.

Nominations sought for

civil rights recognition

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for the 2023 class of Every Day Champions of Civil Rights. Those honored will be recognized at the 37th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Koury Convention Center. The theme of this year’s event is “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Civil Rights Pioneers.”

The public is invited to nominate individuals or organizations who have made substantial contributions to further King’s vision or to champion civil rights, civil liberties and/or human rights in Greensboro. Nominees should have demonstrated a level of dedication or achievement beyond what may be expected in the normal course of an individual’s or organization’s work. Areas of focus may include (but are not limited to) anti-racism efforts, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant integration, policy change, the advancement of civil rights, reentry and second-chance support, access to education and more.

Nominations should be submitted online at tinyurl.com/k9yv2ce7 no later than Dec. 14. Nominees of any age or occupation are eligible. Posthumous nominations are also accepted.

The commission’s MLK Planning Committee will choose five finalists by Dec. 19. They will be recognized at the annual MLK Breakfast, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd. Individuals may purchase tickets beginning Dec. 12 from the city’s human rights department at 336-373-2038 or by e-mailing department administrator Marion Davis at marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov. Tickets cost $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Niketa Greene, Cone Health’s director of diversity and inclusion and interim inclusion officer, is the breakfast’s keynote speaker.

Greensboro Television Network and the City’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event.

College wants feedback

on president search

Since the retirement of longtime President Robert S. Shackleford Jr., Randolph Community College has been undergoing the extensive process that is a presidential search. Part of that process is gleaning opinions and ideas from the Randolph County community.

The board of trustees is inviting residents to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCCPresidentSearch or to participate in one of two forums.

The online survey will remain open until 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Forums will be held to elicit feedback from stakeholders from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Both forums are in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center on the Asheboro campus. Seating is limited; interested participants are asked to RSVP. For the morning forum, visit tinyurl.com/4b3n53fj. For the afternoon forum, visit tinyurl.com/4y7hfnbm.