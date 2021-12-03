Community Briefs

Christmas parade
Kick off your holiday season with Pleasant Garden's 42nd annual Christmas Parade at 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
Parade route starts at Ryegate Drive and ends at Pleasant Garden Elementary School. No parking at the school.
Fairland Ferguson is this year’s parade grand marshal. Trophies will be awarded for best float, best performance and chairman’s choice.
Rain date is Dec. 12.
For information, call 336-674-3002, Ext. 5.
Amended ordinance
Greensboro City Council recently amended its ordinance to increase the penalties for oversized vehicles parked on city streets. Under the new rules, the first offense will receive a warning. The second offense within 12 months will receive a $75 ticket. Subsequent offenses within 12 months of the first offense will result in the vehicle being towed. Residents can call 336-373-2489 to report an issue.
The fines were increased in response to complaints from residents about transfer trucks being parked overnight on neighborhood streets and causing site obstructions.
Under city parking ordinances, oversized vehicles are those that are in excess of 80-inches wide or 30 feet in length, or that have a trailer. Oversized vehicles may only be parked on public streets while they are being loaded or unloaded, while they are providing emergency services, or for temporary use during active construction.
Zoo’s holiday event
The North Carolina Zoo’s annual holiday event “Believe ... in the Magic of the Season” will be held Dec. 5 and 11-12. Festivities are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets for the general public are $18 plus zoo admission. The cost for zoo members is $15. Tickets are purchased the day of the event at the admissions gate.
The zoo is decorated for the winter holidays, including the Swirly Twirly Christmas Tree Forest. Even the zoo animals will be getting into the holiday spirit with icy treats filled with their favorite snacks that guests can see at various times throughout the day.
For a schedule of events, visit www.nczoo.org/experiences/events.
Community Voices
The classic football match-up between N.C. A&T and N.C. Central University in Durham is the subject of a Community Voices display and free program at noon Dec. 7 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This event will also be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page.
The museum is hosting an exploration of the history of the teams and the games with several special guests including Arwin Smallwood of A&T. This program highlights a Community Display on the Aggie-Eagle rivalry organized by A&T's department of history and political science and the F.D. Bluford Library. The display includes photographs and objects related to the teams and their match-ups. It will remain on view through February 2022 and a partner exhibit can be found at the Museum of Durham History.
The Community Voices space at the Greensboro History Museum hosts displays developed and produced by local organizations to highlight significant and sometimes unheard stories of the city’s history.
For information, call 336-333-6831.
Upcoming workshops
Women's Resource Center is offering the following workshops:
- Coming Out of COVID-19 — What to Expect in the Employment Landscape: 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7, Zoom. Open to everyone 18 and older. Register. tinyurl.com/2fazdysv.
- Creating a Safety Plan: 10:30-11:45 a.m. Dec. 7, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Safety plan for women leaving their abusers. Women only. Register. 336-275-6090. Or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
- Creating a Safety Plan: 5:45-7 p.m. Dec. 9, Zoom. Safety plan for women leaving their abusers. Women only. Register. tinyurl.com/ymu78zhk.
- What is the Affordable Care Act?: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 14, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Open to everyone 18 and older. Register. 336-275-6090. Or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
- Ladies, Grab Your Capes — Embracing Your Inner Superhero as a Single Mom: noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Zoom. Women only. tinyurl.com/dasjrus5.
- Resume Re-design: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Women only. Register. 336-275-6090. Or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
- Breaking Up & Moving On: 6-7 p.m. Dec. 16, Zoom. Open to women only. tinyurl.com/2p9y3jy3.
WinterFest
The Music Carolina 2021 WinterFest, sponsored by Music Carolina, will take place at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St. in Winston-Salem.
The series kicks off with the concert Winter Light at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. It will feature Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar, and Matt Kendrick, bass.
The series continues with the Jazz Classique performing a “Classique Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Performers include John Mochnick, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; John Wilson, drums; and Roberto Orihuela, vibes. This year’s performance features a cameo performance with vocalist Martha Bassett.
Ticket prices are $25. For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.musiccarolina.org or call 336-608-5136.
One City, One Book
The Greensboro Public Library is celebrating Native American author Tommy Orange during the One City, One Book community read this year. As part of the programming the library is offering a play by local playwright Patsy Hawkins. "The Dragonflies' Daughters" is free and open to the public at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Registration is required by emailing Ronald Headen at ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or calling 336-412-6199.
The play takes place in 2007 at a family's beach house in Cape San Blas, Fla. Aderine and Sethalene have traveled there to settle the affairs of their late mother. The sisters discover that the house has been left to someone neither of them know, Naomi Locklear, a Lumbee Indian from Pembroke. Ultimately, the sisters are faced with reassessing their past relationships with the woman they knew as Mother.
With a large concentration of Lumbee Indians, Robeson County encompasses a region and a people that many southerners know little about. This play provides a window into the racial issues that the Lumbee have faced both in the past and present.
Purse donations
An Attitude of Gratitude is collecting gently used purses and pocketbooks for homeless women through Dec. 21.
The nonprofit hopes to fill them with toiletry and feminine items and distribute them among homeless women.
To make a donation, visit K-Marie Kare Productions, 1107 Perry St. in Greensboro, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays.
For information, call Katina Amadi at 336-854-6206 or katina@amadiwayproject.com.
Zoom classes
The Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is offering seven special classes through its Zoom interactive classrooms. These classes are free to keep residents learning while the center prepares for a full, regular six-week Adventures In Learning winter session, beginning Jan. 18.
Classes include:
- The Greensboro Symphony and Lisa Crawford: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7. tinyurl.com/4vt9bzay.
- Frank Bender — “Recomposer of the Decomposed" with Tom Brawner: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p9xjbje.
- A History of the Tuscarora in North Carolina with Arwin Smallwood, N.C. A&T: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2pf4tz9t.
- “The Lincoln Highway” … what’s all the buzz about this book? with Brian Lampkin, Scuppernong Books: 2 p.m. Dec. 14. tinyurl.com/2p96zvze.
- Hollywood Dance with Larry Brown: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/4v3khdes.
- Nellie Bly — the Real Around-the-World in 80 Days Race with Tom Kuhn: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15. tinyurl.com/5ed23vky.
- New Year’s Eve Around the World with Carol McGinnis Kay: 11 a.m. Dec. 29. tinyurl.com/y3uvs53j.
For information, call 336-378-0766 or visit www.shepctrg.org.
Corrected calendars
Due to a data error, approximately 31,000 Greensboro households will receive an incorrect 2022 recycling calendar. The city apologizes for this confusion and has identified all affected homes. There is no need to call the city to report that you received the wrong calendar. The city will send each affected household a follow up mailer identifying the error and providing the correct calendar.
If you need to know now which recycling day or week you are (red or blue), you can find out by searching your address in the GSO Collects tool online or on your smartphone (www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects).
You can also:
- Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects and type in your address to find your trash, recycling and bulk pickup days.
- Download and print your own 2022 red or blue week calendar.
- Use the GSO Collects app on your smartphone to get regular collection service reminders. Download the app from the Google Play or iOS stores. If you already use the GSO Collects app, your app is correct but you will still be notified if you’re affected by the mailing error.