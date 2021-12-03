Community Briefs

Zoo’s holiday event

The North Carolina Zoo’s annual holiday event “Believe ... in the Magic of the Season” will be held Dec. 5 and 11-12. Festivities are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $18 plus zoo admission. The cost for zoo members is $15. Tickets are purchased the day of the event at the admissions gate.

The zoo is decorated for the winter holidays, including the Swirly Twirly Christmas Tree Forest. Even the zoo animals will be getting into the holiday spirit with icy treats filled with their favorite snacks that guests can see at various times throughout the day.

For a schedule of events, visit www.nczoo.org/experiences/events.

Community Voices

The classic football match-up between N.C. A&T and N.C. Central University in Durham is the subject of a Community Voices display and free program at noon Dec. 7 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. This event will also be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page.